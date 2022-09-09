ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7-Eleven in Canyon Country reportedly robbed at gunpoint

A 7-Eleven, located on the 27500 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, was reportedly held up at gunpoint on Friday night, according to Deputy Villamio with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Villamio said the call came in at approximately 9 p.m. and the suspect was described as...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

SCV Sheriff’s Station Needs Help From Community To Identify Theft Suspects

Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public’s help identifying three theft suspects. On June 29, an unknown petty theft suspect entered Kohl’s located at 19620 Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country where he took approximately $700 worth of merchandise out of the store without paying, said DeputyRobert Jensen, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested by Street Crimes Unit for Firearms Charges and Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Oxycodone

Louisiana Man Arrested by Street Crimes Unit for Firearms Charges and Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Oxycodone. On September 7, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that their Street Crimes Unit arrested Devin Bradley, 19, on September 6, 2022, in the 4600 block of Tigerland Avenue for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession With Intent to Distribute CDS Schedule II, and Possession of Firearm with CDS.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theprescotttimes.com

OFFICIALS SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE

YCSO, DPS TASK FORCE, & PVPD WORK TOGETHER TO SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE. On September 8, 2022, Todd Dawkins (39) of Prescott was arrested and booked on numerous Felony and Misdemeanor charges for his illegal business of purchasing, selling, and acquisition of several million dollars in revenue from the sale of stolen catalytic converters within the State of Arizona.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Bonner County Daily Bee

Washington man arrested on meth charges

OLDTOWN — Washington resident Daniel Edward Inwood, 63, may be going to prison for drug trafficking. Inwood was pulled over on Aug. 19, 2020 after a deputy caught him going nearly 70 mph in a 55 zone. Inwood told Bonner County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Penn during the traffic stop that there was nothing illegal in the car, according to the probable cause affidavit.
OLDTOWN, ID
KOIN 6 News

Man sent to federal prison for trafficking meth in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A California man accused of using rental cars to traffic methamphetamine was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in federal prison. In late 2019, authorities learned 39-year-old Martin Jesus Velasco of San Diego was trafficking pounds of methamphetamine from northern California and selling it to drug dealers in Southern Oregon, according […]
OREGON STATE
holtvilletribune.com

Feds Take Down Valley-based Meth Ring

CALEXICO — A coordinated multi-state takedown of an Imperial Valley-based methamphetamine distribution and money laundering network, dubbed “Operation Gotham City,” resulted in the arrests of multiple local residents on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The arrests stem from a federal indictment that alleged the group smuggled multi-kilogram quantities of...
CALEXICO, CA
Daily Mail

More than 50 people - including a mother and her two children who clambered onto the roof of a car as it slid off the road - are rescued from a mudslide that swept across a Southern California highway after flash flooding from Tropical Storm Kay

More than 50 people were rescued after a mudslide swept across a highway in Southern California and trapped motorists as storms from Tropical Storm Kay drenched the region and brought flash flooding. Video from local residents show thick mud flowing in the Lake Hughes area over Lake Hughes Road and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Earthquake rattles parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties

A small earthquake rattled parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The magnitude 2.6 quake hit at 7:35 a.m. Monday. The epicenter was in the San Fernando Valley, about a half mile east of Canoga Park. Some people in western Ventura County felt the quake, especially in the Simi Valley...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

Mosquito Fire: Thousands Flee Dangerous Blaze Burning Across Thousands of Acres in California

Hurricane season has only just begun along the Gulf Coast and near surrounding areas in the Southeast U.S. However, wildfire season remains in full swing out west and the recently broken-out Mosquito Fire has put thousands of California residents in danger. With the 33,000-acre wildfire rapidly burning across areas of CA, thousands of residents remain on high alert. And many others have had to flee their homes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire

Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire. The governor's announcement comes a day after Riverside County proclaimed a local emergency due to the Fairview Fire. The Fairview Fire has burned over 23,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon. Get Continuing Updates on the Fairview Fire Here The post Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

