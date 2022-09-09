Nick Bosa was annoyed as any other Niners fan watching Sunday's 49ers-Bears debacle. Though the Bears came away with a surprising 19-10 win, the star defensive end knew his team blew an eminently winnable game. Trey Lance could hardly be blamed for an inaccurate Week 1 as the undisputed starter, as both teams struggled amid brutal conditions in Chicago. Lance was 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception, roughly matching his Bears counterpart, Justin Fields, who also failed to complete 50% of his passes.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO