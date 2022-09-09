Read full article on original website
Both Connecticut governor candidates struggle to be forthright on taxes
When Gov. Ned Lamont tweeted this summer that he hadn’t raised taxes, Republican gubernatorial nominee Bob Stefanowski immediately labeled his Democratic opponent “a liar.”. Lamont, who approved hundreds of millions of dollars in tax hikes in his first budget — and canceled hundreds of millions more in previously...
CT's gun laws are being challenged in court. Democrats are prepared to fight.
It was a threat many Connecticut Democrats and gun safety advocates anticipated when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York’s pistol permit law last month. Last week, the National Association for Gun Rights filed a series of lawsuits in federal appellate courts across the country, including in Connecticut, challenging the constitutionality of the bans on assault weapons and high capacity magazines here and in several other states.
Struggling CT hemp farmers feeling 'left out' of state's cannabis plans
Becky Goetsch grows hemp. She has since 2019, after U.S. Congress passed the Agriculture Improvement Act, which made hemp a legal cash crop. Since then, the price of hemp has crashed. That has, in turn, reduced the number of hemp farmers in Connecticut from a high of 140 in 2020 to about half that now.
Officials: First cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease confirmed in Hartford County
State officials have confirmed the first local cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2). First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
CT or NY? State border along King Street causes confusion today just like hundreds of years ago
GREENWICH — Take a drive up King Street from the Byram River heading north, and be prepared to cross state lines again and again — and again. The route wends in and out of Connecticut and New York state three times, and the eight-mile journey north drives past old stone walls, a cemetery dating to the early 1700’s, farmland, rolling hills, as well as sprawling corporate campuses. It feels like a journey past scenery that can be ancient or ultra-modern, and it can also be hard to tell which side of the state line a traveler is on — a predicament that has characterized and vexed the King Street corridor for centuries.
‘Fitbit murder’ a seven-year Connecticut ‘soap opera’ that may not be over
ELLINGTON — Rocky the police dog tried to find the scent of the large man Richard Dabate said fatally shot his wife and tied him up during a home invasion two days before Christmas in 2015. But instead of leading his handler off the 3-acre Ellington property, police said,...
