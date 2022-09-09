ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

gloria
4d ago

I was very pleased they had the national anthem. After all we are America and should be proud of that. If not, you shouldn’t be here

Cheryl Ann
3d ago

The NFL is for a bunch of over paid crybabies. Anyone that continues to support such a sad situation need to have their head examined. They are a joke and it needs to be disbanded.

Infidel
3d ago

When Kapernick kneeled that was the end of many, many people watching the NFL. Me included.

ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

