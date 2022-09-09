ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Going gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

SAN ANTONIO – Whether it’s playing in a virtual office or visiting the most remote jungle, 9-year-old Mia Perez loves playing on her Oculus. She’s full of sass. Her mom Teresa jokes that she’s been 16 since she was 6 years old. ”I was in a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Monday, September 12, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA live, pumpkins are starting to pop up everywhere, including your favorite brunch spots. Christopher Edwards, from Snooze, An AM Eatery is here to show us what pumpkin is taking over their fall menu. Plus, create your own masterpiece for the Fall season while...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Taking action: Seniors can learn about health options at this event

Community First Health Plans is honoring the more mature residents in San Antonio by hosting a Senior Citizen Celebration. The Senior Appreciation Celebration is on Friday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Texas Diabetes Institute. This is a local event designed to empower San Antonio Seniors to learn more about their health and the Medicare programs that are available to them.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Play in the streets of San Antonio during Síclovía

SAN ANTONIO – Some of San Antonio’s downtown streets will temporarily close so people can exercise, explore and play during the city’s bi-annual Síclovía event later this month. YMCA of Greater San Antonio will celebrate its 20th Síclovía from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Trans-Siberian Orchestra returning to San Antonio for winter tour

SAN ANTONIO – The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is returning to San Antonio this December to help close out the year in style. TSO will perform two shows at the AT&T Center on Dec. 30 for their 2022 winter tour, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More.” The shows will be at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mesquite-news.com

REVIEW: Pitbull electrifies AT&T Center

Reggeaton and Latin music fans in San Antonio saw Cuban-American rapper Pitbull perform in concert Sept. 9 at the AT&T Center. This concert was the 28th stop of the Latin icon’s “Can’t Stop Us Now” summer 2022 tour, scheduled for 52 concerts in total. Pitbull’s tour is joined by Australian rapper Iggy Azalea and Jamaican rapper Sean Paul in select cities — only Azalea was present for the local concert.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Mariachi musical makes its Texas debut in San Antonio

San Antonio – Puro San Antonio. That’s what you’ll feel when you see American Mariachi, a 1970s-set musical that is all about family, tradition, and mariachi. The story centers on a woman named Lucha, who cares for her ailing mother, and creates an all-female mariachi band. “American...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Comedian Jo Koy will bring world tour to San Antonio in 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Jo Koy is making a stop in San Antonio on his upcoming world tour. Koy will be taking the stage at 8 p.m. on January 27 at the AT&T Center. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. Presale tickets will be available from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Thursday with the code “COMEDY.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Salvation Army donates thousands of shoes to San Antonio children

SAN ANTONIO – Over 2,000 children received a new pair of shoes at Salvation Army’s 41 annual shoe event Saturday. Teachers and counselors invited families to the event who may not have the luxury of purchasing new socks, shoes, and school supplies. One boy named Elvis felt special...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man found shot in foot in Castle Hills

CASTLE HILLS, Texas — A young man was found shot in Castle Hills early Monday morning. Police responded to the 1700 block of Jackson-Keller around 4:29 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found the 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his foot. He told...
CASTLE HILLS, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio Northwest Vet Center has expanded in hopes of reaching more people

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Northwest Vet Center that provides different counseling services to veterans, service members and their families has added more space. “It’s really great to have extra space here. To have more than one group rooms that we can offer more activities,” said Ashley McClelland, marriage and family therapist at the San Antonio Northwest Vet Center.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
townandtourist.com

25 BEST Things to do in San Antonio, TX with Kids (Fun For Everone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Deep in the heart of Texas, San Antonio is a large city in the southernmost reaches of the great state. This Texan stronghold is best-known for the Alamo – the inspiration for the Texas Revolution and is the “Shrine of Texas Liberty”.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio Paranormal Fest 2022

It's a gathering of paranormal enthusiast and experts at one of the most haunted and historic spots in San Antonio. Shelly takes us out to Victoria's Black Swan Inn. The site for this year's paranormal fest. Take a look to learn more!. Tickets sold online at: bit.ly/paranormalfest2022. San Antonio Paranormal...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

