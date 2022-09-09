ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield officials discuss alleged mismanagement of ARPA funds

By Melissa Torres
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield City Councilors Tracye Whitfield and Justin Hurst held a news conference at the steps of Springfield City Hall regarding the alleged mismanagement of ARPA funds.

The councilors were joined by local business owners and nonprofits that expressed deep frustrations with the rollout of ARPA funding. Many were saying that there has been a lack of communication and transparency from the Sarno Administration.

RMV: Inspection sticker changes coming in November

Many of those who applied for ARPA funds have been on a waiting list since last November, and local businesses like local barber shops, restaurants, or shops have faced financial hardship in the absence of these funds.

City Councilor Tracye Whitfield told 22News, “I want to see us really caring about the community and protecting our community. Making sure that the residents, constituents and small business owners that are really, really, really, in need get this funding to grow or even survive and stay open.”

Both councilors addressed community concerns and answered questions at Thursday’s conference. The community asking for solutions and progress as they await to hear from the administration regarding their application status.

Comments / 8

Ley
3d ago

Can these councilors stop with the bickering and work together with the city’s administration? It seems like all they do is foment division!

Reply
5
DMclemons
3d ago

Obviously there must be a problem with the filing of said forms and could it be that all the information was not all filled out properly? You both have an agenda and aspirations of your own and complain about he administration anytime you have an audience. Instead help these individuals with their applications and make sure that all the information required is completed. we are lucky to have a Mayor that cares so much and has done more for this city than all his predecessors . Stop being cry babies and work together for a change.

Reply
5
 

wamc.org

Backlog of unprocessed applications slows Springfield's rollout of ARPA funds

There’s frustration building in Springfield, Massachusetts over delays in distributing COVID recovery money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Last April, Mary Crapps went to a meeting at the Raymond Jordan Senior Center where Mayor Domenic Sarno urged those in attendance to apply for a $1,400 one-time payment the city was making available to seniors and low-income households from its $123 million pot of federal ARPA funds.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Jacobs wins primary in bid to become first Berkshire resident on Governor’s Council

North Adams School Committee Member Tara Jacobs won an upset victory in last Tuesday’s Democratic primary for the Massachusetts Governor Council’s District 8 seat. Facing three candidates from the more populous Hampden County, the Berkshire County resident received about a third of the votes, just a few thousand more than Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton. For the past three two-year terms, the council seat has been held by former Springfield mayor and retired judge Mary Hurley, who did not seek re-election. If Jacobs prevails in the November 8th general election over Republican John Comerford, she’ll make history as the first Berkshire representative on the eight-member body that advises the governor on judicial and parole board appointments, commutations and pardons, and more. She spoke with WAMC.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Local Car show to benefit Holyoke Soldiers' Home

Concerned residents in South Hadley are speaking out after a suspicious death in their neighborhood took place over the weekend. UMass Amherst ranked among the top public universities in U.S. Updated: 5 hours ago. For the ninth year in a row, UMass Amherst has ranked as one of the top...
HOLYOKE, MA
