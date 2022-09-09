Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Related
WHAS 11
The Wrap | Cards and Cats sweep the Sunshine State
Louisville and UK went down to Florida, picking up major victories. ESPN Louisville’s Mark Ennis and Andy Sweeney join WHAS11’s Tyler Greever to break down the wins.
WHAS 11
Louisville Bats to 'Strike Out Cancer' at Slugger Field
The Bats 'Strike Out Cancer' game honors cancer patients and survivors. It will be on Sept. 10 and the first pitch is at 7 p.m.
WHAS 11
Cyclists bike through Louisville to beat cancer
Hundreds of cyclist rode through Louisville in the annual Bike to Beat Cancer. The event, in its 14th year, benefits organizations like the Norton Cancer Institute.
WHAS 11
The Vault: The day the Belle of Louisville was left to sink
Do you remember when Louisville's beloved steamboat was sabotaged and left to become one with the Ohio River? The Vault takes a look at this moment of history.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHAS 11
New Creators Corps Residency Program at Louisville Orchestra
The new "Creators Corps" residency program introduced by the Louisville Orchestra and music director Teddy Abrams officially began this month. The program is the first of it's kind that allows artists in the community to get a deeper integration with the orchestra and the city itself. Learn more by clicking here.
WHAS 11
Dare to Care fights food insecurity in Louisville with mobile pantries
Dare to Care is distributing groceries to over 13 counties in Kentucky. With inflation on the rise, officials are seeing even more of a need for these programs.
WHAS 11
Check Out the Kentucky Bourbon Festival Afterparty this Weekend!
The Kentucky Bourbon Festival is this weekend and after all of the festivities, be sure to check out the afterparty at My Old Kentucky Home! To get tickets for this event, click here.
WHAS 11
Louisville elementary school finally open after it was deemed 'unsafe'
Inspectors say the building in now ready for learning. Doors open for Wilkerson Elementary Monday morning.
RELATED PEOPLE
WHAS 11
'Give for Good Louisville' Event This Thursday
'Give For Good' hosted by the Community Foundation of Louisville is a 24-hour online giving event is this Thursday. Paula Campbell is with the Lincoln Foundation which help empower youth to overcome adversity through education. Learn more about the event and the non-profit's involved here.
WHAS 11
WATCH: Oktoberfest celebrations in Louisville
Friday's festivities featured a German dinner, vendors, live music and more. It starts Saturday, Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. and will go on till midnight.
'It's good to see these kids smile': JCPS parent happy about first 'mask-optional' day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday marked the first day of the 2022-23 school year where masks were optional in Jefferson County Public Schools. JCPS' mask-optional policy is based on the CDC's COVID-19 community spread. As of Thursday, Jefferson County is in the yellow, or at a medium risk. Lexa Harley,...
WHAS 11
String of 'suspicious' fires in Louisville have officials concerned
Firefighters have put out three fires Sept. 12 morning. We know at least one was at Blue Lick Truck Parts in Okolona and another was near Velma Drive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHAS 11
You Drive's Grand Opening Tomorrow!
Tomorrow is the grand opening for You Drive Automotive here in Louisville. You an join in on the celebration that will be filled with food, music and fun! Learn more about You Drive by clicking here.
WHAS 11
Stop by Bearno's Pizza After the Gaslight Fest this Week
It's Gaslight Week in Jeffersontown and you can celebrate at Bearno's Pizza and get a chance to check out their beer wall! Check them out at bearnos.com.
WHAS 11
Jeffersonville teen found safe in Frankfort
Police said Andrea Nesselrode has been found safe, 200-miles away in Frankfort. She has been missing for three weeks. Police said she ran away.
WHAS 11
LMPD: Shooting leaves 2 injured in Wyandotte neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a double shooting that left two people injured in the Wyandotte neighborhood. A spokesperson for the department said Fourth Division officers were called to the 800 block of Beecher Street around 5:10 p.m. Monday. Officers located a man and woman both suffering...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHAS 11
Bullitt County Schools investigate student after online threat
Officials said the Bullitt East student made the threat on Saturday. Authorities took swift action and determined its not credible.
Comments / 0