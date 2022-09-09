Springfield officials discuss alleged mismanagement of ARPA funds

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield City Councilors Tracye Whitfield and Justin Hurst held a news conference at the steps of Springfield City Hall regarding the alleged mismanagement of ARPA funds.

The councilors were joined by local business owners and nonprofits that expressed deep frustrations with the rollout of ARPA funding. Many were saying that there has been a lack of communication and transparency from the Sarno Administration.

Many of those who applied for ARPA funds have been on a waiting list since last November, and local businesses like local barber shops, restaurants, or shops have faced financial hardship in the absence of these funds.

City Councilor Tracye Whitfield told 22News, “I want to see us really caring about the community and protecting our community. Making sure that the residents, constituents and small business owners that are really, really, really, in need get this funding to grow or even survive and stay open.”

Both councilors addressed community concerns and answered questions at Thursday’s conference. The community asking for solutions and progress as they await to hear from the administration regarding their application status.

