Highlander Invitational: East Valley's Logan Hofstee wins girls race in convincing fashion; Freeman's Barrett Poulson boys champ
When the September morning is brisk and crisp and you can smell the seasons changing from summer to fall, that can only mean one thing in Spokane: high school cross country has returned. For the 35 schools that ascended onto Shadle Park High School on Saturday for the Highlander Invitational,...
Rathdrum man wins Bassmaster Angler of the Year
RATHDRUM, Idaho - A Rathdrum fisherman recently came home as the Bassmaster Angler of the Year. It’s a pro tournament that started back in 2006. Brandon Palaniuk has been fishing ever since he could remember. “There’s even photo evidence of me holding a rod and reel when I was...
Northwest BachFest kicks off
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Northwest Bach Fest kicked off it's 2022 September Series Friday evening, and has more performances Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday concert is free and will kick off at 5 p.m at the Museum of Arts and Culture amphitheater. It features a performance from award-winning Xavier Foley on the double bass. The "Oud to Joy" trio will also perform saturday, featuring Isa Najeen performing on the oud, Chris Beores-Haigis on guitar and Cicelly Parnas on cello. This trio was an audience favorite at the recent Music in Manito concerts.
Unhealthy air quality continues into Saturday night all the way to Monday for Spokane and surrounding areas
SPOKANE, Wash. - A hazy and smoky weekend is in store for the region, as unhealthy air quality moves throughout Spokane, the Idaho Panhandle, and largely down toward the Palouse and LC Valley. First thing is first, a Red Flag Warning is in place for Tri-Cities and Yakima until 11...
New Chipotle location could be coming to Five Mile neighborhood
A building permit has been filed to add a new Chipotle location to the 5 Mile neighborhood. If it gets approved, this will be the fourth Chipotle in the Spokane area.
You can see it and smell it: the smoke is sticking around for the next few days in Spokane
You can still smell the smoke late Sunday night in Spokane, as air quality is still in the unhealthy range, and is set to continue throughout the beginning of the work week. These uncomfortable conditions will continue well into Monday and Tuesday in the Inland Northwest, as well as the rest of Washington and neighboring states. A clear up and cool down is on the way, however, beginning hopefully on Wednesday.
Central Valley School District moves outdoor activities inside due to air quality
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Central Valley School District is moving outdoor activities inside due to unhealthy air quality. All after school activities and athletics may be canceled. If this is the case, the school and/or coaches will communicate.
Spokane Regional Health District encourages caution due to poor air quality
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District is urging people to be cautious and keep tabs on the air quality index before taking part in outdoor activities Sunday. As of noon, the air quality is in the "Unhealth for all groups" range, with an air quality index of 171. Other areas in the region are worse off, with Moscow, Idaho having the worst score of 277, good for the "very unhealth" range.
Hangar fire at Felts Field caused by spontaneous combustion of oily rags
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday, Sept. 10, firefighters from Spokane Fire Department (SFD) and Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) urgently responded to reports of a fire at Felts Field Spokane Airport just after 6 p.m. On scene, a hangar was reported to be smoking, with visible flames. A second-alarm was...
Heroes Day at the Interstate Fair: Free admission for all heroes, all day on Sunday!
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Interstate Fair is offering free admission tomorrow for all the HEROES out there!. Firefighters, police, active military, veterans, and medical personnel will all have free admission for the entire day on Sunday, Sept. 11. Just bring employment ID or badge, or military ID. See...
WSDOT paint truck sideswiped on US-2
DAVENPORT, Wash. - A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) paint truck was rolling down US-2 between Davenport and Creston when it was sideswiped by another vehicle. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Ryan Senger, the WSDOT paint truck was headed eastbound on US-2, working on painting lanes when...
WSDOT responds to threats of legal action over clearing Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to a letter from the City of Spokane that threatened legal action if Camp Hope is not cleared by Oct. 14. WSDOT's letter did not directly address the content of the City's, instead saying "your letter merits a considered...
Traffic to shift on US-95 work zone at Granite Hill
ATHOL, Idaho - Drivers will be directed onto the newly paved lanes of US-95 at the work zone at Granite Hill starting Sept. 13, according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD). “We are very close to being done,” ITD Project Manager Steven Bakker said. “We plan to stop impacting traffic...
Spokane County Interstate Fair monitors air quality issue
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Interstate Fair is monitoring air quality issues, but all events are continuing as planned. If you do have health issues the fair encourages you to wear a mask. The 71st annual Spokane County Interstate Fair and Rodeo will kick off Friday, Sept. 9,...
Fire engine involved in multivehicle accident while responding to hangar fire at Felts Field
SPOKANE, Wash. - A fire reported in a hangar at Felts Field Spokane Airport prompted a heavy response from Spokane Fire Department (SFD) and Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD), just after 6 p.m. on Saturday. The details and cause of the fire are unknown at this time. Crews remain on...
Barricaded man threatens SWAT with propane tanks, baseball bat
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) deployed SWAT on Saturday in an hours-long negotiation following reports of a physical domestic dispute. KCSO deputies headed to a residence on the 6200 block of west Prairie Ave. around 4 p.m., where a female victim told deputies she was struck by a table when the man inside, 42-year-old Christopher Wilburn from Wallace, threw it at her. She sustained injuries to her leg and was treated by medical personnel.
Coeur d'Alene Fire Department issues complete outdoor burn-ban over poor air quality
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Fire Department (CDAFD) has instituted a complete ban on all outside burning, at the recommendation of the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. Air quality across the region has remained in the "unhealthy" range since Sunday due to wildfire smoke. According to a release...
Spokane auditor follows state lead to help more inmates vote
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton was turned down by the county commissioners on her request to seek a state grant to cover the costs of getting inmates registered to vote and participate in elections. However, she told Commissioners Mary Kuney, Al French and Josh Kerns...
Mead School Board to discuss measures on 'critical race theory' at meeting on Monday
MEAD, Wash. - The Mead School District Board of Directors will continue to discuss multiple proposals pertaining to critical race theory (CRT) and gender identity at their next meeting on Sept. 12. CRT is a field of academic study often studied in colleges and universities that links racism to established...
Spokane threatens legal action unless state disbands homeless camp, pays for the mess
(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane has put a state agency on notice to expect legal action if an estimated 650 people are not removed from a homeless encampment on its property. In addition, the city wants to be reimbursed $350,000 for the cost of law enforcement...
