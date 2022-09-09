Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'It's a promise that we made 21 years ago to never forget' || Knoxville community, leaders, first responders remember 9/11 victims
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For Kelly Shipe, 9/11 is personal. "I used to go to New York a lot and I would see the faces of those officers and the firefighters," she remembered. "So when all that happened, I saw those faces again, they just flashed in front of me. I knew a lot of those guys were in there."
wvlt.tv
Top Gun actor, Former SC Gov. honored at Patriot Award Gala
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four people were honored Saturday night including Top Gun actor Glen Powell and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley for their work revolved around veterans. Glen Powell played ‘Hangman’ in the new Top Gun: Maverick movie and was awarded the Bob Hope Award for Excellence in...
wvlt.tv
Smoky Mountain Air Show inspires East Tenn. student to serve her country
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, the rainy weather did not stop people from attending the Smoky Mountain Air Show. The two-day event gave guests a chance to get as close as possible to the action. Kinsley Carol, a junior at Campbell County High School, said that the Smoky Mountain...
elizabethton.com
Before the national park, large parts of the Smokies were clear cut
Millions of Americans have followed in the steps of the Little River Lumber Company without realizing it. Before the national park, a large part of the Tennessee side of the Great Smoky Mountains was owned by the Little River Lumber Company. Between 1901 and 1939, this company cut down hundreds of thousands of trees, turning a forest full of massive trees into a barren landscape.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theonefeather.com
“Disruption” shakes up Museum of the Cherokee Indian exhibit
The Museum of the Cherokee Indian is switching gears on its permanent exhibit and taking funerary and ceremonial objects off display. Taking these items off display created holes in the exhibit which have been filled with contemporary Cherokee art pieces. The pieces create a different flow to the Museum exhibit...
Jefferson County High School builds Patriots through Medal of Honor program
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — At Jefferson County High School, students have a unique window into what it means to be a Patriot. The school implements Medal of Honor values into the curriculum through the Character Development Program. Starting in 9th grade and going through 12th, students spend a section...
Medal of Honor recipients speak with University of Tennessee students
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Valor Outreach Program of the University of Tennessee welcomed a panel of Medal of Honor recipients on Friday. UT students gathered to listen to stories about their service and sacrifice. The panel discussed topics like Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, substance abuse, and other unique stressors many...
WMBF
Doctor begins journey from Myrtle Beach to Tennessee to raise health equity awareness
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A doctor wants to raise awareness about health equity one step at a time. Dr. Dennis Godby, 66, from Sacramento, California, began his 610-mile journey on Monday morning in Myrtle Beach and he will end his walk in Knoxville, Tennessee. He will walk one-fifth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
First Lady Jill Biden In Knoxville - clipped version
Son charged with attempted murder after shooting at father, report says. A man was charged with attempted second degree murder in Knox County Friday after shooting several rounds at his father, an incident report states. Man arrested for stealing TV’s from Walmart, selling them in parking lot. Updated: 3...
Tribally-owned museum to host 31st Cherokee Fall Festival over the weekend
VONORE, Tenn. — Over the weekend, people in Vonore will have a chance to experience parts of Native American culture they may not otherwise be able to learn about firsthand. The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum is hosting its 31st Annual Cherokee Fall Festival. It will go from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. each day. During the event, visitors will have the chance to experience Native American food, Cherokee arts and crafts demonstrations, music and plenty of dancing.
Driver services center in West Knoxville to close, new center to open Sept. 19
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A driver service center in West Knoxville will close on Wednesday. Just five days later though, a new one will open where people can go to get driver licenses, motor vehicle records or undergo driver testing. The old center is located at 430 Montbrook Lane. It...
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee officials, first responders honor 9/11 after 21 years
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday marked 21 years since nearly 3,000 people lost their lives after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil, and officials and first responders spent the day in solemn remembrance. The annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb sent hundreds of first responders up 110 stories of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
University of Tennessee to host sustainable transportation, electric vehicle summit
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee is hosting a sustainable transportation forum and an electric vehicle summit on Nov. 7. The DriveElectricTN Momentum Summit will focus on transportation electrification efforts and include breakout sessions on community outreach, electric vehicle infrastructure, policies and programs and innovation, officials said. Officials...
wvlt.tv
New sculpture dedicated in downtown Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downtown Sevierville has something new to offer visitors in the form of a piece of downtown history. “Bertie” The Bird Dog belonged to Dr. Zachary David Massey, a Sevierville physician who served as first district congressman. Now a sculpture of Bertie is standing in downtown Sevierville to let people know of how this faithful dog accompanied Dr. Massey to his office every day.
Honor and Courage: Medal of Honor Celebration returns to Knoxville this week to honor heroes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of the most exclusive groups of American heroes will make a return trip to Knoxville this week to accept honors at the Medal of Honor Celebration. The Medal of Honor Celebration begins Wednesday and is an annual gathering for recipients of the United States' highest military award for valor. It's being held in Knoxville for the second time in its history from September 6 to 10. Knoxville will be the only city other than Boston that has served as a host city for the event more than once.
Ukrainian refugee shares her journey of saving her son at Women's Interfaith Dialogue meeting
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — It was almost six months ago when explosions woke up the city of Kyiv. Maria Rudíuk grabbed her son and started crossing the borders looking for safety. Bridges were collapsing and roads were blocked. Rudíuk said the same route that used to take them...
Inskip Elementary School student with special needs walks away from school
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An Inskip Elementary School student walked out of the lunchroom last week and ended up on Glenoaks Drive last Wednesday. The Knox County Schools Security Incident Report said the School Security Officer learned a student had left the cafeteria. The officer said she saw the student...
21,000 Sq. ft brewery, taproom coming to Lenoir City
A popular, Nashville-based craft brewery announced plans to build a 21,000 square foot taproom and manufacturing facility in Lenoir City on Monday.
Thousands gather at Smoky Mountain Air Show despite rain
Saturday was the first day the Smoky Mountain Air Show was open to the public. Rain or shine, the plans fly, and thousands of people came out to the Smoky Mountain Air Show Saturday.
Upcoming autumn activities for friends and family in 2022
With fall closing in, fun autumn activities are a must! Here some options of events to attend and places to go to have fun with the family this fall.
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0