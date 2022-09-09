Read full article on original website
Board Approves Permits for Two Teardowns
The Zoning Board of Appeals Thursday approved two special permits for the demolition of single-family houses to be replaced by larger structures. The votes followed public hearings on the requests. Zoning law requires a permit for a teardown-and-rebuild on non-conforming lots – almost half of the lots in the town....
Supporting Bike Path Extension Improvement to West Bedford
I was age 42, living in Bedford, before I saw the logic of biking, and began fair weather commuting along Rt.62 to my job in West Concord. Today, 50 years later, I biked my measured 10 mile loop to the Market Basket in South Billerica, up Rt. 3A to O’Connor Hardware, back 3A to Lexington Rd. and home to Bedford. Though I think our streets are reasonably safe, I do prefer to ride the Minuteman bikeway, as my access to Cambridge and via the T into Boston. A plus is access at Alewife to a roofed, locked, place to shackle my bike.
Fin Com Chair Stephen Carluccio Resigns
The chair of the Finance Committee announced his immediate resignation Thursday evening, explaining that anticipated personal and professional demands will preclude him from carrying out his responsibilities. Steve Carluccio, in an email to almost three dozen board and committee members and town department heads, wrote that “given the high level...
The Bedford Citizen Welcomes Jennifer Stewart to New Position
The Bedford Citizen extends a warm welcome to Jennifer Stewart who joined our staff as Content Manager on September 1. Her responsibilities will include posting articles, managing social media, and working with the paper’s Editorial Committee to generate content ideas, review stories in progress, and ensure conformity with editorial policies.
Bedford Day ~ In Person ~ Saturday, September 17
More than 150 clubs, organizations, and businesses – close to a record – have reserved spaces for the Bedford Day street fair on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the center campus all around Town Hall and Town Center. And coincidentally, about 20 spaces...
Primary Election Results Mirror Statewide Patterns
Bedford Democrats and Republicans were right in step with statewide patterns on the primary election ballot, endorsing nearly all of the successful down-ballot candidates who ultimately were declared winners. The first unofficial results from Precinct 1 were posted around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept 6, at John Glenn Middle School,...
Letter to the Editor: Protect the Reformatory Branch Trail
Though we have lived in Bedford for over 20 years my husband and I learned about the plan to pave the Reformatory Branch bike trail when it was voted down at the last town meeting. Paving the pathway would destroy one of Bedford’s crown jewels, and we worry that most people in this town are unaware of the devastating implications of this project. The unpaved bikeway helps to preserve the last remnants of Bedford’s rural beauty. Especially since the pandemic started, the ability to ride the unpaved trail with its beautiful trees and shady cover in the hot weather is so soothing. On the unpaved trail, you meet many other walkers and bicyclists who seem to be in the same mindset. They are there to take in the unique and beautiful nature that the trail offers.
Trails Committee Chair Is Garden Club Speaker ~September 13
The Bedford Garden Club will host Bedford resident Michael Barbehenn for a presentation about the Bedford Trails Committee’s role in maintaining public trails within Bedford Conservation Areas, other municipal lands, and on private properties with permission from the landowners. As part of this important work, Mr. Barbehenn will describe...
Superintendent Update ~ September 9, 2022
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for September 9, 2022, focuses on Open House Dates; Special Education Director’s Update; METCO Students Lead Tours of Nubian Square; Dial 988 the new Nationwide Suicide and Crisis Lifeline; Free Lunch for All; the Parent Associations for Bedford High School (BHSPA), \Middle School (MSPA), and the Elementary schools (BEST—Bedford Elementary Schools Together); and COVID-19 .
Letter to the Editor: Specious Argument about Reformatory Branch Trail
~Submitted by Dan Smythe Jr. If the argument used in support of the Minuteman Bikeway Extension is that Town Meeting has repeatedly voted in support of the project. Old Town Meeting votes in support of a project are not a valid reason for supporting it. The scope of this project has been greatly expanded over the years. This project has changed, so the argument that we must support it because it was supported in the past is not valid.
Recycling Know No’s: Get to KNOW the Compost & Recycling Center
Submitted by Liz Antanavica, Refuse & Recycling Administrator Town of Bedford, DPW. It’s often called The Dump, The Landfill, The Compost Site – Are you familiar with the Compost & Recycling Center at 108 Carlisle Rd? The site has changed quite a bit over the years. It is true that “the Dump” was a real place, a municipal landfill many years ago. The now capped landfill is home to Bedford’s leaf & yard waste site and recycling drop off center as well as the Seasonal Storage for the Department of Public Works.
Three Bedford Churches Welcome Members and Visitors after Summer Vacation
When does a new year roll around? When the calendar turns on January 1, and again in early September when schools, organizations, and churches reboot after a long summer recess. Three Bedford churches—First Parish Unitarian Universalist, First Church of Christ Congregational, and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church—shared their plans as they...
BARC Chair Advocates Much Higher Fees for Tree Removal
The chair of the Arbor Resources Committee wants to fast-track revisions to the town tree policy that would exponentially increase mitigation requirements for town trees that are removed. Dan Churella said at a virtual meeting last Thursday that the problem is especially apparent with a large public tree, which under...
Bedford Bats will have New Homes ~ Thanks to Cole Bennett’s Eagle Scout Project
I am a member of Scout Troop 114, Bedford. One of the requirements to achieve the rank of Eagle is to plan, lead, and execute a service project that benefits your community. I chose to fund, build, and install six large bat houses in the conservation areas near water bodies around town.
Bedford Cultural Council Grant Applications Opened ~ Deadline October 17
The Bedford Cultural Council grant cycle for FY23 opened on September 1, and the BCC seeks applications from interested individuals and organizations for funding. Eligible projects include a wide range of artistic projects and activities in and around Bedford — including festivals and performances; lectures and workshops; arts education and enrichment programs for children and adults; nature, science, and environmental education projects; and projects celebrating local history and cultural diversity. First-time applicants are given priority in grant decisions.
An Obituary: William ‘Bumps’ Howie
William ‘Bumps’ Howie passed away on September 8, 2022, at age 97. Born in Donkin, a small village on Cape Breton Island, he began working at Flint Island Lighthouse when he was 11 and worked as a miner in the Donkin Coal Mine for 10 years. He began working at the Lahey Clinic in 1957 and continued working in the clinic’s maintenance department until his retirement. Mr. Howie was well known in Bedford where he walked frequently on the Narrow Gauge Rail Trail where he loved meeting people and their dogs, and had many friends.
Interim Report ~ September 6 Primary Election ~ Preliminary Results to Post Later this Evening
Editor’s note: The Citizen will post Bedford’s preliminary vote totals as soon as they are available after the polls close, and will get the numbers from Burlington and Lexington as soon as possible. Voter participation in Tuesday’s state primary election is almost certain to surpass the 2,979 who...
Community Voices: The Bedford Family Connection Congratulates Sarah Dorer
The Bedford Family Connection wants to extend a huge congratulations and thank you to Citizen of the year, Sarah Dorer! Sarah’s go getter attitude shines through in all her amazing accolades and the BFC is especially grateful to her. Sarah, along with Judi Babcock were the co-founders of Bedford...
Zoning Board Focuses on Parking as Apartment Proposal Hearing Begins
Parking was the primary concern among Zoning Board of Appeals members as the hearing began for a comprehensive permit to develop a 20-unit apartment complex at 330 South Road. Members voted to continue the hearing to Sept. 22. That’s when the public will have the opportunity to comment; only board members had questions and observations at the virtual hearing on Thursday.
Bedford Classic Cars – 1965 Blue Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS.
Welcome to our new feature, Bedford Classic Cars. Every now and then you see a classic car driving around town that turns heads. “Wow! Check that car out! What is that? My brother had one like that. That’s so cool!” Classic cars not only lead to nostalgia, but they have many fans. There is an impressive list of.
