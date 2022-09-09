Read full article on original website
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
2 fastest-growing cities in South CarolinaAlissa RoseCharleston, SC
Denny's Is Closing These Locations Because Of Breach Of ContractBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
620 Prince, a luxury bed and breakfast in Georgetown, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle Blogger
abcnews4.com
Man sentenced to 14 years in prison for deadly 2019 downtown Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The driver in a deadly 2019 DUI crash in downtown Charleston that killed one and seriously injured two others was sentenced to 14 years in prison, the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Monday. Thomas Garris, 34, faced up to 25 years in prison...
abcnews4.com
Suspected gunman, 16, arrested in connection to King Street shooting that injured 5
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police have arrested the suspected gunman in the Labor Day weekend shooting on King Street that left five people with gunshot wounds, according to the police department. A 16-year-old boy from North Charleston was taken into custody Monday afternoon and charged with one count...
abcnews4.com
Surfside Beach K-9, officer locate backpack with loaded guns following vehicle break-ins
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A police K-9 and an officer worked tirelessly through the weekend to locate a stolen backpack with loaded guns following a string of vehicle break-ins in Surfside Beach. K-9 Sif and Cpl. Pinto found the first backpack Friday afternoon that contained numerous stolen guns...
abcnews4.com
Suspect arrested after sparking police chase, pointing gun at officer: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a man was arrested Friday after leading police on a chase and pointing a gun at an officer. Nastardmus Denzel Johnson, 22, was charged with failure to stop for blue light, unlawful carry of a weapon, driving under suspension first-offense, and leaving scene of property damage.
abcnews4.com
CSU Air Force ROTC cadets climb 2,071 stairs in honor of first responders on 9/11
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday morning, nearly 800 cadets came together to honor the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice on Sept. 11, 2001. The cadets walked the equivalent of 110 stories or 2,071 stairs- the amount of stairs firefighters responding to the attacks on the World Trade Center handled.
abcnews4.com
Firefighters travel from PA to cross Ravenel Bridge in honor of those lost on 9/11
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters Dave Byerly and Sarah Neal came from Shrewsbury, PA to walk the Ravenel today in honor of those first responders and civilians who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 attacks 21 years ago. Over the years, many first responders have done a "silent...
abcnews4.com
First responder suicide rates increase; firefighter support team offers services to help
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — September is Suicide Awareness Month, and first responder suicide rates are on the rise. Firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty, according to a study done by the Ruderman Family Foundation. North Charleston firefighter Ben Dye has...
abcnews4.com
Mt Pleasant FD responds to structural fire
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — This morning, Mount Pleasant Fire Department crews responded to a fire on 300 Block of 5th Avenue. The call came in at 11:47 a.m. There are no injuries reported at this time. The last report was at 12:52 p.m., with the scene still active.
abcnews4.com
Twin infants surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel's Law
ANDERSON, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina hospital recently accepted a set of twins surrendered under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The babies were surrendered on Thursday, Sept. 8 at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson, according to a release from DSS. The twin African-American/Caucasian...
abcnews4.com
Stall High School air conditioning working at 'reduced capacity'; staff working on fix
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A spokesperson for the Charleston County School District confirms to ABC News 4 that the air conditioning at R.B. Stall High School was not working properly on Monday. Andy Pruitt with CCSD says technicians have been attempting to fix a chiller throughout the day...
abcnews4.com
BCSD is still facing busing delays, according to parents
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — New year, same problems. Despite a summer full of filling dozens of vacant bus driver positions, according to some parents, Berkeley County School District is still facing busing delays. “It’s been more than a couple of weeks. So why are we still having bus...
abcnews4.com
PHOTOS | Waterspout comes ashore in Pawleys Island
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — A waterspout was spotted coming ashore in Pawleys Island Saturday morning. Viewer videos show the waterspout on the ocean and in the marsh. A rotation around 9 a.m. produced the spout but was broader and weaker around 10 a.m. It's the second weekend a...
abcnews4.com
South Carolina sees its first West Nile Virus death of 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control says a Midlands person has died from West Nile Virus, the first in South Carolina this year. To date, DHEC has confirmed 11 human cases of West Nile Virus in the state, with 9 from the Midlands. Six of those confirmed Midlands cases are Richland County residents, according to a September 9 news release by DHEC.
abcnews4.com
Will Rochester Named Berkeley County Emergency Management Director
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Will Rochester has been named the new Director of Berkeley County Emergency management. His first official day will be on September, 12,2022. Most recently Rochester was an Emergency Management specialist with Charleston County Emergency Management. The Pickens County native has been a Berkeley County resident for more than four years.
abcnews4.com
Tornado Warning issued for Seabrook Island area in Charleston County late Friday night
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The National Weather Service in Charleston issued a tornado warning for the Seabrook Island area of Charleston County late Friday night. The tornado warning was issued at 11:30 p.m. due to a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado, with weather radar indicating rotation within the storm.
abcnews4.com
Despite not pulling the trigger, man faces death penalty in family-of-8 massacre
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) — George Wagner IV could possibly face the death penalty for his role in the April 2016 killings of eight people in Ohio. That's despite prosecutors agreeing, as Wagner’s brother told them, he didn't actually kill anyone that night. Wagner is one of four members...
abcnews4.com
SCDNR awarded $1.5 million to restore Lowcountry wetlands
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been awarded $1.5 million. Agency officials say the money will go toward restoring the West Ashley Salt Marsh. The seven acres of Old Towne Creek is the tidal waterway that connects West Ashley to the Ashley River....
abcnews4.com
Ralph H. Johnson VA to host Stand Down for Homelessness event
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System is hosting a Stand Down Against Homelessness event on September 16. The event which will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be held at the VA Community Resource & Referral Center at 2424 City Hall Lane in North Charleston.
abcnews4.com
DHEC promoting National Sickle Cell Awareness Month
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — September is National Sickle Cell awareness Month, and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environment Control is encouraging residents to learn more about the illness. More than 100,00 Americans are affected by the disease. “During this month, I think it’s important to return back...
abcnews4.com
South Carolina ranks 8th for being 'vape obsessed'
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — A new study shows South Carolina ranks eighth in the country when it comes to checking out vaping. “It’s a way to calm the nerves per say, quite honestly it is addicting, and it’s a socially acceptable thing,” said Richard Kinlaw with Dab City Tobacco & Vape.
