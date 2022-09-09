Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Sad 49ers fan drenched in hilarious scene after loss to Bears
When it rains, it pours. Just ask this unfortunate 49ers fan on Sunday afternoon at Solider Field. Not only did this fan have to watch his team fail to capitalize on numerous opportunities to put away the Chicago Bears in the 49ers' 19-10 loss, but it appears he might have lost something else during the torrential downpour in Chicago.
NBC Sports
Bears CB believes Lance didn't 'do s--t' in 49ers' loss
Trey Lance saw the field for 178 offensive snaps during his rookie season last year, so his start in the 49ers' 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Solider Field wasn't his first taste of NFL game action. But Lance still has a lot to prove to the...
NBC Sports
Kyle Fuller out for 2022 season with torn ACL
The Ravens have lost another player to a season-ending injury. Head coach John Harbaugh announced on Monday that cornerback Kyle Fuller tore his ACL during the season-opening victory over the Jets and will miss the rest of 2022. Fuller started the contest for Baltimore and was helped off the field...
NBC Sports
Shanahan disappointed in 49ers' 'silly mistakes' vs. Bears
The analysis of Trey Lance's performance will dominate the conversation surrounding the 49ers' 19-10 season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but San Francisco didn't give much aid to the second-year quarterback with a flurry of mistakes. "Not to take anything away from them, but I'm disappointed about some...
NBC Sports
Here’s how Brady fared in the Bucs’ Week 1 win over the Cowboys
Tom Brady just keeps rolling. The 45-year-old looked like his usual self on Sunday Night Football, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys. To begin his 23rd NFL season, Brady completed 18 of 27 passes for 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The...
NBC Sports
LeVeon Bell TKOs Adrian Peterson in boxing match
A pair of former NFL running backs met in a different arena on Saturday night and Le’Veon Bell came out on top of Adrian Peterson. Bell and Peterson were initially scheduled to box one another in July, but the fight was postponed until this weekend in Los Angeles. Peterson knocked Bell down early in the fight, but there was not much other action until the fifth round.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 2 odds: Opening spread for Patriots vs. Steelers is shocking
Patriots -1 Moneyline: Patriots -115, Steelers +100. Over/Under: Over 41 points (-107), Under 41 points (-107) The Patriots are 1-5 overall and 1-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last six games. They're also 1-4 ATS in their last five road games. Bourne reacts to lack of role in...
NBC Sports
Why RGIII called Week 1 'the most Carson Wentz game ever'
Commanders fans saw two versions of Carson Wentz during their team's season-opening win over the Jaguars Sunday. There was "Good Carson," who connected with Washington receivers for 313 yards and four touchdowns, including a 49-yard dime to Terry McLaurin for six points in the fourth quarter. Then there was "Bad Carson," who threw interceptions on back-to-back possessions to help the Jaguars turn a 14-3 halftime deficit into a 22-14 lead with less than 10 minutes to go in the game.
NBC Sports
Bears sign Mike Pennel to active roster
The Bears signed defensive lineman Mike Pennel Jr. to their active roster from their practice squad, the team announced Monday. Chicago cut Pennel from the 53-player roster Friday and re-signed him to the practice squad Saturday. He played 14 snaps against the 49ers after being elevated for Sunday’s game, and he made one tackle.
NBC Sports
Khalil Mack on facing Raiders: Derek Carr is my brother, guys I didn’t like aren’t there anymore
As Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack prepares to face the Raiders on Sunday, he’s not thinking about revenge. Mack was drafted by the Raiders in 2014 and traded to the Bears amid a contract dispute in 2018. Now he’s been traded to the Chargers and will face the Raiders in Week One, but he says anyone he had a problem with during his contract dispute is long gone.
NBC Sports
What Eagles gained and lost by Jurgens getting so many 1st team reps
Because Jason Kelce missed a few weeks in training camp after a minor elbow surgery, rookie Cam Jurgens got a ton of chances with the Eagles’ first-team offense in training camp. Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland called those reps “irreplaceable.”. But it did slow down Jurgens’ development in...
NBC Sports
Matt Rhule’s complaint regarding Jacoby Brissett spike misses the mark
I love the smell of a head coach napalming officials in the morning, However, when the coach’s complaints miss the mark, it’s not very satisfying at all. (And it could get expensive for the coach.) On Sunday, Panthers coach Matt Rhule groused after the loss to the Browns...
NBC Sports
Report: Dak Prescott will miss 6-8 weeks
So much of the preseason analysis regarding NFL teams operates under the assumption that all key players will remain healthy, all season long. We know that injuries are inevitable, and that some of them will change everything. We just have no idea when they’ll happen and to whom they’ll happen and how long they’ll happen to be out.
NBC Sports
Patriots-Dolphins Takeaways: Not much to show from a week in Miami
The 2022 NFL season started the same way the previous campaign did for the New England Patriots: with a loss to the rival Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead, which was the second-largest deficit a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team has faced in a season opener since the 31-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills in 2003. The second half didn't go much better for the Patriots as the Dolphins cruised to a 20-7 win in the hot Miami sun at Hard Rock Stadium.
NBC Sports
Patriots appear to bench Cole Strange in first half vs. Dolphins
Cole Strange may want to forget his first half of NFL football. The Patriots' 2022 first-round draft pick got the start at left guard for New England in its season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. But after just two offensive drives, Strange was replaced by backup offensive lineman James Ferentz, who played the rest of the first half at left guard.
NBC Sports
Eagles snap counts: Why didn’t Jordan Davis play more in opener?
DETROIT — The Eagles were gashed in the run game on Sunday afternoon in their 38-35 win. The Lions had 181 yards on the ground and averaged 6.5 yards per carry. D’Andre Swift had 144 yards and averaged 9.6. If only the Eagles traded up in the first...
NBC Sports
Jameis Winston on fourth-quarter explosion: We let our playmakers make plays
It wasn’t intended to be a bit of product placement for a certain book that a certain reporter would certainly like to keep selling six months after publication, which makes it even more effective. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, in explaining to PFT the dramatic shift in the team’s offensive...
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo still has a right shoulder injury
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy, unless he isn’t. Garoppolo, who is practicing against with the team after being relegated to pariah status for the first month of training camp, officially appeared on the injury report every day this week as having a right shoulder injury. He fully participated...
NBC Sports
Week 1 Eagles grades by position after tight win over Lions
DETROIT — The Eagles got a win in Week 1 but it wasn’t the prettiest performance. They took down the Lions 38-35 in a game that really was closer at the end than it should have been, especially after pulling ahead by 17 in the third quarter. Here’s...
NBC Sports
Frustrated Bosa annoyed 49ers gave game away with penalties
The 49ers have nobody but themselves to blame for the 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1 at Solider Field. After dominating the first half against Chicago, the 49ers shot themselves in the foot repeatedly throughout the second half, most of which came from inexcusable penalties on both offense and defense.
