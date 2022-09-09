Read full article on original website
Officials: Man dead after weekend drowning in St. Simons Island
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a weekend drowning incident in Glynn County this past weekend, according to the communications director for the county. Officials say the initial emergency call came in just after 2 p.m. Sunday when a father and his teen son were caught in a strong current Gould's Inlet in St. Simons Island.
1 Dead, 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Glynn County (Glynn County, GA)
Authorities reported a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Glynn County that claimed a life and injured another. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes near mile marker 39 at 9:46 p.m.
Aaron Kelton gets first win as Savannah State’s head coach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSAV) – The Savannah State Tigers improve to 1-1 on the season after beating Water Edwards 31-28. The WSAV Athlete of the Week, Jadon Adams, started at quarterback for the Tigers and scored two touchdowns. Meanwhile, the ferocious rushing attack would lead the way for Savannah State, as the Tigers piled up 238 […]
JSO: Shootout on the Westside, one dead
A shootout on Jacksonville's Westside has been reported Sunday night. One man was dropped at the hospital and later died.
Parts of Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry seeing inches of rainfall, more expected
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The weekend is here and rain chances will start to dip...but don't put away the umbrella just yet. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday and Sunday. If you have outdoor plans there will be many dry hours both days, but make sure to keep an umbrella near.
Pedestrian involved crash in Duval County ends deadly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway patrol state that Friday night at approximately 10 p.m., a vehicle was traveling southbound on Blanding Boulevard, just north of Hicks Road, in the center traffic lane at the same time a pedestrian was attempting to cross the southbound traffic lanes. The pedestrian is reported to have walked directly into the path of the moving vehicle.
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem
Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
Update: Clay County deputies find missing teen
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 17-year-old was found safe and returned home to his parents on Monday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies found the missing teen before 7 a.m. No other information was given. NOTE: News4JAX has removed his identity from the story as he...
Crash involving JSO cruiser shuts down St. Johns Bluff Road near Craig Airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Both directions of St. Johns Bluff Road were shut down Sunday afternoon following a crash involving a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office vehicle. JSO said around 1 p.m. the road was shut down between Loan Star Road and Craig Boulevard following the traffic accident. JSO said two...
SPOTLIGHT: Ringo Starr on Thursday, Jaguars home opener Sunday
The Jaguars will face an early season test against an AFC South opponent when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Jaguars fell 28-22 in the season opener against Washington. Indy tied with Houston, 20-20. Sunday’s game kicks off at 1 pm at TIAA Bank Field. You can watch on WJAX - CBS 47.
Crash with serious injuries on St. Johns Bluff Rd by Craig Airport.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported a crash with a JSO vehicle involved on St. Johns Bluff Rd. JSO reports that around 1:00 p.m. two patrol vehicles were en route to a priority call southbound on St Johns Bluff Blvd driving with emergency equipment activated.
Georgia State Patrol: Crash on I-16 in Pembroke traps 4, injures 6
PEMBROKE, Ga. — Six people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on I-16 in Pembroke Saturday night. According to Georgia State Patrol, the rollover crash happened at approximately 7:05 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-16 near mile marker 133. GSP said a preliminary investigation suggests a silver Nissan...
Georgia shrimpers, tour guides sue over Golden Ray freighter capsize, pollution
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Fishermen, shrimpers and business owners dependent on coastal tourism have filed lawsuits over pollution caused when a cargo ship capsized off the Georgia coast in 2019. The two federal lawsuits filed last week in Georgia say the pollutants released by the capsize of the Golden...
Missing 15-year-old on Jacksonville's Westside
Family is looking for 15-year-old Da'Mya Laster. If you've seen her, call 904-630-0500.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a pedestrian was hit while walking along a road in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a van was headed north on U.S. 41 near Southeast County Road 349 around 7 a.m. this morning. That’s when the van hit a 65-year-old Alachua man walking north on the highway, killing him.
Dangerously high rain totals and record tides: here's what we've seen
The weekend is here and rain chances will start to dip — but don't put away the umbrella just yet. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible both Saturday and Sunday. You may want to have a backup plan for your outdoor activities, and you'll definitely want to keep an umbrella handy.
Area first responders climb 110 flights of stairs in full gear to honor those who died on 9/11
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On this Sunday, 21 years ago, first responders climbed 110 stories at the World Trade Center after the twin towers were attacked. A total of 343 firefighters lost their lives in the line of duty on that horrific day. To pay homage, first responders from the...
Jury selection slated to begin Monday in trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels
Jury selection in the trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels is slated to begin Monday. Daniels is charged with tampering with evidence, attempted destruction of evidence and five counts of providing false information to law enforcement. The tampering with evidence charges relate to deleting Google account and cellphone...
2 arrested along Blanding Boulevard for drug possession, deputies say
Two arrested for possession of cocaine, fentanyl and xanax along Blanding BoulevardGetty Images. A Middleburg man and Jacksonville woman were arrested Saturday for possession of cocaine, paraphernalia and fentanyl.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers $1,000 bonuses to first responders in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in town on Monday to deliver $1,000 bonuses to members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. At an afternoon news conference at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center, DeSantis said the bonuses are just a small way to show support for our first responders and appreciation for their service.
