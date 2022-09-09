Read full article on original website
gloria
4d ago
I was very pleased they had the national anthem. After all we are America and should be proud of that. If not, you shouldn’t be here
Reply(15)
124
Cheryl Ann
3d ago
The NFL is for a bunch of over paid crybabies. Anyone that continues to support such a sad situation need to have their head examined. They are a joke and it needs to be disbanded.
Reply(7)
35
Infidel
3d ago
When Kapernick kneeled that was the end of many, many people watching the NFL. Me included.
Reply(12)
100
Related
Look: Erin Andrews' Interview Outfit Is Going Viral
Erin Andrews appears to be ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pregame interviews earlier this weekend. Andrews, part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL team, is sporting quite the look for the interview. Now that's...
Gisele's Ex-Boyfriend Makes Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear
It's safe to say that one of Gisele Bundchen's ex-boyfriends isn't the biggest fan of Tom Brady. Brady and Bundchen have been all over the tabloids lately, with rumors swirling about their marriage amid the quarterback's decision to keep playing football well into his 40s. One of Bundchen's ex-boyfriends has...
Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff
Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo
The Cowboys' coaches and players aren't the only ones getting hyped up before kickoff on Sunday night. Dallas' cheerleaders are getting in the mood, too. Veteran Cowboys cheerleader Claire took to social media with her pregame message for the Bucs. "Coming for you👉🏻 @buccaneers," she wrote. She's clearly...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Johnny Manziel Has 1-Word Reaction To Texas A&M's Stunning Upset Loss
It's been a while since Texas A&M was a legitimate contender. In fact, you probably need to go back to the Johnny Manziel days. The Aggies were stunned by the App State Mountaineers this Saturday night in a shocking 20-17 upset at College Station. Manziel, the former Texas A&M star...
Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Going Viral Today
In just a few hours the Texas Longhorns will take the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Unsurprisingly, Nick Saban's team is the heavy favorite in the contest. Alabama is favored to win the game by more that 20 points against one of his former assistant coaches, Steve Sarkisian.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: Alabama Player Apologizes To Fans After Texas Game
Alabama narrowly avoided an early upset by salvaging a 20-19 victory over Texas on Saturday afternoon. After the game, Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden apologized to the team's fanbase for not playing up to their lofty standards. "My fault Bama fans," Holden wrote with two emojis for emphasis. Holden...
Scott Frost Ended Press Conference With Message For Fans
Last night was another one ending in disappointment for Nebraska football fans. The Huskers lost 45-42 at home to Georgia Southern to fall to 1-2 on the season. The loss was Nebraska's 31st in Scott Frost's 47 games as head coach. Afterwards, a frustrated Frost spoke with the media, and...
Look: Nebraska Running Back Reacts To Scott Frost Firing
There aren't many Nebraska football players who will or even can respond directly to the firing of head coach Scott Frost. But one running back had a telling message in the wake of the news. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Nebraska running back Ajay Allen made his first comments since...
Herbstreit's Pregame Comment on Notre Dame vs. Marshall Goes Viral
The ESPN analyst correctly predicted a tight game between the two teams.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look: Prominent Coach Responds To The Nebraska Job Rumors
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren has been a popular name floated around for head coaching jobs in recent years due to his tremendous work with the Wolfpack. But how does he feel about the idea of being a candidate for the now-vacant Nebraska job?. Apparently, Doeren feels like it's...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Game Day News
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to open the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday night against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Brady, the 45-year-old seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, will surely have plenty of friends and family members in attendance at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday evening.
WATCH: Le'Veon Bell Knocks Out Adrian Peterson
Le'Veon Bell knocked Adrian Peterson out.
Look: Aaron Rodgers' Reaction To Dropped Pass Goes Viral
We've seen what happens when Aaron Rodgers doesn't trust his receivers and this is a face you never want to see as a young wideout. After rookie Christian Watson dropped a walk-in touchdown, cameras cut to Aaron Rodgers whose expression said it all... "If you are a rookie wideout who...
Dallas Cowboys Make Quarterback Move Before Season-Opener vs. Buccaneers
Just over 24 hours before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys only had one quarterback on the active roster. Star quarterback Dak Prescott was the only quarterback to make the active roster before the season-opener. Until now. On Saturday afternoon, the Cowboys elevated two key players...
Football World Reacts To Botched Call During Alabama-Texas Game
The college football world is stunned by a botched call during Saturday's marquee matchup between Texas and Alabama. The Longhorns' defense had the Crimson Tide pinned against their own endzone during the third quarter. The pass rush did an excellent job getting to Bryce Young, taking him down for what looked to be a clear safety.
Look: Steve Sarkisian Comment Going Viral After Loss To Alabama
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was so close to earning an upset win over Alabama this Saturday. When it was all said and done though, Bryce Young led the Crimson Tide on a game-winning drive with just over a minute remaining. Following the Longhorns' heartbreaking loss, Sarkisian revealed his message...
2 SEC Coaches Named Candidates For Nebraska Job
It's going to take a special candidate to get Nebraska's football program back on track. And according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, a couple of SEC coaches are on the Huskers' watchlist. Among the suggested candidates, Dodd listed: Iowa State's Matt Campbell, interim coach Mickey Joseph, Wisconsin DC Jim...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
609K+
Followers
75K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 101