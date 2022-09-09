In 2005, actress Laura Wright took over the role of Carly Corinthos on "General Hospital," also taking on all of the drama that came with the character. Wes Ramsey started playing the villain Peter August — a.k.a. Henrik Faison, son of megalomaniac Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) — in 2017, according to Soap Central. Ramsey and Wright first met when they were both on "Guiding Light," per CheatSheet, but Wright was married at the time and both left the show in different years. When they encountered one another years later at an Emmy party, they were happy to see each other. Ramsey was delighted to find out that Wright had since gotten divorced. He asked her out, and although she was hesitant due to their seven-year age difference, Wright agreed and they've been a happy couple ever since.

