Supporting Bike Path Extension Improvement to West Bedford
I was age 42, living in Bedford, before I saw the logic of biking, and began fair weather commuting along Rt.62 to my job in West Concord. Today, 50 years later, I biked my measured 10 mile loop to the Market Basket in South Billerica, up Rt. 3A to O’Connor Hardware, back 3A to Lexington Rd. and home to Bedford. Though I think our streets are reasonably safe, I do prefer to ride the Minuteman bikeway, as my access to Cambridge and via the T into Boston. A plus is access at Alewife to a roofed, locked, place to shackle my bike.
Arts and Crafts on Bedford Day: Visit the BACS Art Show and Craft Sale!
~ Submitted by the Bedford Arts and Crafts Society. The Bedford Arts and Crafts Society (BACS) announces its Regional Art Show and Sale and other upcoming events for Bedford Day, September 17. Profits from the sale of artwork and crafts will help to support next year’s annual BACS scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to a graduating Bedford High School student who plans to pursue an art-related degree and career. This year’s recipient is.
Bedford Classic Cars – 1965 Blue Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS.
Welcome to our new feature, Bedford Classic Cars. Every now and then you see a classic car driving around town that turns heads. “Wow! Check that car out! What is that? My brother had one like that. That’s so cool!” Classic cars not only lead to nostalgia, but they have many fans. There is an impressive list of.
Bedford Garden Club to Hold Bedford Day Raffle, Yard Sale ~September 17
As part of its Bedford Day booth activities on Sept 17, the Bedford Garden Club will raffle off seven prizes to raise funds for its scholarship and civic activities. The raffle prizes will include: golf for 4 players and the use of a golf cart, a fairy garden valued at $40, and gift cards from Stop & Shop ($60), Red Heat Restaurant ($50), Virsa De Punjab Restaurant ($50), New England Nurseries ($25), and Ken’s New York Deli ($25).
Community Voices: The Bedford Family Connection Congratulates Sarah Dorer
The Bedford Family Connection wants to extend a huge congratulations and thank you to Citizen of the year, Sarah Dorer! Sarah’s go getter attitude shines through in all her amazing accolades and the BFC is especially grateful to her. Sarah, along with Judi Babcock were the co-founders of Bedford...
Bedford Bats will have New Homes ~ Thanks to Cole Bennett’s Eagle Scout Project
I am a member of Scout Troop 114, Bedford. One of the requirements to achieve the rank of Eagle is to plan, lead, and execute a service project that benefits your community. I chose to fund, build, and install six large bat houses in the conservation areas near water bodies around town.
The Bedford Citizen Welcomes Jennifer Stewart to New Position
The Bedford Citizen extends a warm welcome to Jennifer Stewart who joined our staff as Content Manager on September 1. Her responsibilities will include posting articles, managing social media, and working with the paper’s Editorial Committee to generate content ideas, review stories in progress, and ensure conformity with editorial policies.
Three Bedford Churches Welcome Members and Visitors after Summer Vacation
When does a new year roll around? When the calendar turns on January 1, and again in early September when schools, organizations, and churches reboot after a long summer recess. Three Bedford churches—First Parish Unitarian Universalist, First Church of Christ Congregational, and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church—shared their plans as they...
Letter to the Editor: Protect the Reformatory Branch Trail
Though we have lived in Bedford for over 20 years my husband and I learned about the plan to pave the Reformatory Branch bike trail when it was voted down at the last town meeting. Paving the pathway would destroy one of Bedford’s crown jewels, and we worry that most people in this town are unaware of the devastating implications of this project. The unpaved bikeway helps to preserve the last remnants of Bedford’s rural beauty. Especially since the pandemic started, the ability to ride the unpaved trail with its beautiful trees and shady cover in the hot weather is so soothing. On the unpaved trail, you meet many other walkers and bicyclists who seem to be in the same mindset. They are there to take in the unique and beautiful nature that the trail offers.
Full Circle: Malone Leads Organization That Changed Her Life
Bopha Malone is emphatic about the role of the social service organization Girls Inc. in her life: “I really wouldn’t be who I am and where I am today if it wasn’t for their help.”. Now she is welcoming the opportunity to give back. The Bedford Select...
An Obituary: Carol R. McClatchey
Carol R. McClatchey passed away on August 28, 2022. A longtime resident of Bedford, Carol was a lover of nature, animals, and photography whom friends will remember as a member of the high school jazz band, head majorette, diver, and gymnast. With a degree in Communications and Art History, she worked at Bedford TV and then at Disney World, Orlando where she learned pyrotechnics on the set of the Indiana Jones Adventure.
An Obituary: William ‘Bumps’ Howie
William ‘Bumps’ Howie passed away on September 8, 2022, at age 97. Born in Donkin, a small village on Cape Breton Island, he began working at Flint Island Lighthouse when he was 11 and worked as a miner in the Donkin Coal Mine for 10 years. He began working at the Lahey Clinic in 1957 and continued working in the clinic’s maintenance department until his retirement. Mr. Howie was well known in Bedford where he walked frequently on the Narrow Gauge Rail Trail where he loved meeting people and their dogs, and had many friends.
Bedford’s Aidan Crotty Blazing His Own Musical Trail
If you’ve never been to the venerable Middle East nightclub in Central Square, Cambridge, Wikipedia is a good resource to help you appreciate the sanctity of the venue. Under “Reputation,” the online reference reports, “According to the Weekly Dig, The Middle East ‘reigns supreme as Boston’s ‘best rock and roll joint’.[5] The Boston Globe has called it the city’s ‘hippest night spot.’[9] Rolling Stone described the club as ‘the exalted Middle East.’[10]”
Friends of the Library Fall 2022 Book Sale ~ September 15-18
Back again and better than ever! Friends of the Bedford Free Public Library will hold their Bedford Day book sale during a three-day period from September 15 through 18 in the Library building. A new feature this year will be a free book coupon for children who visit the Friends’...
Three Day Weekends in the Summer – What’s your Favorite What’s Bedford Thinking?
It’s Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end to summer. Like all important holidays it means a three day weekend. Memorial Day, July 4th, and Labor Day are the big three summer holidays. Last year Juneteenth became a federal holiday also, but it is too early to include it in this poll.
Letter to the Editor: Specious Argument about Reformatory Branch Trail
~Submitted by Dan Smythe Jr. If the argument used in support of the Minuteman Bikeway Extension is that Town Meeting has repeatedly voted in support of the project. Old Town Meeting votes in support of a project are not a valid reason for supporting it. The scope of this project has been greatly expanded over the years. This project has changed, so the argument that we must support it because it was supported in the past is not valid.
An Obituary: Jane R. Franklin
Jane S. Franklin passed away on September 9, 2022. A beloved teacher in Bedford elementary schools, Ms. Franklin was a Gifted and Talented teacher at Davis School, then taught fourth grade at Lane School until her retirement. She was a member of the Bedford Arts and Crafts Society and served on the Bedford Cultural Council.
BARC Chair Advocates Much Higher Fees for Tree Removal
The chair of the Arbor Resources Committee wants to fast-track revisions to the town tree policy that would exponentially increase mitigation requirements for town trees that are removed. Dan Churella said at a virtual meeting last Thursday that the problem is especially apparent with a large public tree, which under...
Primary Election Results Mirror Statewide Patterns
Bedford Democrats and Republicans were right in step with statewide patterns on the primary election ballot, endorsing nearly all of the successful down-ballot candidates who ultimately were declared winners. The first unofficial results from Precinct 1 were posted around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept 6, at John Glenn Middle School,...
An Obituary: Paula Elizabeth Fowler
Paula Elizabeth Fowler passed away on September 5, 2022. A resident of Exeter, NH, Mrs. Fowler had been an active and valued member of the Bedford Garden Club when she lived locally. An energetic, warm, and humorous woman, Mrs. Fowler loved her family and friends and engaged in care activities for elderly friends, providing transportation, food, and comfort.
