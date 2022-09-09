ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama trolls Matthew McConaughey, Texas in game win poster

Alabama earned a hard-fought 20-19 win at Texas on Saturday in a game that could have easily gone the other way. But good teams find ways to win when they’re not at their best, and that’s just what the Crimson Tide was able to do in Austin. In...
The Associated Press

Sarkisian keeps Texas QB injury situation a mystery

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian on Monday would not give any hint who will be the No. 21 Longhorns’ starting quarterback this week for a matchup with UTSA, and insisted that injured Quinn Ewers and top backup Hudson Card are “day-to-day.” But there are signs it could be the No. 3 redshirt freshman Charles Wright on the field when the Longhorns (1-1) face the Roadrunners (1-1). Ewers left the game with an injured shoulder after a hard hit at the end of the first quarter in Saturday’s 20-19 loss to Alabama. Ewers had his left arm in a sling after halftime and Card finished the game despite obviously limping with an ankle sprain in the second half. Sarkisian said after the game that Ewers had a sprained clavicle and would undergo further tests, but he did not elaborate in his weekly news conference on either quarterback’s situation. Nor would he say who took snaps with the No. 1 offense in practice Sunday and Monday morning.
The Spun

Alabama Star Names Loudest Stadium He's Ever Played In

Will Anderson has been involved in no shortage of big games played in boisterous environments during his time at Alabama. So when Anderson called the atmosphere at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium yesterday the "loudest and craziest" he's ever experienced, it certainly means something. Anderson paid the Texas crowd that ultimate...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum eviscerates Alabama after win over Texas

Paul Finebaum watched as No. 1 Alabama struggled mightily at unranked Texas on Saturday in the Austin heat. The Crimson Tide needed a last-second field goal from Will Reichard to escape with a 20-19 victory against the Longhorns. Nick Saban’s squad isn’t expected to remain at No. 1 in the...
Roll 'Bama Roll

WATCH: Alabama football featured in SEC Shorts Emergency Room

Give credit where credit is due: this edition is hilarious, even if Alabama is getting some well deserved ribbing. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the closed captions. Alabama is featured because they didn’t win by enough on the road. It’s still good to be king.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama players flash 'Horns Down' following comeback victory over Texas

Alabama survived a nailbiter in Austin, Texas Saturday. The Crimson Tide escape the Lone Star State with a 2-0 record off the right foot of kicker Will Reichard, who nailed a 33-yard, go-ahead field goal with under 20 seconds remaining. Alabama took the win, 20-19. It wasn’t pretty, but the...
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban, Alabama football make history in ugly first-half vs. Texas

To everyone’s surprise, Nick Saban’s Alabama football program headed into the locker room in a halftime tie with the Texas Longhorns. The no. 1-ranked Crimson Tide did not look like themselves in front of a raucous crowd in Austin. In fact, Saban’s squad was so out of sorts that they made history with their ugly first-half performance. Adam Rittenberg of ESPN has the details.
The Spun

Nick Saban Predicts Where Texas Would Finish In SEC This Year

Nick Saban and his No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide barely escaped with a 20-19 win over Texas on Saturday. The Longhorns controlled large portions of the early-window game, but some fourth-quarter magic from Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and some missed opportunities by Texas allowed Alabama to ultimately pull out a win.
