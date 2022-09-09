Dan Lanning reacts to 12-team College Football Playoff: ‘It’s great to have opportunities to go compete’

Oregon is optimistic that several of its injured players, including offensive guard Ryan Walk, will return for this week’s game against No. 12 BYU. Walk, who injured his left knee during the season-opening loss to Georgia, went through pregame warmups before Oregon’s win over Eastern Washington last week but was out of pads and did not play during the game. The sixth-year senior, receiver Seven McGee, kicker Andrew Boyle and running back Jordan James could all be available for the No. 25 Ducks (1-1) against the Cougars on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FOX).

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 HOUR AGO