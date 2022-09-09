Read full article on original website
BMW PGA Championship: Shane Lowry holds off Rory McIlroy & Jon Rahm
-17 S Lowry (Ire); -16 J Rahm (Spa), R McIlroy (NI); -15 T Gooch (US); -14 P Reed (US), T Detry (Bel) Selected others: -12 L Westwood (Eng), M Southgate (Eng); -11 D Horsey (Eng), S Horsfield (Eng); -10 G Forrest; -9 I Poulter (Eng); -8 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -7 G McDowell (NI)
‘My phone’s here’: David Warner ready to talk leadership with Cricket Australia
David Warner says he still considers leadership roles a privilege and is ready to talk to Cricket Australia about ending the ban imposed on him for his part in the Capetown ball-tampering incident. The 35-year-old was banned from the elite game for a year and from leadership positions for life...
Real Madrid v RB Leipzig | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream | UEFA Champions League
We bring you all the details of how to watch Liverpool transfer target Christopher Nkunku in Champions League action as he and RB Leipzig face off against reigning champions Real Madrid.
