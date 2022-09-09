ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

SFGate

Leblanc, Marlins break loose, beat Rangers to split twinbill

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Charles Leblanc hit a pair of RBI doubles during an eight-run burst in the fifth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Texas Rangers 10-6 Monday night for a split of their doubleheader. Texas won the opener 3-2 as Mark Mathias drew a bases-loaded walk...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

Chicago Cubs-N.Y. Mets Runs

Cubs second. Ian Happ flies out to center field to Brandon Nimmo. Patrick Wisdom flies out to center field to Brandon Nimmo. Rafael Ortega homers to right field. P.J. Higgins grounds out to shortstop, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 1,...
CHICAGO, IL
SFGate

Pittsburgh-Cincinnati Runs

Pirates first. Kevin Newman strikes out swinging. Bryan Reynolds homers to left field. Rodolfo Castro walks. Ke'Bryan Hayes singles to right field. Rodolfo Castro to second. Michael Chavis strikes out swinging. Jack Suwinski pops out to Kyle Farmer. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 1, Reds...
MLB
SFGate

L.A. Angels-Cleveland Runs

Guardians second. Oscar Gonzalez hit by pitch. Owen Miller singles to shallow left field. Oscar Gonzalez to second. Andres Gimenez reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Owen Miller out at second. Oscar Gonzalez to third. Tyler Freeman singles to shallow right field, advances to 2nd. Andres Gimenez to third. Oscar Gonzalez scores. Throwing error by Taylor Ward. Austin Hedges doubles to deep left field. Tyler Freeman scores. Andres Gimenez scores. Myles Straw grounds out to third base, Matt Duffy to Mike Ford. Steven Kwan singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Austin Hedges scores. Amed Rosario strikes out swinging.
MLB
SFGate

Two Minute Drill 09-12-22 Nick Bosa was irate after 49ers' soggy loss to Bears

Nick Bosa was annoyed as any other Niners fan watching Sunday's 49ers-Bears debacle. Though the Bears came away with a surprising 19-10 win, the star defensive end knew his team blew an eminently winnable game.  Trey Lance could hardly be blamed for an inaccurate Week 1 as the undisputed starter, as both teams struggled amid brutal conditions in Chicago. Lance was 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception, roughly matching his Bears counterpart, Justin Fields, who also failed to complete 50% of his passes. 
CHICAGO, IL
SFGate

Houston-Detroit Runs

Astros first. Jose Altuve singles to center field. Jeremy Pena singles to shallow center field. Jose Altuve scores. Yordan Alvarez strikes out swinging. Alex Bregman singles to center field. Jeremy Pena scores. Kyle Tucker flies out to deep center field to Riley Greene. Yuli Gurriel lines out to left center field to Victor Reyes.
MLB
SFGate

Tampa Bay-Toronto Runs

Rays second. Randy Arozarena lines out to third base to Matt Chapman. David Peralta singles to left field. Manuel Margot singles to center field. David Peralta to second. Jonathan Aranda singles to right field. Manuel Margot to third. David Peralta scores. Francisco Mejia pops out to Matt Chapman. Taylor Walls called out on strikes.
MLB
