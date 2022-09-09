ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Awendaw, SC

abcnews4.com

Mt Pleasant FD responds to structural fire

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — This morning, Mount Pleasant Fire Department crews responded to a fire on 300 Block of 5th Avenue. The call came in at 11:47 a.m. There are no injuries reported at this time. The last report was at 12:52 p.m., with the scene still active.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Twin infants surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel's Law

ANDERSON, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina hospital recently accepted a set of twins surrendered under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The babies were surrendered on Thursday, Sept. 8 at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson, according to a release from DSS. The twin African-American/Caucasian...
ANDERSON, SC
abcnews4.com

BCSD is still facing busing delays, according to parents

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — New year, same problems. Despite a summer full of filling dozens of vacant bus driver positions, according to some parents, Berkeley County School District is still facing busing delays. “It’s been more than a couple of weeks. So why are we still having bus...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

PHOTOS | Waterspout comes ashore in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — A waterspout was spotted coming ashore in Pawleys Island Saturday morning. Viewer videos show the waterspout on the ocean and in the marsh. A rotation around 9 a.m. produced the spout but was broader and weaker around 10 a.m. It's the second weekend a...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
abcnews4.com

South Carolina sees its first West Nile Virus death of 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control says a Midlands person has died from West Nile Virus, the first in South Carolina this year. To date, DHEC has confirmed 11 human cases of West Nile Virus in the state, with 9 from the Midlands. Six of those confirmed Midlands cases are Richland County residents, according to a September 9 news release by DHEC.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Will Rochester Named Berkeley County Emergency Management Director

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Will Rochester has been named the new Director of Berkeley County Emergency management. His first official day will be on September, 12,2022. Most recently Rochester was an Emergency Management specialist with Charleston County Emergency Management. The Pickens County native has been a Berkeley County resident for more than four years.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

SCDNR awarded $1.5 million to restore Lowcountry wetlands

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been awarded $1.5 million. Agency officials say the money will go toward restoring the West Ashley Salt Marsh. The seven acres of Old Towne Creek is the tidal waterway that connects West Ashley to the Ashley River....
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Ralph H. Johnson VA to host Stand Down for Homelessness event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System is hosting a Stand Down Against Homelessness event on September 16. The event which will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be held at the VA Community Resource & Referral Center at 2424 City Hall Lane in North Charleston.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

DHEC promoting National Sickle Cell Awareness Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — September is National Sickle Cell awareness Month, and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environment Control is encouraging residents to learn more about the illness. More than 100,00 Americans are affected by the disease. “During this month, I think it’s important to return back...
HEALTH
abcnews4.com

South Carolina ranks 8th for being 'vape obsessed'

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — A new study shows South Carolina ranks eighth in the country when it comes to checking out vaping. “It’s a way to calm the nerves per say, quite honestly it is addicting, and it’s a socially acceptable thing,” said Richard Kinlaw with Dab City Tobacco & Vape.
COLUMBIA, SC

