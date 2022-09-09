Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama trolls Matthew McConaughey, Texas in game win poster
Alabama earned a hard-fought 20-19 win at Texas on Saturday in a game that could have easily gone the other way. But good teams find ways to win when they’re not at their best, and that’s just what the Crimson Tide was able to do in Austin. In...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama football: No more No. 1 for the Crimson Tide, and it's too early for that to be a bad thing
When Nick Saban, his coaching staff and his players wake up on Monday morning to begin preparations for Louisiana-Monroe, they won’t be the No. 1 team in the country anymore. And that might not be the worst thing in the world. Alabama stubbed its toe about a million times...
Sarkisian keeps Texas QB injury situation a mystery
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian on Monday would not give any hint who will be the No. 21 Longhorns’ starting quarterback this week for a matchup with UTSA, and insisted that injured Quinn Ewers and top backup Hudson Card are “day-to-day.” But there are signs it could be the No. 3 redshirt freshman Charles Wright on the field when the Longhorns (1-1) face the Roadrunners (1-1). Ewers left the game with an injured shoulder after a hard hit at the end of the first quarter in Saturday’s 20-19 loss to Alabama. Ewers had his left arm in a sling after halftime and Card finished the game despite obviously limping with an ankle sprain in the second half. Sarkisian said after the game that Ewers had a sprained clavicle and would undergo further tests, but he did not elaborate in his weekly news conference on either quarterback’s situation. Nor would he say who took snaps with the No. 1 offense in practice Sunday and Monday morning.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jeff Traylor, UTSA coach, reacts to Alabama's narrow win: 'It really looked like Texas outplayed them'
Jeff Traylor, the UT-San Antonio coach, and his team play Texas this week, so Traylor and his staff have already had time breaking down the video from the Alabama-Texas game on Saturday. Even though Alabama won 20-19, Traylor said he’s not sure the best team won on Saturday. “Just...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Postgame Video Of Nick Saban, Wife Terry Went Viral
Even Miss Terry was a bit stressed during Saturday's Alabama at Texas game. The Crimson Tide nearly fell on the road to the Longhorns, though Nick Saban's team was able to pull out the win late, emerging with a close victory. Following the game, Saban's longtime wife, Terry, joked that...
Alabama Star Names Loudest Stadium He's Ever Played In
Will Anderson has been involved in no shortage of big games played in boisterous environments during his time at Alabama. So when Anderson called the atmosphere at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium yesterday the "loudest and craziest" he's ever experienced, it certainly means something. Anderson paid the Texas crowd that ultimate...
Alabama vs Vanderbilt Kickoff Time Announced
The Crimson Tide and the Commodores will be the second night game at Bryant-Denny Stadium this season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum says he wasn't surprised Alabama failed to cover spread against Texas
Paul Finebaum wasn’t surprised that Texas covered the 20-point spread against then-No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. The Crimson Tide escaped Austin with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. On Sunday, Finebaum joined ESPN’s Matt Barrie for a review of the Week 2 results. Finebaum recalled making the case for...
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum eviscerates Alabama after win over Texas
Paul Finebaum watched as No. 1 Alabama struggled mightily at unranked Texas on Saturday in the Austin heat. The Crimson Tide needed a last-second field goal from Will Reichard to escape with a 20-19 victory against the Longhorns. Nick Saban’s squad isn’t expected to remain at No. 1 in the...
Roll 'Bama Roll
WATCH: Alabama football featured in SEC Shorts Emergency Room
Give credit where credit is due: this edition is hilarious, even if Alabama is getting some well deserved ribbing. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the closed captions. Alabama is featured because they didn’t win by enough on the road. It’s still good to be king.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama football: 3 things I liked, 3 things I didn't like about the Tide's narrow victory
Alabama had an astounding 15 penalties for exactly 100 yards in Saturday’s Houdini-act victory in Austin, Texas. It had an alarming number of missed tackles up front. It had a bevy of blown coverages from its secondary. It punted 6 consecutive times, when it usually takes the Tide about...
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star OL Wilkin Formby is a secret weapon for Alabama on recruiting trail
Wilkin Formby is locked in with Alabama football, and he is enjoying every moment of being an Alabama commit. Formby is a product of Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa. He is considered one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the nation. The four-star chose to commit to Alabama over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama players flash 'Horns Down' following comeback victory over Texas
Alabama survived a nailbiter in Austin, Texas Saturday. The Crimson Tide escape the Lone Star State with a 2-0 record off the right foot of kicker Will Reichard, who nailed a 33-yard, go-ahead field goal with under 20 seconds remaining. Alabama took the win, 20-19. It wasn’t pretty, but the...
Nick Saban Heated When His Players Made ‘Horns Down’ Gesture
The Crimson Tide coach was visibly upset with his players after a narrow victory in Austin.
Nick Saban, Alabama football make history in ugly first-half vs. Texas
To everyone’s surprise, Nick Saban’s Alabama football program headed into the locker room in a halftime tie with the Texas Longhorns. The no. 1-ranked Crimson Tide did not look like themselves in front of a raucous crowd in Austin. In fact, Saban’s squad was so out of sorts that they made history with their ugly first-half performance. Adam Rittenberg of ESPN has the details.
Matthew McConaughey Tweets Reaction to Texas vs. Alabama Outcome
The Longhorns lost a close battle against the nation’s No. 1 team on Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Nick Saban said about penalties, QB play after Alabama beats Texas
Crammed into a tiny room under the stadium, Nick Saban is set to address the 20-19 win over Texas. It was a wild one so this should get interesting. We’ll have all the updates. Stay tuned. -- Saban said they showed great resilience after not playing Alabama football for...
What Nick Saban said after Alabama survives Texas upset bid
Nick Saban had a lot of praise for Bryce Young but his ire was directed at Alabama’s mental errors as they fought off an upset bid from Texas. No one expected Texas to give Alabama football a game on Saturday…until they did just that. The Longhorns stuck with...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football fans stunned at controversial roughing the passer in Alabama-Texas game
It continues to be a strange day in Austin for the referees. With just under 10 minutes to play in the third quarter and the game ties at 10, it appeared as if Bryce Young was sacked in the end zone for a safety that would have given the Longhorns a 12-10 lead.
Nick Saban Predicts Where Texas Would Finish In SEC This Year
Nick Saban and his No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide barely escaped with a 20-19 win over Texas on Saturday. The Longhorns controlled large portions of the early-window game, but some fourth-quarter magic from Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and some missed opportunities by Texas allowed Alabama to ultimately pull out a win.
Comments / 0