12U softball team honored by Boardman trustees
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman girls’ softball team that won both the district and state championships was honored Monday evening by the Boardman trustees. One by one, the girls on the team were called to the front of the room to receive a proclamation. This was the...
Senior Citizens Hall of Fame to name 2 Valley residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Aging is inducting two Valley residents in a ceremony at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus on Wednesday. They are among 15 outstanding older Ohioans recognized for a lifetime of contributions and accomplishments. Gov. Mike DeWine, the Ohio General Assembly, the Ohio...
Wellsville man’s murder trial delayed again
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A Wellsville man whose trial for a murder in East Liverpool was to start this month has been delayed again. The Morning Journal is reporting that Tyrell Travers’s trial for the murder of Dion McMillon, which was to start September 27, will now begin February 22, 2023.
Police looking for large missing snake in Mercer
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Police in Mercer are trying to find a snake they say escaped from a home over the weekend. Officers said that the snake escaped from the 200 block of North Pitt Street in Mercer. Mercer County humane agent Paul Tobin said that the snake named Steve escaped through a screen on a balcony door.
Ward Beecher Planetarium celebrates 55 years with new shows
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ward Beecher Planetarium celebrates 55 years of providing education and entertainment to the Valley. For its 55th season, the planetarium is featuring more than a dozen new shows for people of all ages in its 2022-2023 season. “We Are Stars” and “Perfect Little Planet,” as...
Campbell woman achieves 100th birthday
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Living for a whole century — that’s what Martha Masternick of Campbell achieved. Her and her family were at Vernon’s Cafe in Niles celebrating her birthday. Masternick live through the Great Depression and her late husband served in World War II. Domenic...
Community gathers for 9/11 memorial
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The community gathered for the annual 9/11 Mahoning Valley Ceremony at the memorial park on Sunday. It was the first time the event took place with everything built at the park, including pieces brought in from the wreckage at the towers. The Austintown Beautification Committee...
Local animal rescue plans to relocate
WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Plans are underway to move a Brookfield-based animal rescue to Warren Township. The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project’s offer to purchase land on Tod Avenue has been accepted. The 20 acres have been used as farm to house horses, goats, chickens and a...
Reynolds remembers its WWII camp
REYNOLDS, Pa. (WKBN) — In Mercer County, the Reynolds Drive-In hosted a special presentation on Camp Reynolds. It was in operation from 1942-1946. At its peak, 75,000 soldiers were stationed there at one time before shipping off to the battlefields of Europe. Over 1 million soldiers came through the...
Community climbs stairs in remembrance of 9/11
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Sept. 11: a day to remember our fallen soldiers. On Sunday morning, Beaver Local Highschool held a memorial stair climb for The Tunnels to Towers foundation. It’s the third year Glenmoore Volunteer Fire Department has organized the event. “What we are going to...
Limited services for Trumbull County Combined Health District during transition
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District announced Monday that it will have limited services on Thursday. The district is transitioning over to a new network server on Thursday, Sept. 15. During that time there will be no phone or computer service. The offices will remain...
Youngstown man shot multiple times Saturday morning
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – UPDATE: A man is now in stable condition after a shooting on Youngstown’s West Side. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at an apartment on Steel Street. Captain Jason Simon with the Youngstown Police Department said the 45-year-old man was shot multiple times. Police...
Car dealership adopts 20 classes, gives $10,000 at local school
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some Boardman teachers got a big surprise Monday morning. Boardman Subaru adopted 20 classrooms at Glenwood Junior High. The dealership gave a $10,000 dollar donation. Each of the twenty teachers got $500 to help pay for school supplies and classroom items. Subaru also donated boxes...
Mahoning County official in court for OVI
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County’s treasurer was in the Struthers Municipal Court building Monday but he never went before a judge. Dan Yemma was scheduled to be arraigned Monday on an OVI charge. His attorney filed a written plea of not guilty and a waiver of his...
Amy Grant to play Valley venue
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Amy Grant will perform at Warren Packard Music Hall early next year. Grant will be live on stage Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Grant is a contemporary Christian music artist and the first to have a platinum record in the genre. Her first album hit number...
Father and son judges part of court opening in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As lawyers, judges and others gathered for what’s known as the “Opening of Court” in Mahoning County, Common Pleas Judge Anthony D’Apolito reminded the area’s newest attorneys of the prominence of their profession. “The practice of law is not a...
Boardman Fire Department hosting mobile food drive
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Fire Department is hosting a mobile food drive this Saturday, September 10. The fire department has partnered with Armstrong for its fifth annual Avenge Hunger Month. Donors will be able to drop off goods without even getting out of their vehicles. They can...
Woman facing charges for crash into Canfield pond
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A 75-year-old Canfield woman is facing drunk-driving charges after crews rescued her from a car that was sinking in a pond last week. Linda Guterba is charged with OVI and failure to control. Officers were called to the 800 block of Blueberry Hill on Friday...
Man accused of running from OVI checkpoint
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three people were arrested and a police chase ensued following an OVI checkpoint this weekend in Austintown. The Mahoning County OVI Task Force set up an OVI checkpoint Sunday from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at 483 N. Canfield Niles Road. About 707 vehicles passed...
Police investigating after gunfire hits cruiser
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — No one was injured after an unmarked police cruiser was hit by gunfire early Saturday morning as two officers were investigating a large amount of gunfire on the East Side. Reports said the two officers in the department’s Neighborhood Response Unit were northbound on Wilson...
