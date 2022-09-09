ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Dan Lanning reacts to 12-team College Football Playoff: ‘It’s great to have opportunities to go compete’

By James Crepea
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
The Oregonian

Oregon State ‘disappointed’ that Sept. 24 USC showdown on Pac-12 Network and not on FOX or ESPN

The Oregon State Beavers and USC Trojans are one win away from turning their Sept. 24 game into the biggest contest at Reser Stadium in at least a decade. A 3-0 start for both teams is likely. The Beavers are heavily favored heading into Saturday’s matchup against Montana State, a good FCS team. USC faces a tougher test in Fresno State, but the Trojans are a 12½-point favorite.
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks optimistic offensive guard Ryan Walk, receiver Seven McGee will return vs. BYU

Oregon is optimistic that several of its injured players, including offensive guard Ryan Walk, will return for this week’s game against No. 12 BYU. Walk, who injured his left knee during the season-opening loss to Georgia, went through pregame warmups before Oregon’s win over Eastern Washington last week but was out of pads and did not play during the game. The sixth-year senior, receiver Seven McGee, kicker Andrew Boyle and running back Jordan James could all be available for the No. 25 Ducks (1-1) against the Cougars on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FOX).
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State football: Did the Beavers improve in Week 2, injuries mounting, time management 101

It’s often said a college football team’s greatest improvement comes between the first and second game. The measurables suggest a mixed bag for Oregon State. The Beavers won, didn’t commit a turnover and had fewer offensive penalties in their 35-32 victory at Fresno State. Those were the Game 2 positives. On the flip side, there were plenty of dropped passes, killer defensive penalties, and a pass rush that didn’t exactly fluster FSU quarterback Jake Haener.
CORVALLIS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Oregon Ducks#Cfp
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks open as touchdown favorites in top 25 matchup with BYU, line quickly moves closer

Oregon opened as a touchdown favorite in a top 25 matchup with BYU, but the line quickly moved closer to a field goal. The No. 25 Ducks opened as 6.5-point favorites against the No. 12 Cougars (2-0) on Saturday (12:30 p.m. PT, FOX) at Autzen Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. The line quickly moved towards BYU and is Oregon minus-3.5 as of 11:30 a.m. PT Sunday.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
The Oregonian

How former Oregon Ducks players fared in Week 2

Tracking how former Oregon Ducks players and signees performed during Week 2 of the 2022 season:. Braxton Burmeister, QB San Diego State: 15 of 26 for 108 yards with a touchdown and eight carries for 80 yards and a touchdown in 38-7 win over Idaho State. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn:...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Jack Colletto’s game-winning TD as time expires lifts Oregon State Beavers over Fresno State: Game at a glance

With the game on the line, trailing by three at the Fresno State 2-yard line with three seconds left, the Oregon State Beavers turned to Jack Colletto. Colletto ran right and punched it in for a touchdown as time expired on Saturday night to lift the Beavers to a 35-32 victory over the Bulldogs after a thrilling final few minutes at Valley Children’s Stadium in Fresno, California.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Jack Colletto’s legs, Jonathan Smith’s gut and Oregon State’s will lead to an improbable 35-32 win over Fresno State

What is written in the final chapter that has become the legend of Oregon State’s Jack Colletto?. Can anything possibly top Colletto’s what-the-heck feat, his game-winning 2-yard run for a touchdown on the game’s final play Saturday night as the Beavers beat Fresno State 35-32 at Valley Children’s Stadium in Fresno, California?
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Wearing Spencer Webb’s No. 18, Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick scores his first touchdown since 2017

One-thousand, seven-hundred seventy-eight days elapsed between Cam McCormick finding the end zone. What the Oregon Ducks tight end went through over the course of that time, with a left leg injury and ensuing complications from surgeries derailing his seasons in 2018, 2019, 2020 and a torn Achilles ending his 2021, multiple coaching changes and then the loss of teammate Spencer Webb this July, make the result Saturday night all the more meaningful.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks lose votes but return to AP poll after rout of Eastern Washington

The Oregon Ducks lost votes but returned to the AP top 25 and held steady in the coaches poll following a blow out win over Eastern Washington. The Ducks (1-1) are No. 25 with 89 points in the AP poll and No. 24 with 197 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 70-14 win over the Eagles. That’s up from No. 26 with 131 points and down from 206 points at No. 24 last week, respectively.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
81K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy