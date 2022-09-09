ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Maria Becerra Revs Up the Old-School Reggaetón (and Causes a Car Crash) in ‘Automático’ Video

By Tomás Mier
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RpMi2_0hntxbxI00

Automatic perreo from la Nena de Argentina. On Thursday, María Becerra released her single “Automático” and accompanied it with a queer-coded, Fast & Furious -esque music video.

“‘Automático’ really is a dream song for me. I have always listened to old perreos and old reggaetones and all the time I wanted to do something like that,” the singer said of the song in a press release. “I think that with this song we achieved it, so I am very happy with the result.”

The video for “Automático” opens with the arrival of a face-tattooed villainous woman at Becerra’s car shop.

“Ponlo en automático, sé mi fanático,” Becerra sings. “¿Cómo se siente si rebotan los neumáticos? A 150 aunque no haya prisa/Y que sólo sean testigos los parabrisas/Ponlo en automático, se mi fanático.” (In English: “Put it in automatic, be my fanatic/How does it feel if the tires bounce? Go 150 even if there’s no rush/And let only the windshields be witnesses/Put it in automatic, be my fanatic.”)

Laced with sexy choreo, the video sees Becerra witnessing (and hosting) a car drag race, before performing choreography with her mechanic shop crew. The video ends with the two race cars crashing and its female drivers engaging in a steamy makeout session.

The sexy new track follows Becerra’s solo release of “Ojalá” earlier this year after dropping her full-length LP Animal in 2021. That album featured collabs with Becky G on “Wow Wow” and Danny Ocean on “No Eres Tú Soy Yo.”

Over the last two years, Becerra has become the go-to female artist for features on Latin pop and reggaetón songs, appearing on tracks by the likes of Camila Cabello , Zion & Lennox, Cazzu, and Sofía Reyes, among others. She also performed the hit “ ¿Qué Más Pues? ” with J Balvin at the Grammys with J Balvin earlier this year.

