Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) have quite the complicated past together on "The Young and the Restless." They entered each other's lives in a nonconventional way, thanks to the interference of Billy's ex-father-in-law, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). Billy and his ex-wife Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) discovered that Victor paid Chelsea to seduce Billy, and the encounter resulted in an unanticipated pregnancy. However, the move didn't have the intended effect, and Victoria instead adopted Chelsea's biological son (via Soaps In Depth). Things between Chelsea and Billy have remained cordial in the following years, but lately, the two have gotten cozier than ever.
Ever since Adam Newman returned to Genoa City in 2008 on "The Young and the Restless," he's been engaged in an ongoing battle with his father (via Soap Central). Whether Adam Newman has been portrayed by Chris Engen, Michael Muhney, Justin Hartley, or the current actor in the role, Mark Grossman, the character's motives have remained the same: All he wants is his father's love and respect and for the rest of the Newman's to treat him like a real part of the family. Sounds rational, right?
On "General Hospital," Ava Jerome (Maura West) came to Port Charles in 2013 with a mysterious maternal lineage, and as Soap Central reports, was part of the Jerome crime family. While Ava engaged in murder and blackmail, she also had a tender side, especially when dealing with her daughter Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin). Per Soaps She Knows, when she went to a Russian clinic to have her badly burned face restored to its former beauty, she met someone known only as Patient 6, helping him to escape – but not before they shared a moment gazing into each other's eyes — displaying her inner tenderness (via YouTube).
Actress Chloe Lanier played the alarming Nelle Benson on "General Hospital" from 2016 to 2019. According to TVOvermind, Lanier started acting at age 15, and when the role of Nelle Benson came up, the writers and producers of "GH" waited for her schedule to clear up because they wanted her for the part. Nelle came to Port Charles with revenge on her mind. Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy), the daughter of Jasper "Jax" Jacks (Ingo Rademacher) and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright), required a kidney transplant and Nelle didn't know Jax paid her father, Frank Benson, handsomely for a donor kidney. Jax had no idea that Frank sold Nelle's kidney without her permission (via Soap Central). Nelle believed it was all Carly's doing and wanted to get back at her.
"Days of Our Lives" has officially moved exclusively to the Peacock app, but the long-running soap opera's transition from network television to streaming isn't the only thing that has fans talking this week. Recently, the sudser released an extended preview, revealing to viewers exactly what they can expect in Salem this fall, and it looks like the show is going to deliver some major drama as there will be storylines about weddings, love triangles, murder, scandal, romance, and even major life and death situations to keep fans glued to their devices as they stream the soap opera (via Soap Opera News).
When it comes to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) on "The Bold and the Beautiful," there's just no knowing what she might do at any given moment — that's most because she has a long list of sins that she's committed over the years, which includes sleeping with her daughter Hope Logan's (Annika Noelle) husband, sleeping with her daughter's high school boyfriend, and sleeping with her sister's husband, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). It was quite a deceitful moment too, as Brooke slept with Bill while his wife Katie Logan (Heather Tom) was dealing with postpartum depression, per Soaps in Depth. After Katie pulled the plug on her marriage to Bill, Brooke married him, because why wouldn't she?
"Days of Our Lives" spent 57 seasons on NBC before it was announced that the beloved soap opera would leave network television in favor of streaming. In early August, NBC revealed that the long-running sudser would leave its usual daytime slot and move exclusively to the Peacock app (via The Hollywood Reporter). The move had many "Days of Our Lives" fans split. However, the streaming service is currently going above and beyond to make it easy for fans to watch the show. In addition to lowering their subscription price (via Soap Hub), they've also added resources to help viewers get Peacock set up on their devices. Peacock is also giving "Days of Our Lives" fans a gift by adding the previous seasons of the soap — more than 14,000 episodes — for fans to enjoy.
It's official. "Days of Our Lives" is no longer airing on NBC and fans can only watch the long-running soap opera with a subscription to the Peacock streaming app (via TVLine). The announcement was made back in August, and many fans were less than enthusiastic about the news. Nevertheless, the sudser aired its final episode on NBC, ending its more than 57-year run on the network. However, in true soap opera fashion, there was some drama surrounding the episode. Due to King Charles III's first speech following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the episode was interrupted for viewers on the East Coast, who were unable to see how the show ended its run on network television, per People.
In 2005, actress Laura Wright took over the role of Carly Corinthos on "General Hospital," also taking on all of the drama that came with the character. Wes Ramsey started playing the villain Peter August — a.k.a. Henrik Faison, son of megalomaniac Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) — in 2017, according to Soap Central. Ramsey and Wright first met when they were both on "Guiding Light," per CheatSheet, but Wright was married at the time and both left the show in different years. When they encountered one another years later at an Emmy party, they were happy to see each other. Ramsey was delighted to find out that Wright had since gotten divorced. He asked her out, and although she was hesitant due to their seven-year age difference, Wright agreed and they've been a happy couple ever since.
