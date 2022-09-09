Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
Natrona County Crime Clips: Chevelle recovered; alleged burglar busted
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details of recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and other sources provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Information has also...
Here are Pictures from the Annual Casper Stair Climb Honoring the Victims of 9/11
On Sunday, over 50 firefighters from around Natrona County and people from the public came to Casper's Downtown Parking Garage to walk up and down its stairs 28 to 34 times to honor victims of 9/11 and the firefighters that died then and since. Firefighters came to the parking garage...
oilcity.news
Casper Fire-EMS responds to 762 incidents in August; average response time faster than July
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Fire-EMS Department’s monthly activity report shows it responded to 762 total incidents in August. While the number of responses was down from July’s total of 864 responses, the number was up compared with the 695 total incident responses in Aug. 2021, according to the Casper Fire-EMS report.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/8/22–9/12/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
Casper’s first-ever ‘StoryWalk’ proposed for riverside trail near Crossroads Park
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper’s first-ever “StoryWalk” is being proposed for a section of the trail along the Platte River adjacent to Crossroads Park. On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will discuss a proposed agreement with the Natrona County Public Library for the installation of the StoryWalk infrastructure and maintenance of it.
oilcity.news
First responders invite residents to Natrona County Emergency Response Expo
CASPER, Wyo. — First responders from around Natrona County will demonstrate first-hand their ability to respond to various kinds of emergencies at the Natrona County Emergency Response Expo. The expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the south-side parking lot of the...
oilcity.news
Bar Nunn’s request for $500K grant to help build new town hall not recommended for approval
CASPER, Wyo. — The Town of Bar Nunn’s request for a $500,000 Business Ready Community grant to help build a new community center and town hall is not being recommended for approval. The Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors makes recommendations to the State Loan and Investment Board...
oilcity.news
West Thumb Geyser Basin closed in Yellowstone due to smoking solar battery system
CASPER, Wyo. — West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park is closed until further notice, Yellowstone Public Affairs said on Monday afternoon. The closure is due to hazardous conditions relating to fumes from a solar battery energy storage system. Smoke was reported coming out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/12/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
oilcity.news
New Vision Thrift Store helping those in Casper and around the world
Located at 4656 W. Yellowstone Highway, New Vision Thrift Store is doing its part to support people in Natrona County and around the globe. This thrift store sells household items, clothing, toys, and much more to help provide for the local community’s physical needs. Along with serving in that...
oilcity.news
Casper’s McKenzie Dog Park to see closure Wednesday for maintenance
CASPER, Wyo. — McKenzie Dog Park will be closed from sunrise to 2 p.m. Wednesday for maintenance, according to the City of Casper. Casper Parks staff will conduct vegetation management and weed maintenance. The park is located at 1489 Bryan Stock Trail in Casper. “The City thanks the public...
Mills Vehicle Crash will Delay Work on the South Salt Creek Highway Bridge in Casper
According to a press release from WYDOT, a one-vehicle crash on Thrusday night will delay work on the south Salt Creek Highway bridge in Casper. According to a Mills Police Department report, at about 11:15 p.m., a driver of a Dodge pickup headed south on Salt. Creek Highway (WYO 254),...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oilcity.news
Portion of Kortes Road to close this month for final paving
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County will close Kortes Road from south of Alcova dam to the intersection with Fremont Canyon Road starting Sept. 18, county officials said in a Monday press release. The closure will allow final paving on the $9.2 million project to take place. Kortes Road is...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Crash damage to delay work on Salt Creek Highway Bridge in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A single-vehicle crash into the under-construction Salt Creek Highway Bridge in Casper will delay work on it, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said Friday. The crash occurred on Thursday night, when the driver drove into the metal decking of the bridge, according to the Mills Police...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (9/8/22–9/9/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
oilcity.news
New tennis complex construction underway; Natrona Schools eye June 2023 completion date
CASPER, Wyo. — A project to create a new tennis complex at Highland Park in Casper is underway, Natrona County School District Trustee Clark Jensen said Monday. Dirt work is underway and work to add retaining walls is largely complete, Jensen said. Concrete and fencing work is expected to be completed in October, weather permitting.
oilcity.news
Weekly arrest report (9/2/22–9/8/22)
CASPER, Wyo — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
oilcity.news
National gas price average falls for 13th week; Natrona County average up 2 cents
CASPER, Wyo. — Although the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell for the 13th consecutive week, the average price in Natrona County rose slightly from last week. Despite the 2-cent increase, the county’s average remains far below the national average, according to price trackers GasBuddy and AAA.
Casper Woman Charged With Fifth Child Endangerment
A Casper woman faced charges from Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Christiansen on Thursday, September 8th at initial appearances. Heather Ritchie, 31, was charged with felony child endangerment with methamphetamine while supervising, and a misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance--meth. Ritchie was charged for five counts of child endangerment with...
oilcity.news
David Street Station asks for community support to win grant for live music
CASPER, Wyo. — David Street Station is asking for Casper’s votes to help win a three-year grant totaling $90,000 to help pay for live music at the outdoor plaza. According to a release issued on Monday, the Levitt AMP Grant Award is organized by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, which aims to help bring live music to public spaces. David Street Station hopes to be one of 20 organizations to qualify for the grant. “The public is urged to support David Street Station’s proposal by participating in the public voting process, via online or text, taking place from September 12–21, 2022, at levitt.org/vote-casper,” said the release.
Comments / 2