Marisabel Tirado gives Somerville the edge over Delaware Valley - Field hockey recap
Marisabel Tirado delivered a hat trick and assisted on the goal by Alexis Butler as Somerville won on the road, 4-3, over Delaware Valley. Rachel Geller added an assist for Somerville (2-1), which was outshot by Delaware Valley (0-2) by 20-16. Ava Spear earned the victory with 17 saves. Natalie...
West Windsor-Plainsboro North over Hamilton West - Field hockey recap
Tanvi Pabbathi collected a goal and an assist in West Windsor-Plainsboro North’s 3-0 road win over Hamilton West in Trenton. Jahlia Johnson and Gabriella Lamboy also scored and Tara Billa had an assist. West Windsor-Plainsboro North improved to 1-1 and Hamilton West fell to 0-2. The N.J. High School...
No. 2 Camden Catholic over Cherry Hill East - Field hockey recap
Ava Moore had two goals and an assist as Camden Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 12-0 victory over Cherry Hill East in Cherry Hill. Marcella Mangano and Olivia Bent-Cole scored two goals apiece for Camden Catholic (2-0). Brooke Mitchell, Lauren Iaccio and Olivia Stazi each had a goal and an assist in the win. Isabella Moore dished out two assists, while Jacki Connolly, Amelia Calzaretto and Madeline Armstrong each scored a goal. Emily Nicholls and Madelyn LaForm combined on the shutout, making one save apiece.
Clearview defeats Gloucester Tech - Field hockey recap
Ryan Remaly’s three goals propelled Clearview past Gloucester Tech 6-1 in Mullica Hill. Clearview (2-0) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before tacking on three more goals in the second half. Christina Unger recorded 11 saves while Julianna Racobaldo, Darian DeLeo, and Ella Gandy had a goal. Gloucester Tech...
Westfield rallies to defeat Montclair Kimberley - Field hockey recap
Lindsay Doyle and Ella McLane scored in the final two periods as Westfield won at home, 2-0, over Montclair Kimberley. Katie Walsh dished an assist for Westfield (1-2), which outshot Montclair Kimberley (1-2) by 13-8. Lauren McDonough stopped nine shots to receive the shutout. Malia Cesareo made 12 saves in...
Jackson Liberty defeats Lakewood - Field hockey recap
Jules Georgiano scored three goals as Jackson Liberty rolled by Lakewood 6-1 in Lakewood. Jackson Liberty (1-1) took a 4-1 lead into halftime before tacking on two more goals in the fourth quarter. Ava Bocchiaro finished with 13 saves while Brooklyn Silvan had one goal and three assists. Queeni Lin...
Madison over Shore - Girls soccer recap
Anna Gominiak scored in the 38th minute to lead Madison to a 1-0 win over Shore in Madison. Ellison Errington earned the assist for Madison, now 2-0. Riley Holland made six saves for the winners. Madison had 12 shots on goal, compared to six for Shore. Shore, which fell to...
Boonton defeats Vernon in OT - Boys soccer recap
Despite two goals from Vernon’s Zack Mountain, Boonton came out on top 3-2 in overtime in Vernon. The two teams traded goals in the first and second half before Boonton (1-1) netted the deciding score in the extra period. Tyler Jones recorded two assists for Vernon while Owen Lally...
Shirley Munoz Lopez scores 6 goals as Long Branch beats Keyport - Field hockey recap
Shirley Munoz Lopez came away with six goals and four assists in leading Long Branch to a 12-3 victory at home over Keyport. Ayanna Brissett struck twice while Kaliya Bernard tallied a goal and two assists for Long Branch (1-2), which outshot Keyport (0-3) by 26-7. The N.J. High School...
Northern Burlington over Moorestown Friends - Boys soccer recap
Marco Burgos-Adorno scored and notched an assist in Northern Burlington’s 3-2 win against Moorestown Friends in Moorestown. Eric Addiego and AJ Simpkins both scored goals as well for Northern Burlington (1-1-1), which recorded its first win of the year. Bryan Carroll notched an assist too. For Moorestown Friends (0-2),...
Ramos’ hat-trick leads Piscataway Magnet past Perth Amboy Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Erick Ramos scored three first half goals as Piscataway Magnet cruised to a 6-0 victory over Perth Amboy Magnet in Piscataway. John Gallego had a goal and an assist for Piscataway Magnet (2-0), which led 4-0 at halftime. Kelvin Gonzalez and Escarleth Melendez-Carcamo added a goal each and Kenny Palacios had one save to earn the shutout.
Woodbury over Lindenwold - Girls soccer recap
Ellie Allamby and Dasha Lyubetska each scored twice to lead Woodbury to a 4-1 win over Lindenwold in Woodbury. Lauren McDaniel added an assist and Ryann Storms made five saves to help Woodbury even its record at 1-1. Skyy Beeks scored for Lindenwold (1-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Boys soccer: Yossef gives River Dell win in OT over Westwood
Gil Ben Yossef scored in overtime off an assist from Sean Langley to give River Dell a 2-1 victory against Westwood in Westwood. Matthew Scipioni gave River Dell a 1-0 lead in the first quarter off an assist from Vincent Scalclone. Westwood tied the game with a goal from Alan Contrerras. Jonah Nippes made six saves in the win too.
Delsea over Haddon Heights - Girls soccer recap
Cadence Serrano scored a pair of goals and Alli Sieminski netted her fourth of the season as Delsea defeated Haddon Heights 6-2 in Haddon Heights. Olivia Capecci and Ava Reardon also scored for Delsea, which improved to 2-0. Quin Zacamy tallied both goals for Haddon Heights (0-3). The N.J. High...
Spotswood over Middlesex - Girls soccer recap
Teagan Jones scored two goals with an assist to lead Spotswood to a 5-0 victory over Middlesex in Spotswood. Theodora Xipolias netted two goals as well for the Chargers (2-0), which remains undefeated on the year. Jenna Maisano scored too and Violet Tharney notched three assists. Camryn Snyder made four...
Sussex Tech over Belvidere -Boys soccer recap
Mohamed Fofanah’s two goals and an assist lifted Sussex Tech to a 4-2 victory over Belvidere in Sparta. Tyler Alvarez scored two goals for Sussex Tech (1-2) and Bruno Martinez made eight saves. Pete Discafani had a pair of first half goals for Belvidere (1-1) and Aaron Losco had...
Monmouth defeats Long Branch - Girls soccer recap
Lauren Spence had two goals and an assist as Monmouth defeated Long Branch 5-2 in Long Branch. Jaslyn Kaur also had a goal and two assists for Monmouth (2-1) while Jenna Chlapowski and Bella Emerson scored one goal. Monmouth finished with 17 shots on goal. Long Branch fell to 0-2.
Linden defeats Franklin - Boys soccer recap
Jonathan Cardona’s two goals helped Linden down Franklin 3-1 in Somerset. Linden (2-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before tacking on another goal in the second half. Brandon DeCampos also put one in the back of the net for Linden. Franklin fell to 0-3. The N.J. High School...
Late goals lift Morristown over Sparta - Field hockey recap
Jill Cain, Amanda Ramirez and Gabby Neely scored as Morristown won at home, 3-2, over Sparta. Morristown (2-0) played to a 1-1 tie at the game’s midpoint but scored two goals in the final period to seal the win. Sophia Candeloro and Ella Kenny found the net for Sparta...
Sterling over Collingswood - Girls soccer recap
Bridget Dickson scored two goals and assisted on another in Sterling’s 5-0 win over Collingswood in Collingswood. Montgomery Draham also found the back of the net twice and Madison Sims made four saves for the shutout as Sterling improved to 2-0.
