Flemington, NJ

NJ.com

No. 2 Camden Catholic over Cherry Hill East - Field hockey recap

Ava Moore had two goals and an assist as Camden Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 12-0 victory over Cherry Hill East in Cherry Hill. Marcella Mangano and Olivia Bent-Cole scored two goals apiece for Camden Catholic (2-0). Brooke Mitchell, Lauren Iaccio and Olivia Stazi each had a goal and an assist in the win. Isabella Moore dished out two assists, while Jacki Connolly, Amelia Calzaretto and Madeline Armstrong each scored a goal. Emily Nicholls and Madelyn LaForm combined on the shutout, making one save apiece.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Clearview defeats Gloucester Tech - Field hockey recap

Ryan Remaly’s three goals propelled Clearview past Gloucester Tech 6-1 in Mullica Hill. Clearview (2-0) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before tacking on three more goals in the second half. Christina Unger recorded 11 saves while Julianna Racobaldo, Darian DeLeo, and Ella Gandy had a goal. Gloucester Tech...
MULLICA HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Jackson Liberty defeats Lakewood - Field hockey recap

Jules Georgiano scored three goals as Jackson Liberty rolled by Lakewood 6-1 in Lakewood. Jackson Liberty (1-1) took a 4-1 lead into halftime before tacking on two more goals in the fourth quarter. Ava Bocchiaro finished with 13 saves while Brooklyn Silvan had one goal and three assists. Queeni Lin...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Madison over Shore - Girls soccer recap

Anna Gominiak scored in the 38th minute to lead Madison to a 1-0 win over Shore in Madison. Ellison Errington earned the assist for Madison, now 2-0. Riley Holland made six saves for the winners. Madison had 12 shots on goal, compared to six for Shore. Shore, which fell to...
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

Boonton defeats Vernon in OT - Boys soccer recap

Despite two goals from Vernon’s Zack Mountain, Boonton came out on top 3-2 in overtime in Vernon. The two teams traded goals in the first and second half before Boonton (1-1) netted the deciding score in the extra period. Tyler Jones recorded two assists for Vernon while Owen Lally...
BOONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Northern Burlington over Moorestown Friends - Boys soccer recap

Marco Burgos-Adorno scored and notched an assist in Northern Burlington’s 3-2 win against Moorestown Friends in Moorestown. Eric Addiego and AJ Simpkins both scored goals as well for Northern Burlington (1-1-1), which recorded its first win of the year. Bryan Carroll notched an assist too. For Moorestown Friends (0-2),...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbury over Lindenwold - Girls soccer recap

Ellie Allamby and Dasha Lyubetska each scored twice to lead Woodbury to a 4-1 win over Lindenwold in Woodbury. Lauren McDaniel added an assist and Ryann Storms made five saves to help Woodbury even its record at 1-1. Skyy Beeks scored for Lindenwold (1-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
WOODBURY, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Yossef gives River Dell win in OT over Westwood

Gil Ben Yossef scored in overtime off an assist from Sean Langley to give River Dell a 2-1 victory against Westwood in Westwood. Matthew Scipioni gave River Dell a 1-0 lead in the first quarter off an assist from Vincent Scalclone. Westwood tied the game with a goal from Alan Contrerras. Jonah Nippes made six saves in the win too.
WESTWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Delsea over Haddon Heights - Girls soccer recap

Cadence Serrano scored a pair of goals and Alli Sieminski netted her fourth of the season as Delsea defeated Haddon Heights 6-2 in Haddon Heights. Olivia Capecci and Ava Reardon also scored for Delsea, which improved to 2-0. Quin Zacamy tallied both goals for Haddon Heights (0-3). The N.J. High...
HADDON HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

Spotswood over Middlesex - Girls soccer recap

Teagan Jones scored two goals with an assist to lead Spotswood to a 5-0 victory over Middlesex in Spotswood. Theodora Xipolias netted two goals as well for the Chargers (2-0), which remains undefeated on the year. Jenna Maisano scored too and Violet Tharney notched three assists. Camryn Snyder made four...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Sussex Tech over Belvidere -Boys soccer recap

Mohamed Fofanah’s two goals and an assist lifted Sussex Tech to a 4-2 victory over Belvidere in Sparta. Tyler Alvarez scored two goals for Sussex Tech (1-2) and Bruno Martinez made eight saves. Pete Discafani had a pair of first half goals for Belvidere (1-1) and Aaron Losco had...
BELVIDERE, NJ
NJ.com

Monmouth defeats Long Branch - Girls soccer recap

Lauren Spence had two goals and an assist as Monmouth defeated Long Branch 5-2 in Long Branch. Jaslyn Kaur also had a goal and two assists for Monmouth (2-1) while Jenna Chlapowski and Bella Emerson scored one goal. Monmouth finished with 17 shots on goal. Long Branch fell to 0-2.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ.com

Linden defeats Franklin - Boys soccer recap

Jonathan Cardona’s two goals helped Linden down Franklin 3-1 in Somerset. Linden (2-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before tacking on another goal in the second half. Brandon DeCampos also put one in the back of the net for Linden. Franklin fell to 0-3. The N.J. High School...
LINDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Sterling over Collingswood - Girls soccer recap

Bridget Dickson scored two goals and assisted on another in Sterling’s 5-0 win over Collingswood in Collingswood. Montgomery Draham also found the back of the net twice and Madison Sims made four saves for the shutout as Sterling improved to 2-0.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

