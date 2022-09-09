Read full article on original website
Holy Cross Prep defeats Northern Burlington - Girls soccer recap
Ashley Baran scored four goals to lead Holy Cross Prep past Northern Burlington 7-0 in Delran. Holy Cross Prep (3-0) sported a 2-0 lead at halftime before pulling away with five goals in the second half. Jessica Wojnar netted two goals while Ava Mostellar had three assists. Samantha Skwarek recorded...
Northern Burlington over Moorestown Friends - Boys soccer recap
Marco Burgos-Adorno scored and notched an assist in Northern Burlington’s 3-2 win against Moorestown Friends in Moorestown. Eric Addiego and AJ Simpkins both scored goals as well for Northern Burlington (1-1-1), which recorded its first win of the year. Bryan Carroll notched an assist too. For Moorestown Friends (0-2),...
Cinnaminson edges Burlington Township - Boys soccer recap
Owen Digney converted a pass from Noah Huber in the second half as Cinnaminson won on the road, 2-1, over Burlington Township. Joshua Pereira scored with an assist from Christian Palmer in the first half to give Cinnaminson (3-0) a 1-0 lead at halftime. Cinnaminson outshot Burlington Township (0-3) by...
Raritan defeats Ocean Township in OT - Girls soccer recap
Kiera Johnson scored twice as Raritan defeated Ocean Township 3-2 in overtime in Hazlet. Raritan (1-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before Ocean Township (2-1) fought back to tie the game in the second. Brooke Shea also had a goal for Raritan while Nicole Hancheck, Isabella Geoghan, and Ashley...
Palmyra over Bordentown - Girls soccer recap
Julia Ostroff scored four goals to lead Palmyra to a 7-0 win over Bordentown in Palmyra. A junior, Ostroff now has six goals for Palmyra, which is 3-0 and has outscored opponent, 21-2. Riayn DiMeo scored twice and Sarah Agnew added the other goal. Maeve O’Connell recorded five saves to...
Monmouth defeats Long Branch - Girls soccer recap
Lauren Spence had two goals and an assist as Monmouth defeated Long Branch 5-2 in Long Branch. Jaslyn Kaur also had a goal and two assists for Monmouth (2-1) while Jenna Chlapowski and Bella Emerson scored one goal. Monmouth finished with 17 shots on goal. Long Branch fell to 0-2.
Linden defeats Franklin - Boys soccer recap
Jonathan Cardona’s two goals helped Linden down Franklin 3-1 in Somerset. Linden (2-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before tacking on another goal in the second half. Brandon DeCampos also put one in the back of the net for Linden. Franklin fell to 0-3. The N.J. High School...
Delsea over Haddon Heights - Girls soccer recap
Cadence Serrano scored a pair of goals and Alli Sieminski netted her fourth of the season as Delsea defeated Haddon Heights 6-2 in Haddon Heights. Olivia Capecci and Ava Reardon also scored for Delsea, which improved to 2-0. Quin Zacamy tallied both goals for Haddon Heights (0-3). The N.J. High...
No. 11 Hunterdon Central over North Hunterdon - boys soccer recap
Senior Jonathan Schess and classmate Colin Adams each scored a goal as Hunterdon Central, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated North Hunterdon, 2-1 in Annadale. Hunterdon Central (2-1) bounced back from a 2-0 loss to No. 2 Pingry. North Hunterdon (1-2) received a goal from Logan Priesler. The...
West Deptford over Haddonfield - Girls soccer recap
Lexy Yeager and Malia Acevedo scored goals and West Deptford earned a thrilling 2-1 win over rival Haddonfield in double overtime in West Deptford. Remi Wicken and Kady Soper collected assists and Ryann Iannotti made seven saves to help West Deptford improve to 2-1. Maeve Kirwan scored for Haddonfield, which...
Manchester Township over Lower Cape May - Girls soccer recap
Maddison Cubbison scored the game’s first two goals to lead Manchester Township to a 3-1 win over Lower Cape May in Manchester. Cubbison has scored three goals in the first two games for Manchester Township (2-0). Brianna Merz extended Manchester Township’s lead to 3-0 with her first goal of...
Kapranov hat-trick leads Holmdel past Matawan - Boys soccer recap
Stepan Kapranov recorded his second hat-trick in a span of three days, powering Holmdel to a 5-0 victory over Matawan in Aberdeen. Colin Hynes added a goal and an assist for Holmdel (3-0) and Ilan Golden made three saves for the shutout. Jared McMeans made five saves for Matawan (1-1).
Manasquan over Freehold Borough - Boys soccer recap
Lukas Farkas and Griffin Linstra scored goals at the end of the first half to give Manasquan a spark in a 3-1 victory over Freehold Borough on Monday afternoon in Manasquan. The goals came just two minutes apart for the Warriors (1-1). This gave them a 2-0 lead heading into the break. Ammar Danish scored the lone goal of the contest for Freehold Borough (0-3).
Buena ties Oakcrest - Boys soccer recap
Jaden DelValle converted a feed from Anthony Satero in the second half to help Buena earn a 1-1 tie with Oakcrest in Mays Landing. Jack O’Brien had given Oakcrest a 1-0 lead earlier in the second half with an unassisted goal. Geoff Blasberg made 10 saves for Buena. Both...
Freehold Township over Wall - Boys soccer recap
Tyler Santos scored twice while Tim Bertscha added another as Freehold Township rallied to win at home, 3-1, over Wall. Victor Torres dished two assists while Michael Gorman chipped in one for Freehold Township (2-1), which trailed 1-0 at halftime. Luke Bigley converted a pass from Colin Roarty for Wall...
Marlboro over Manalapan - Boys soccer recap
Miles Richardson scored the game-winning goal in the second half to give Marlboro a 1-0 win over Manalapan in Marlboro. Nick Bisconti had the assist on the goal for the Mustangs, which remain undefeated at 2-0. Jake Bono made seven saves for the shutout. Manalapan suffered its first loss with...
Union defeats Johnson - Girls soccer recap
Rachel Baez had a goal and an assist as Union defeated Johnson 5-0 in Union. Union (1-1) took control early as it led 4-0 at halftime before tacking on another goal in the second half. Valery Silvera, Onyeka Moneme, Maya Filian, and Isabella Runa also netted a score. Johnson fell...
Woodbury over Lindenwold - Girls soccer recap
Ellie Allamby and Dasha Lyubetska each scored twice to lead Woodbury to a 4-1 win over Lindenwold in Woodbury. Lauren McDaniel added an assist and Ryann Storms made five saves to help Woodbury even its record at 1-1. Skyy Beeks scored for Lindenwold (1-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Madison over Shore - Girls soccer recap
Anna Gominiak scored in the 38th minute to lead Madison to a 1-0 win over Shore in Madison. Ellison Errington earned the assist for Madison, now 2-0. Riley Holland made six saves for the winners. Madison had 12 shots on goal, compared to six for Shore. Shore, which fell to...
Clearview defeats Gloucester Tech - Field hockey recap
Ryan Remaly’s three goals propelled Clearview past Gloucester Tech 6-1 in Mullica Hill. Clearview (2-0) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before tacking on three more goals in the second half. Christina Unger recorded 11 saves while Julianna Racobaldo, Darian DeLeo, and Ella Gandy had a goal. Gloucester Tech...
