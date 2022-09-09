ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jersey Shore’ Producer Admits ‘Snooki’ and ‘JWoww’s Note to Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Was ‘Their Idea’

By Lauren Anderson
 4 days ago

If you’re a Jersey Shore fan, you can probably recite “the note” by heart. Since Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley wrote the revealing letter anonymously for Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola in 2010, there’s been speculation about whether it was their idea or a ruse producers orchestrated. Now, 12 years later, we finally have some clarity.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley | Troy Rizzo/Getty Images

‘Jersey Shore’ producer says the note wasn’t ‘produced in any way’

In season 2 of Jersey Shore , Sammi “Sweetheart” finds an anonymous letter among her belongings in their Miami abode. “Sam,” the letter, typed in all caps, begins.

“The first night at BED when you left, Ron made out with [two] girls and put his head in between a cocktail waitress’ breasts. Also was grinding with multiple fat women.”

Jenni Farley and Nicole Polizzi’s Note, ‘Jersey Shore’

Charlie Newton, a producer of the MTV series, spoke candidly with Insider about the infamous letter. “… It was all completely natural,” Newton said. “None of this was produced in any way.”

He added: “It was absolutely not … manufactured. It was truly organic. And I think that was the secret sauce of the show.”

Newtown also went as far as to say the letter was Nicole and Jenni’s idea. “They were just caught between a rock and hard place,” Newton said. “It seems ridiculous, but they felt like this anonymous letter … [would help] their friend Sam out … [but not betray] Ron’s loyalty.”

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’s anger stemmed out of jealousy, according to the producer

Sam’s reaction to the note was multifaceted. She felt betrayal from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro , but once she found out Jenni had something to do with writing the note, she felt jealousy, according to Newton.

“I’ve never said this before, and I don’t know if it was ever really examined, but I believe that part of Sam’s anger towards Jenni is that she thought Jenni was trying to break her and Ron up so that she could get with Ron,” the Jersey Shore producer said.

According to a former story producer from the series, there was a bit of a love “hexagon” happening during the early seasons of the show. “Mike wanted Sam, [but] Sam got with Ron,” they explained on Reddit .

“Ron got with Sam but crushed on Jenni. Jenni got with Pauly but wanted Mike when she was intoxicated. Mike wanted Jenni but backed off when Jenni would mention her boyfriend, so Mike would go back to trying to break up Ron and Sam.”

Former Story Producer, ‘Jersey Shore’ Reddit

Newton still thinks there’s tension between Ronnie and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino today. “The origin story of that tension is that Mike got with Sam first [in season one].” We doubt the married man and father of two is concerned with a plot point from season 2 of Jersey Shore . But to each their own.

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi hoped Sammi would think the note was from production

Jenni also spoke with Insider about the origins of the note. “During Jersey Shore , we were never allowed cellphones, pens, paper, computers,” she said.

“We were actually hoping that Sam would think it was production since you’re never allowed any of those things. And we wanted to change up the language so it didn’t sound like either of us.”

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, Insider

Despite their best efforts, Sam quickly figures out who wrote the note. Meanwhile, “The Situation” says he wasn’t sure who wrote the letter initially. “I think originally I didn’t know who had written the note,” he told the outlet. “Then I’m pretty sure when the note came around to me, I was like, ‘Whatever’s on the note’s true.’ I thought it was all out in the open.”

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV. Stream the original series on Hulu.

RELATED: Why Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s Modeling Career Never Took Off; ‘I Was Unwilling to Grease the Wheels’

Comments / 16

Bonnie Adkins
4d ago

Who watches this nonsense? All these adults acting like kids, drunk and stupid. Their children act more mature than the parents.

Reply(3)
13
Willie James
3d ago

A real statement of our society we helped them become millionaires by feeding into their senseless drama 🎭

Reply
7
Julissa J
2d ago

My kids used to watch these idiots 10 years ago! They're no longer kids, it's not funny or entertaining! A cesspool pool of a "show"

Reply
3
