Dan Lanning reacts to 12-team College Football Playoff: ‘It’s great to have opportunities to go compete’

Oregon State ‘disappointed’ that Sept. 24 USC showdown on Pac-12 Network and not on FOX or ESPN
The Oregon State Beavers and USC Trojans are one win away from turning their Sept. 24 game into the biggest contest at Reser Stadium in at least a decade. A 3-0 start for both teams is likely. The Beavers are heavily favored heading into Saturday’s matchup against Montana State, a good FCS team. USC faces a tougher test in Fresno State, but the Trojans are a 12½-point favorite.
Oregon State Beavers vs. Montana State Bobcats football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
The Oregon State Beavers eye their first sweep of a non-conference schedule since 2014 when they play Montana State at 5 p.m. Saturday at Providence Park. This is Oregon State’s first game in Portland since 1986, when the Beavers played host to UCLA.
Pac-12 survival: Could the playoff windfall keep Oregon and Washington happy? If the conference changes its revenue model
The expansion of the College Football Playoff not only adds value to the Pac-12′s regular season by turning the conference championship into a near-certain berth in the 12-team field, it also adds value — massive value — to the Pac-12′s postseason. That windfall could give commissioner...
What Dan Lanning said before Oregon’s top 25 matchup with BYU
Oregon is coming off a 70-14 rout of Eastern Washington and is back in the top 25. The No. 25 Ducks (1-1) host No. 12 BYU (2-0), which is coming off a 26-20 double-overtime win over Baylor, on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FOX). Dan Lanning held his game week press conference...
Oregon State’s Kitan Oladapo 2nd consecutive Beaver to win Pac-12 defensive player of the week
Oregon State safety Kitan Oladapo was honored as Pac-12 defensive player of the week after racking up a career-high 15 tackles in the Beavers’ 35-32 win over Fresno State. The junior also had a sack and 1 1/2 tackles for loss. Oladapo’s previous high for tackles was 10.
Oregon Ducks host top 25 matchup vs. BYU: Sneak peek
The Oregon Ducks host the BYU Cougars Saturday afternoon in a meeting between ranked teams at Autzen Stadium. Here’s a sneak peek of the matchup:. No. 25 Oregon (1-1) vs. No. 12 BYU (2-0) When: Sept. 17 at 12:30 p.m. PT.
Oregon Ducks optimistic offensive guard Ryan Walk, receiver Seven McGee will return vs. BYU
Oregon is optimistic that several of its injured players, including offensive guard Ryan Walk, will return for this week’s game against No. 12 BYU. Walk, who injured his left knee during the season-opening loss to Georgia, went through pregame warmups before Oregon’s win over Eastern Washington last week but was out of pads and did not play during the game. The sixth-year senior, receiver Seven McGee, kicker Andrew Boyle and running back Jordan James could all be available for the No. 25 Ducks (1-1) against the Cougars on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FOX).
Oregon State football: Did the Beavers improve in Week 2, injuries mounting, time management 101
It’s often said a college football team’s greatest improvement comes between the first and second game. The measurables suggest a mixed bag for Oregon State. The Beavers won, didn’t commit a turnover and had fewer offensive penalties in their 35-32 victory at Fresno State. Those were the Game 2 positives. On the flip side, there were plenty of dropped passes, killer defensive penalties, and a pass rush that didn’t exactly fluster FSU quarterback Jake Haener.
Oregon Ducks open as touchdown favorites in top 25 matchup with BYU, line quickly moves closer
Oregon opened as a touchdown favorite in a top 25 matchup with BYU, but the line quickly moved closer to a field goal. The No. 25 Ducks opened as 6.5-point favorites against the No. 12 Cougars (2-0) on Saturday (12:30 p.m. PT, FOX) at Autzen Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. The line quickly moved towards BYU and is Oregon minus-3.5 as of 11:30 a.m. PT Sunday.
Oregon Ducks to face Washington State in midday national spotlight
The Oregon Ducks’ first true road game will be played in the afternoon. The Ducks will visit the Palouse to take on Washington State at 1 p.m. PT on Sept. 24 at Martin Stadium. The game will be televised live on FOX. No. 25 Oregon (1-1) hosts No. 12...
14 takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ blowout of Eastern Washington
The Oregon Ducks defeated Eastern Washington 70-14 Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Here are 14 takeaways from the game as the No. 25 Ducks prepare to host No. 12 BYU at Autzen Stadium on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FOX).
Oregon State, 2-0 after Fresno State win, still on the outside looking in at AP Top 25, coaches polls
The Oregon State Beavers, fresh off Saturday night’s 35-32 win over Fresno State, made progress in the AP Top 25 and coaches polls, but not enough to land among the country’s top 25 football teams. The Beavers, who haven’t been ranked since late October of 2013, are 2-0...
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks converting third downs at highest rate since early in 2020 season
The Oregon Ducks padded nearly all of its statistics while walloping Eastern Washington. The Ducks converted 10 of 14 third downs and were 2 for 2 on fourth downs in a 70-14 rout of Eastern Washington on Saturday.
How former Oregon Ducks players fared in Week 2
Tracking how former Oregon Ducks players and signees performed during Week 2 of the 2022 season:. Braxton Burmeister, QB San Diego State: 15 of 26 for 108 yards with a touchdown and eight carries for 80 yards and a touchdown in 38-7 win over Idaho State. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn:...
Jack Colletto’s game-winning TD as time expires lifts Oregon State Beavers over Fresno State: Game at a glance
With the game on the line, trailing by three at the Fresno State 2-yard line with three seconds left, the Oregon State Beavers turned to Jack Colletto. Colletto ran right and punched it in for a touchdown as time expired on Saturday night to lift the Beavers to a 35-32 victory over the Bulldogs after a thrilling final few minutes at Valley Children’s Stadium in Fresno, California.
Jack Colletto’s legs, Jonathan Smith’s gut and Oregon State’s will lead to an improbable 35-32 win over Fresno State
What is written in the final chapter that has become the legend of Oregon State’s Jack Colletto?. Can anything possibly top Colletto’s what-the-heck feat, his game-winning 2-yard run for a touchdown on the game’s final play Saturday night as the Beavers beat Fresno State 35-32 at Valley Children’s Stadium in Fresno, California?
Historic non-conference win for Oregon State, dreams getting real: 10 takeaways from Beavers’ 35-32 win over Fresno State
Rewinding Saturday night’s thriller at Valley Children’s Stadium, where the Oregon State Beavers rallied to beat Fresno State 35-32.
What Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best said after losing to Oregon Ducks
Eastern Washington lost to Oregon, 70-14, Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Eagles coach Aaron Best recapped EWU’s first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Best’s postgame press conference.
Wearing Spencer Webb’s No. 18, Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick scores his first touchdown since 2017
One-thousand, seven-hundred seventy-eight days elapsed between Cam McCormick finding the end zone. What the Oregon Ducks tight end went through over the course of that time, with a left leg injury and ensuing complications from surgeries derailing his seasons in 2018, 2019, 2020 and a torn Achilles ending his 2021, multiple coaching changes and then the loss of teammate Spencer Webb this July, make the result Saturday night all the more meaningful.
Oregon Ducks lose votes but return to AP poll after rout of Eastern Washington
The Oregon Ducks lost votes but returned to the AP top 25 and held steady in the coaches poll following a blow out win over Eastern Washington. The Ducks (1-1) are No. 25 with 89 points in the AP poll and No. 24 with 197 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 70-14 win over the Eagles. That’s up from No. 26 with 131 points and down from 206 points at No. 24 last week, respectively.
