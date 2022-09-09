ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Top Gun actor, Former SC Gov. honored at Patriot Award Gala

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four people were honored Saturday night including Top Gun actor Glen Powell and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley for their work revolved around veterans. Glen Powell played ‘Hangman’ in the new Top Gun: Maverick movie and was awarded the Bob Hope Award for Excellence in...
elizabethton.com

Before the national park, large parts of the Smokies were clear cut

Millions of Americans have followed in the steps of the Little River Lumber Company without realizing it. Before the national park, a large part of the Tennessee side of the Great Smoky Mountains was owned by the Little River Lumber Company. Between 1901 and 1939, this company cut down hundreds of thousands of trees, turning a forest full of massive trees into a barren landscape.
theonefeather.com

“Disruption” shakes up Museum of the Cherokee Indian exhibit

The Museum of the Cherokee Indian is switching gears on its permanent exhibit and taking funerary and ceremonial objects off display. Taking these items off display created holes in the exhibit which have been filled with contemporary Cherokee art pieces. The pieces create a different flow to the Museum exhibit...
WBIR

Medal of Honor recipients speak with University of Tennessee students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Valor Outreach Program of the University of Tennessee welcomed a panel of Medal of Honor recipients on Friday. UT students gathered to listen to stories about their service and sacrifice. The panel discussed topics like Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, substance abuse, and other unique stressors many...
wvlt.tv

First Lady Jill Biden In Knoxville - clipped version

Son charged with attempted murder after shooting at father, report says. A man was charged with attempted second degree murder in Knox County Friday after shooting several rounds at his father, an incident report states. Man arrested for stealing TV’s from Walmart, selling them in parking lot. Updated: 3...
WBIR

Tribally-owned museum to host 31st Cherokee Fall Festival over the weekend

VONORE, Tenn. — Over the weekend, people in Vonore will have a chance to experience parts of Native American culture they may not otherwise be able to learn about firsthand. The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum is hosting its 31st Annual Cherokee Fall Festival. It will go from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. each day. During the event, visitors will have the chance to experience Native American food, Cherokee arts and crafts demonstrations, music and plenty of dancing.
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee officials, first responders honor 9/11 after 21 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday marked 21 years since nearly 3,000 people lost their lives after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil, and officials and first responders spent the day in solemn remembrance. The annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb sent hundreds of first responders up 110 stories of the...
WBIR

University of Tennessee to host sustainable transportation, electric vehicle summit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee is hosting a sustainable transportation forum and an electric vehicle summit on Nov. 7. The DriveElectricTN Momentum Summit will focus on transportation electrification efforts and include breakout sessions on community outreach, electric vehicle infrastructure, policies and programs and innovation, officials said. Officials...
wvlt.tv

New sculpture dedicated in downtown Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downtown Sevierville has something new to offer visitors in the form of a piece of downtown history. “Bertie” The Bird Dog belonged to Dr. Zachary David Massey, a Sevierville physician who served as first district congressman. Now a sculpture of Bertie is standing in downtown Sevierville to let people know of how this faithful dog accompanied Dr. Massey to his office every day.
WBIR

Honor and Courage: Medal of Honor Celebration returns to Knoxville this week to honor heroes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of the most exclusive groups of American heroes will make a return trip to Knoxville this week to accept honors at the Medal of Honor Celebration. The Medal of Honor Celebration begins Wednesday and is an annual gathering for recipients of the United States' highest military award for valor. It's being held in Knoxville for the second time in its history from September 6 to 10. Knoxville will be the only city other than Boston that has served as a host city for the event more than once.
WBIR

WBIR

