Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Going gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
SAN ANTONIO – Whether it’s playing in a virtual office or visiting the most remote jungle, 9-year-old Mia Perez loves playing on her Oculus. She’s full of sass. Her mom Teresa jokes that she’s been 16 since she was 6 years old. ”I was in a...
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Monday, September 12, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA live, pumpkins are starting to pop up everywhere, including your favorite brunch spots. Christopher Edwards, from Snooze, An AM Eatery is here to show us what pumpkin is taking over their fall menu. Plus, create your own masterpiece for the Fall season while...
KSAT 12
Taking action: Seniors can learn about health options at this event
Community First Health Plans is honoring the more mature residents in San Antonio by hosting a Senior Citizen Celebration. The Senior Appreciation Celebration is on Friday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Texas Diabetes Institute. This is a local event designed to empower San Antonio Seniors to learn more about their health and the Medicare programs that are available to them.
KSAT 12
Play in the streets of San Antonio during Síclovía
SAN ANTONIO – Some of San Antonio’s downtown streets will temporarily close so people can exercise, explore and play during the city’s bi-annual Síclovía event later this month. YMCA of Greater San Antonio will celebrate its 20th Síclovía from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Zoo Boo! is returning for the Halloween season with free trick-or-treating
SAN ANTONIO – Zoo Boo! is returning for the Halloween season with free trick-or-treating and exciting interactions for little ghouls and goblins. The annual non-spooky celebration will be open daily at San Antonio Zoo from Sept. 17 through Oct. 31. “Cooler fall temperatures are blowing in the Halloween season...
KSAT 12
Terror High Film Festival to take place inside San Antonio haunted house
SAN ANTONIO – You can watch horror movies in a haunted house this Halloween season at the Terror High Film Festival in San Antonio. The festival takes place at 6 p.m. on Oct. 19 inside the Haunted Oaks attraction at Rolling Oaks Mall, located near Loop 1604 E and Nacogdoches Road.
KSAT 12
San Antonio’s 13th Floor Haunted House to debut three new frightening attractions
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s 13th Floor Haunted House will debut three new terrifying attractions at its grand opening this weekend, according to a news release. On Saturday, Sept. 17, guests can experience the new attractions, including All Hallows Eve, Outcast Carnival and the Asylum. The All Hallows...
KSAT 12
Smith Elementary School invites grandparents to do arts and crafts, reading with their grandchildren
SAN ANTONIO – It’s a day celebrating the bond that exists between grandparents and their grandchildren. Smith Elementary School hosted its first Grandparents’ Day, filled with arts and crafts and reading. “My grandchildren are my world,” Wanda Jenkins, a grandmother, said. It was a special morning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Trans-Siberian Orchestra returning to San Antonio for winter tour
SAN ANTONIO – The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is returning to San Antonio this December to help close out the year in style. TSO will perform two shows at the AT&T Center on Dec. 30 for their 2022 winter tour, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More.” The shows will be at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
KSAT 12
First responders climb Tower of the Americas on 9/11 to pay tribute to fallen heroes
SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of first responders climbed the Tower of the Americas Sunday to pay tribute to the heroes who lost their lives 21 years ago inside the World Trade Center. It’s a reminder of the 415 first responders who knowingly sacrificed their lives trying to save people...
mesquite-news.com
REVIEW: Pitbull electrifies AT&T Center
Reggeaton and Latin music fans in San Antonio saw Cuban-American rapper Pitbull perform in concert Sept. 9 at the AT&T Center. This concert was the 28th stop of the Latin icon’s “Can’t Stop Us Now” summer 2022 tour, scheduled for 52 concerts in total. Pitbull’s tour is joined by Australian rapper Iggy Azalea and Jamaican rapper Sean Paul in select cities — only Azalea was present for the local concert.
KSAT 12
Mariachi musical makes its Texas debut in San Antonio
San Antonio – Puro San Antonio. That’s what you’ll feel when you see American Mariachi, a 1970s-set musical that is all about family, tradition, and mariachi. The story centers on a woman named Lucha, who cares for her ailing mother, and creates an all-female mariachi band. “American...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Comedian Jo Koy will bring world tour to San Antonio in 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Jo Koy is making a stop in San Antonio on his upcoming world tour. Koy will be taking the stage at 8 p.m. on January 27 at the AT&T Center. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. Presale tickets will be available from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Thursday with the code “COMEDY.”
Guess the rent of this 'desirable' San Antonio 3-bedroom home
There's some weird portraits in this home.
KSAT 12
Salvation Army donates thousands of shoes to San Antonio children
SAN ANTONIO – Over 2,000 children received a new pair of shoes at Salvation Army’s 41 annual shoe event Saturday. Teachers and counselors invited families to the event who may not have the luxury of purchasing new socks, shoes, and school supplies. One boy named Elvis felt special...
KSAT 12
All Hometown Burger restaurants permanently close in San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – All of the Hometown Burger restaurants in the San Antonio area have permanently closed. Officials with the chain made the announcement on Facebook but did not give an explanation. “It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closing of all our Hometown...
Man found shot in foot in Castle Hills
CASTLE HILLS, Texas — A young man was found shot in Castle Hills early Monday morning. Police responded to the 1700 block of Jackson-Keller around 4:29 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found the 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his foot. He told...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Northwest Vet Center has expanded in hopes of reaching more people
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Northwest Vet Center that provides different counseling services to veterans, service members and their families has added more space. “It’s really great to have extra space here. To have more than one group rooms that we can offer more activities,” said Ashley McClelland, marriage and family therapist at the San Antonio Northwest Vet Center.
townandtourist.com
25 BEST Things to do in San Antonio, TX with Kids (Fun For Everone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Deep in the heart of Texas, San Antonio is a large city in the southernmost reaches of the great state. This Texan stronghold is best-known for the Alamo – the inspiration for the Texas Revolution and is the “Shrine of Texas Liberty”.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Paranormal Fest 2022
It's a gathering of paranormal enthusiast and experts at one of the most haunted and historic spots in San Antonio. Shelly takes us out to Victoria's Black Swan Inn. The site for this year's paranormal fest. Take a look to learn more!. Tickets sold online at: bit.ly/paranormalfest2022. San Antonio Paranormal...
Comments / 0