Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Leblanc, Marlins break loose, beat Rangers to split twinbill
MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Charles Leblanc hit a pair of RBI doubles during an eight-run burst in the fifth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Texas Rangers 10-6 Monday night for a split of their doubleheader. Texas won the opener 3-2 as Mark Mathias drew a bases-loaded walk...
Chicago Cubs-N.Y. Mets Runs
Cubs second. Ian Happ flies out to center field to Brandon Nimmo. Patrick Wisdom flies out to center field to Brandon Nimmo. Rafael Ortega homers to right field. P.J. Higgins grounds out to shortstop, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 1,...
Pittsburgh-Cincinnati Runs
Pirates first. Kevin Newman strikes out swinging. Bryan Reynolds homers to left field. Rodolfo Castro walks. Ke'Bryan Hayes singles to right field. Rodolfo Castro to second. Michael Chavis strikes out swinging. Jack Suwinski pops out to Kyle Farmer. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 1, Reds...
L.A. Angels-Cleveland Runs
Guardians second. Oscar Gonzalez hit by pitch. Owen Miller singles to shallow left field. Oscar Gonzalez to second. Andres Gimenez reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Owen Miller out at second. Oscar Gonzalez to third. Tyler Freeman singles to shallow right field, advances to 2nd. Andres Gimenez to third. Oscar Gonzalez scores. Throwing error by Taylor Ward. Austin Hedges doubles to deep left field. Tyler Freeman scores. Andres Gimenez scores. Myles Straw grounds out to third base, Matt Duffy to Mike Ford. Steven Kwan singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Austin Hedges scores. Amed Rosario strikes out swinging.
Two Minute Drill 09-12-22 Nick Bosa was irate after 49ers' soggy loss to Bears
Nick Bosa was annoyed as any other Niners fan watching Sunday's 49ers-Bears debacle. Though the Bears came away with a surprising 19-10 win, the star defensive end knew his team blew an eminently winnable game. Trey Lance could hardly be blamed for an inaccurate Week 1 as the undisputed starter, as both teams struggled amid brutal conditions in Chicago. Lance was 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception, roughly matching his Bears counterpart, Justin Fields, who also failed to complete 50% of his passes.
Houston-Detroit Runs
Astros first. Jose Altuve singles to center field. Jeremy Pena singles to shallow center field. Jose Altuve scores. Yordan Alvarez strikes out swinging. Alex Bregman singles to center field. Jeremy Pena scores. Kyle Tucker flies out to deep center field to Riley Greene. Yuli Gurriel lines out to left center field to Victor Reyes.
Tampa Bay-Toronto Runs
Rays second. Randy Arozarena lines out to third base to Matt Chapman. David Peralta singles to left field. Manuel Margot singles to center field. David Peralta to second. Jonathan Aranda singles to right field. Manuel Margot to third. David Peralta scores. Francisco Mejia pops out to Matt Chapman. Taylor Walls called out on strikes.
49ers, Bears played in shocking conditions as rain flooded Soldier Field
Rainy conditions wreaked havoc with the new turf at Soldier Field in the San Francisco 49ers' road opener in Chicago Sunday.
Boston Celtics Agree To Training Camp Deal With Former 2016 Draft Pick
The Boston Celtics have agreed to a training camp deal with former 2016 second-round pick Jake Layman, who has played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
49ers benefit from obscure unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by Bears
The Bears' placeholder learned a hard lesson about the soggy turf at Soldier Field.
