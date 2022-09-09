Read full article on original website
Marianne
4d ago
I agree with Richard smith.Smith.. I give thanks for you dedication. sacrifices, your services to all that are keeping us safe.. we love you for that.. God bless
Sharon Robinson
4d ago
So far our air quality isn’t bad .Kept getting air quality notices but beautiful blue skies all day .But the smoke is just starting to blow in .And it hadn’t got as hot as predicted.
Oregon wildfire growth slows, evacuation orders reduced, but smoke still thick in some communities
The power is back on and evacuation orders are being lifted across Oregon as easing winds and cooler, wetter weather help limit the spread of wildfires Monday, while leaving some communities blanketed in heavy, dense smoke. The state Department of Environmental Quality issued an “air quality advisory” for central, northeast...
Chronicle
Cedar Creek Wildfire Stirs Strength and Stress Among Fleeing Oregon Residents
Herman Schimmel, 63, moved to the tiny town of Westfir about 40 miles southeast of Eugene only recently, and on Friday he was scrambling to pack up his travel trailer and evacuate his RV park as the Cedar Creek wildfire put the area under serious threat. “Get out of here...
focushillsboro.com
Where Is The Oregon Red Flag Warning In Effect? Why Do Officials Warn Of Human Actions Could Spark To Fire?
Rum Creek Fire incident command in northern Josephine County reports that multiple days of extreme heat, high temperatures, and spells of strong winds have put the wildfire and its team to the test. Only a few flare-ups were recorded today under Red Flag Warning circumstances yesterday, and no spot fires...
opb.org
Wildfires continue in Oregon, but much of state to see improved air quality soon
Calmer winds and cooler temperatures on Sunday helped firefighters gain ground on several wildfires burning in Oregon. From Estacada to Oakridge, evacuation orders for communities in different parts of Oregon were either downgraded or lifted altogether Sunday, following two days of extreme wildfire activity and smoky air. The National Weather...
Washington Examiner
Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres
Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
opb.org
Oregon wildfires spur evacuations and planned outages over the weekend
Your browser does not support the audio element. Two years ago, high east winds ripped through a large swath of bone-dry western Oregon, intensifying wildfires and sparking new blazes. So Oregonians had plenty of reasons to be fearful heading into this past weekend when all of those same elements were in play. While fires increased, and many Oregonians had to evacuate, the emergency response this time around was much different than the response during the Labor Day fires in 2020. Andrew Phelps is the director of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management. He joins us to talk about the latest emergency response to the wildfires, and lessons learned from previous disasters.
Channel 6000
Another bout of Oregon wildfire smoke, improvements expected
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sunday will be another day of wildfire smoke in Portland, but conditions are expected to recover slowly, which will tinker with the air quality in a positive direction as well. East wind has become more pacified as we work into the second part of the...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources
If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
With fires burning across the state, much of Oregon sees hazy Saturday skies
PORTLAND, Ore. — With several fires burning across the state, many Oregonians woke up to hazy skies Saturday morning, with air quality ranging from healthy to very unhealthy, depending on the location, and conditions stayed the same or got worse in most places over the course of the day.
philomathnews.com
Oregon Gov. Brown, fire officials warn of increased fire danger this weekend
Hot, dry weather and high winds will make the next few days especially dangerous for wildfires, Gov. Kate Brown and state fire officials warned during an online press conference Thursday. Oregon has seven large active fires burning more than 168,000 acres across the state, Brown said. Conditions headed into the...
Oregon Wildfires: Evacuation Orders Issued as Videos Show Devastation
Nearly 230,000 acres had been burned across Oregon as of Friday.
Oregon coastal communities in ‘extreme’ fire danger
Power is cut off to part of Tillamook and Lincoln County amid fire danger concerns across the region.
It’s official: Power shutoffs underway across Oregon amid fire danger
With a red flag warning in effect across Oregon Friday, mass public safety power shutoffs are happening across the state because of high winds and extreme fire conditions.
2023 solar eclipse path will cross Oregon
Tens of thousands of people flocked to Oregon in 2017 to stand in the path of the solar eclipse. In 2023, they’ll have the chance to do it again.
klcc.org
Power shutoffs and evacuations for the 2022 east wind event
With Red Flag warnings in place throughout western Oregon, several utilities have strategically shut down electricity to reduce the chance that wind-blown power lines will spark a new fire. That, plus the existing Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, has the region on high alert. The wind is also responsible for lower air quality in the southern Willamette Valley.
beachconnection.net
So Much Port Orford, So Little Time: Seriously Multilayered on S. Oregon Coast
(Port Orford, Oregon) – Saunter into this little burgh with its mix of soaring, rocky bluffs and blobs along with the usual sandy goodness, you'll soon find yourself in not just a pleasant beach town but a haven for whale watching as well. Those intricate sea stacks and coves seem to attract them, and the bluffs allow great vantage points. (Photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
Oregon Wildfire Map, Update as PG&E Outage Fears Rise Over Huge Infernos
More than 40,000 households are expected to lose power across Oregon on Friday.
opb.org
State wildlife agency places new limits on bow hunting in Northeast Oregon
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is placing new limits on archery hunting for elk in Northeastern Oregon. People wishing to purchase a tag from the state agency to hunt elk with a bow will now be under a controlled system, based on a seasonal quota, similar to the limits placed on elk hunters who use rifles. Previously, archers could be assured of getting a tag nearly anywhere in Oregon during the elk hunting season which began on August 27 and ends on September 25 this year.
Red Cross Opens Multiple Shelters In Oregon
The Red Cross Cascades Region has opened shelters for wildfire evacuees of the following fires, Cedar Creek fire burning near Oakridge, Van Meter just outside of Klamath Falls, Vitae Springs Road fire near Salem, and the Milo McIver State Park in Clackamas County. The shelters are located at:. Milo McIver...
kpic
Governor Kate Brown invokes Emergency Conflagration Act in response to Cedar Creek Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act Friday afternoon in response to the Cedar Creek Fire. The fire is burning 33,100 acres east of the community of Oakridge and spreading throughout in Lane And Deschutes Counties. According to the governor, this declaration allows the Office...
