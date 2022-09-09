ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

Rathdrum man wins Bassmaster Angler of the Year

RATHDRUM, Idaho - A Rathdrum fisherman recently came home as the Bassmaster Angler of the Year. It’s a pro tournament that started back in 2006. Brandon Palaniuk has been fishing ever since he could remember. “There’s even photo evidence of me holding a rod and reel when I was...
RATHDRUM, ID
KHQ Right Now

Northwest BachFest kicks off

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Northwest Bach Fest kicked off it's 2022 September Series Friday evening, and has more performances Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday concert is free and will kick off at 5 p.m at the Museum of Arts and Culture amphitheater. It features a performance from award-winning Xavier Foley on the double bass. The "Oud to Joy" trio will also perform saturday, featuring Isa Najeen performing on the oud, Chris Beores-Haigis on guitar and Cicelly Parnas on cello. This trio was an audience favorite at the recent Music in Manito concerts.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Sports
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Football
Local
Washington College Sports
City
Mead, WA
Local
Washington Sports
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
Spokane, WA
Football
Spokane, WA
College Sports
KHQ Right Now

You can see it and smell it: the smoke is sticking around for the next few days in Spokane

You can still smell the smoke late Sunday night in Spokane, as air quality is still in the unhealthy range, and is set to continue throughout the beginning of the work week. These uncomfortable conditions will continue well into Monday and Tuesday in the Inland Northwest, as well as the rest of Washington and neighboring states. A clear up and cool down is on the way, however, beginning hopefully on Wednesday.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Regional Health District encourages caution due to poor air quality

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District is urging people to be cautious and keep tabs on the air quality index before taking part in outdoor activities Sunday. As of noon, the air quality is in the "Unhealth for all groups" range, with an air quality index of 171. Other areas in the region are worse off, with Moscow, Idaho having the worst score of 277, good for the "very unhealth" range.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Blair
KHQ Right Now

Hangar fire at Felts Field caused by spontaneous combustion of oily rags

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday, Sept. 10, firefighters from Spokane Fire Department (SFD) and Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) urgently responded to reports of a fire at Felts Field Spokane Airport just after 6 p.m. On scene, a hangar was reported to be smoking, with visible flames. A second-alarm was...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

WSDOT paint truck sideswiped on US-2

DAVENPORT, Wash. - A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) paint truck was rolling down US-2 between Davenport and Creston when it was sideswiped by another vehicle. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Ryan Senger, the WSDOT paint truck was headed eastbound on US-2, working on painting lanes when...
DAVENPORT, WA
KHQ Right Now

WSDOT responds to threats of legal action over clearing Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to a letter from the City of Spokane that threatened legal action if Camp Hope is not cleared by Oct. 14. WSDOT's letter did not directly address the content of the City's, instead saying "your letter merits a considered...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Oregon#Pirates#American Football#College Football
KHQ Right Now

Traffic to shift on US-95 work zone at Granite Hill

ATHOL, Idaho - Drivers will be directed onto the newly paved lanes of US-95 at the work zone at Granite Hill starting Sept. 13, according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD). “We are very close to being done,” ITD Project Manager Steven Bakker said. “We plan to stop impacting traffic...
ATHOL, ID
KHQ Right Now

Spokane County Interstate Fair monitors air quality issue

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Interstate Fair is monitoring air quality issues, but all events are continuing as planned. If you do have health issues the fair encourages you to wear a mask. The 71st annual Spokane County Interstate Fair and Rodeo will kick off Friday, Sept. 9,...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Barricaded man threatens SWAT with propane tanks, baseball bat

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) deployed SWAT on Saturday in an hours-long negotiation following reports of a physical domestic dispute. KCSO deputies headed to a residence on the 6200 block of west Prairie Ave. around 4 p.m., where a female victim told deputies she was struck by a table when the man inside, 42-year-old Christopher Wilburn from Wallace, threw it at her. She sustained injuries to her leg and was treated by medical personnel.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
KHQ Right Now

Spokane auditor follows state lead to help more inmates vote

(The Center Square) – Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton was turned down by the county commissioners on her request to seek a state grant to cover the costs of getting inmates registered to vote and participate in elections. However, she told Commissioners Mary Kuney, Al French and Josh Kerns...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy