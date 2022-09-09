ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Register Citizen

Both Connecticut governor candidates struggle to be forthright on taxes

When Gov. Ned Lamont tweeted this summer that he hadn’t raised taxes, Republican gubernatorial nominee Bob Stefanowski immediately labeled his Democratic opponent “a liar.”. Lamont, who approved hundreds of millions of dollars in tax hikes in his first budget — and canceled hundreds of millions more in previously...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

CT's gun laws are being challenged in court. Democrats are prepared to fight.

It was a threat many Connecticut Democrats and gun safety advocates anticipated when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York’s pistol permit law last month. Last week, the National Association for Gun Rights filed a series of lawsuits in federal appellate courts across the country, including in Connecticut, challenging the constitutionality of the bans on assault weapons and high capacity magazines here and in several other states.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Officials: First cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease confirmed in Hartford County

State officials have confirmed the first local cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2). First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
Register Citizen

CT or NY? State border along King Street causes confusion today just like hundreds of years ago

GREENWICH — Take a drive up King Street from the Byram River heading north, and be prepared to cross state lines again and again — and again. The route wends in and out of Connecticut and New York state three times, and the eight-mile journey north drives past old stone walls, a cemetery dating to the early 1700’s, farmland, rolling hills, as well as sprawling corporate campuses. It feels like a journey past scenery that can be ancient or ultra-modern, and it can also be hard to tell which side of the state line a traveler is on — a predicament that has characterized and vexed the King Street corridor for centuries.
CONNECTICUT STATE

