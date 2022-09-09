ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Capitol Times

Longtime Kingman politician, former mine inspector Joe Hart dies at 78

Former Arizona Mine Inspector and lawmaker Joe Hart passed away on Sunday at age 78, surrounded by family. Complete access to news articles on azcapitoltimes.com is available to Arizona Capitol Times’ subscribers who are logged in. Subscribers may login at the login tab below. Others may join our audience of successful Arizonans with a subscription today.
KINGMAN, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy