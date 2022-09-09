ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callahan, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Aaron Kelton gets first win as Savannah State’s head coach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSAV) – The Savannah State Tigers improve to 1-1 on the season after beating Water Edwards 31-28. The WSAV Athlete of the Week, Jadon Adams, started at quarterback for the Tigers and scored two touchdowns. Meanwhile, the ferocious rushing attack would lead the way for Savannah State, as the Tigers piled up 238 […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
County
Mcintosh County, GA
Mcintosh County, GA
Government
Brunswick, GA
Government
Brunswick, GA
Education
Local
Florida Education
Callahan, FL
Government
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Callahan, FL
City
Brunswick, GA
Mcintosh County, GA
Education
Brunswick, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Florida Government
Local
Georgia Government
Action News Jax

Pedestrian involved crash in Duval County ends deadly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway patrol state that Friday night at approximately 10 p.m., a vehicle was traveling southbound on Blanding Boulevard, just north of Hicks Road, in the center traffic lane at the same time a pedestrian was attempting to cross the southbound traffic lanes. The pedestrian is reported to have walked directly into the path of the moving vehicle.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Rene Cizio

This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem

Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
BEAUFORT, SC
News4Jax.com

Update: Clay County deputies find missing teen

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 17-year-old was found safe and returned home to his parents on Monday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies found the missing teen before 7 a.m. No other information was given. NOTE: News4JAX has removed his identity from the story as he...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Ne Brunswick Town#Georgia#American Football
WJCL

Georgia State Patrol: Crash on I-16 in Pembroke traps 4, injures 6

PEMBROKE, Ga. — Six people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on I-16 in Pembroke Saturday night. According to Georgia State Patrol, the rollover crash happened at approximately 7:05 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-16 near mile marker 133. GSP said a preliminary investigation suggests a silver Nissan...
PEMBROKE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WCJB

Pedestrian hit and killed in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a pedestrian was hit while walking along a road in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a van was headed north on U.S. 41 near Southeast County Road 349 around 7 a.m. this morning. That’s when the van hit a 65-year-old Alachua man walking north on the highway, killing him.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy