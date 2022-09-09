Read full article on original website
Fort Lee over Dumont - Boys soccer recap
Senior Enzo Yu scored twice to lead Fort Lee to a 3-0 win over Dumont in Dumont. Yu now has three goals in the first two games for Fort Lee (1-1). Jin Ha Park scored the other goal for Fort Lee. Kaden Chan, Kaito Shinoda and Naoki Dartley each had...
Paramus Catholic over Bergenfield - Girls soccer recap
Erica Vazquez’s second half goal proved to be the difference in Paramus Catholic’s 1-0 victory over Bergenfield in Bergenfield. Victoria Cavo assisted on the goal and also made five saves to earn the shutout for Paramus Catholic (2-0). Abigail Loszynski made nine saves for Bergenfield (0-2). The N.J....
Paterson Kennedy over Bergen Tech -Boys soccer recap
Christopher Chavarria scored twice while Pedro Lanchipa tallied a goal and an assist as Paterson Kennedy won at home, 5-2, over Bergen Tech. Luis Portillo and Joseph Aguilar each knocked in a goal for Paterson Kennedy (1-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. Bergen Tech is now 1-1. The N.J. High...
Wayne Valley over Fair Lawn - Boys soccer recap
Nathaniel Anevski scored two goals to lead Wayne Valley to a 2-0 over Fair Lawn in Wayne. Collin Custance and Gio Presto both notched assists on the goals for Wayne Valley (2-0), which broke a scoreless tie at halftime with the two goals in the second half. Wayne Valley is...
Pascack Valley defeats Demarest - Girls soccer recap
Tara Stewart had one goal and two assists as Pascack Valley used three first-half goals to roll by Demarest 4-1 in Hillsdale. Isabella Russino and Julia Conjour accounted for two of Pascack Valley’s first-half goals while Tori Criscuolo added another in the second. Conjour recorded one goal and one...
Newark Academy over No. 19 Livingston - Boys soccer recap
Jacob Cole had a goal and an assist as Newark Academy defeated Livingston, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, 2-1, in overtime, in Livingston. Newark Academy improves to 2-0 on the season. Chris Cane scored the lone Livingston (0-2) goal and Jacob Hans made four saves. The N.J. High...
Paramus defeats Ramapo - Boys soccer recap
Riely Szoke scored twice as Paramus used three second-half goals to defeat Ramapo 3-0 in Franklin Lakes. Damian DiLisio also had a goal while Ryan DeKorte, Kevin McDonough, and MJ Dungo recorded an assist. Daniel Morales made 13 saves for Paramus (1-1). Ramapo (1-0) finished with 16 shots on goal.
No, 6 West Orange over Cedar Grove - Boys soccer recap
Junior Arthur Rosu scored twice to lead West Orange, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-1 win over Cedar Grove in West Orange. The winners received single goals from Edwin Arreaza, Jack Dvorin, Atticus LaFargue, Lucas Andrada and Dedronte Haughton. Goalie Justin Scavalla made three saves for...
Tenafly over Cliffside Park - Boys basketball recap
Esteban Velasco scored a hat trick to lead Tenafly to a 3-1 win over Cliffside Park at the John B. Geissinger Field in Tenafly. It was the second straight hat trick for Velasco, who had three goals in an opening 11-0 rout of Teaneck. Tenafly (2-0) received eight saves from...
Howell over St. John Vianney - Boys soccer recap
Howell scored its third straight shutout to start the season with a 3-0 win over St. John Vianney in Farmingdale. The winners received first half goals from JP Candela and Ryan Eckelman and a second half score from Nicholas Turturro. Howell (3-0) has now outscored its opponents, 9-0. St. John...
Dwight-Morrow blanks Ridgefield Park - Girls soccer recap
Camila Quinchia logged two goals and one assist as Dwight-Morrow shut out Ridgefield Park 4-0 in Englewood. Dwight-Morrow (1-1) put the game away early, scoring three goals in the first half. It finished with 25 shots on goal and held Ridgefield Park (0-1) to just five. Sarah Gomez finished with...
Orange over North Star Academy - Boys soccer recap
Jairo Morocho, Corey Yorke and Woodston Orisca provided the goals as Orange won on the road, 3-0, over North Star Academy. Kelvin Montuano received the shutout with five saves for Orange (2-0), which led 1-0 at halftime. North Star Academy is now 0-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Mahwah over Indian Hills - Boys soccer recap
Joe Tomaskovic followed through on a feed from Joey Suh in the second half as Mahwah won at home, 1-0, over Indian Hills. Dylan Stark earned the shutout with eight saves for Mahwah (1-1) in the defensive game. Josh Fishman saved six shots for Indian Hills (0-2). The N.J. High...
Waldwick over Saddle River Day - Girls soccer recap
Abby Incovaia’s goal in double-overtime lifted Waldwick to a 2-1 victory over Saddle River Day in Saddle River. Incovaia gave Waldwick (2-0) a 1-0 lead in the first half. Brooke Braen evened the score for Saddle River Day (1-1) with a goal in the first half. Jillian Gomez made 19 saves in defeat.
Rahway over New Providence - Boys soccer recap
Angelo Giuliano’s first half goal proved to be the difference as Rahway defeated New Providence, 1-0, in New Providence. Cesar Cabral assisted on the goal for Rahway (2-1) and Dominic Cunha had 10 saves to earn the shutout. Steven Parker made 10 saves for New Providence (0-2). The N.J....
Nick DiNapoli leads Shore past Asbury Park - Boys soccer recap
Nick DiNapoli had two first-half goals to lead Shore past Asbury Park 5-0 in West Long Branch. Shore (2-1) jumped ahead 3-0 in the first half before Cooper Attaway and Tyler Jackson accounted for its second-half scores. Santino Scarponi also scored a goal. Shore finished with 15 shots on goal.
Monmouth defeats Long Branch - Girls soccer recap
Lauren Spence had two goals and an assist as Monmouth defeated Long Branch 5-2 in Long Branch. Jaslyn Kaur also had a goal and two assists for Monmouth (2-1) while Jenna Chlapowski and Bella Emerson scored one goal. Monmouth finished with 17 shots on goal. Long Branch fell to 0-2.
Lodi Immaculate defeats Garfield - Girls soccer recap
Jacqueline Karcic recorded two first-half goals and an assist to lead Lodi Immaculate past Garfield 4-0 in Lodi. Lodi Immaculate (2-1) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half before tacking on another goal in the second. Julie Kedersha and Piper Portacio also had a goal. Garfield fell...
Union Catholic rallies to defeat Roselle - Boys soccer recap
Erick Fraga, Ennis Troupe and Anthony Estevez provided the goals as Union Catholic rallied to win at home, 3-2, over Roselle. Union Catholic (1-2) and Roselle (0-2) played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Victor Fajardo and Preston Minniti each dished an assist for Union Catholic, which outshot Roselle by...
Raritan defeats Ocean Township in OT - Girls soccer recap
Kiera Johnson scored twice as Raritan defeated Ocean Township 3-2 in overtime in Hazlet. Raritan (1-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before Ocean Township (2-1) fought back to tie the game in the second. Brooke Shea also had a goal for Raritan while Nicole Hancheck, Isabella Geoghan, and Ashley...
