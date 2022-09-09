COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control says a Midlands person has died from West Nile Virus, the first in South Carolina this year. To date, DHEC has confirmed 11 human cases of West Nile Virus in the state, with 9 from the Midlands. Six of those confirmed Midlands cases are Richland County residents, according to a September 9 news release by DHEC.

