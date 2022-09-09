Martinez Lake Fire District receives its first ever rehab vehicle

The rehab vehicle is to assist firefighters and community members throughout Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz, (KYMA, KECY) - The Martinez Lake Fire District has received its first-ever rehab vehicle donated from Tri-Valley Ambulance in Wellton.

The fire district says their rehab vehicle will not only benefit their community but also firefighters throughout Yuma County.

The firefighters transformed the ambulance into a rehab vehicle to better serve their firefighters and community when they need a cool place to recover.

According to Martinez Lake Fire Chief Wade Garcia, the rehab vehicle will be equipped with AC, water, electrolytes and snacks.

He says this is something that was needed for a long time.

"As you know, it gets hot about 120, add a fire, can kick up pretty hot," says Garcia. "We want something to put them in so they can be cooled off and I think it's going to benefit us and around the Yuma County."

Garcia and Fire Captain John Portz say any department in Yuma County can call them if they need the rehab vehicle for mutual aid.

"You know there is a time after fighting a fire that you need to rehab and get ready if you need to go back into the fire so with a vehicle that has AC and cooled water and just the ability to get out of the weather when it does get hot, it's a great asset to the department," says Portz.

The Martinez Lake Firefighters say they are anticipating the storm set to come this weekend.

"So we just watch the weather and let people know as far as your car windows are up and as far as if we do have any emergencies, let us know here or let dispatch know," continues Portz.

The storms a few weeks ago did affect their station.

"Yeah, it was pretty windy as far as two Saturdays ago," explains Portz. "Yeah, we did experience as far as a little bit of damage to our station, but repaired easy."

With the upcoming storm, the Martinez Lake Fire District asks the community to please stay vigilant and stay safe.

