AZFamily
Katie Hobbs won't debate Kari Lake before November general elections
Polls show close results for Arizona's Governor and U.S. Senate seat. A recent survey showed a close race between the Democratic and Republican candidates running for Arizona Governor and the U.S. Senate seat. Gov. Doug Ducey claims shipping container barrier near Yuma leading to drug busts. Updated: Sep. 8, 2022...
AZFamily
Majority of Arizona students fail recent statewide tests
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It has no doubt been a difficult two and a half years for Arizona students with many still playing catchup after dealing with learning loss during the pandemic. New test results just released by the Arizona Department of Education show many Arizona students are falling behind....
AZFamily
Democratic candidate for governor says will not debate Republican candidate Kari Lake
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs announced on Sunday that she will not take part in the only scheduled televised debate with her Republican opponent Kari Lake. “Debating a conspiracy theorist like Kari Lake – whose entire campaign platform is to cause enormous chaos and make...
AZFamily
Counties with the most seniors in Arizona
PHOENIX (Stacker) - Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents.
AZFamily
Most Arizona students failed state assessment tests in English and math
Spinato's serves up the official pizza for the Phoenix Suns & Phoenix Mercury. A popular family-owned pizzeria chain has signed a three-year agreement to become *the* pizza of the basketball season. We sent out Colton Shone to try it out. Dinosaurs are taking over the Phoenix Zoo!. Updated: 4 hours...
AZFamily
AZ Newbies
Before you visit Antelope Canyon, make sure you know the differences between the tours of Upper and Lower Antelope!. Rescue officials ask hikers to put safety first this Memorial Day weekend. Updated: May. 27, 2022 at 12:48 PM MST. |. By Dani Birzer. When in doubt of your physical condition...
AZFamily
Power restored for thousands after storms caused massive outages in metro Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 15,000 people were without power throughout metro Phoenix late Sunday night into early Monday morning as monsoon storms continue to make their way through the Valley. SRP reported the outages on their website. At the peak of the storm system, a total of 21 outages left 15,800 people without power in the Valley including 10,500 in the Mesa and Apache Junction area.
AZFamily
Dust, thunderstorms moving through south Phoenix, Chandler, Gilbert
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm and dust warning for parts of the Valley as radars show these activities moving towards metro Phoenix from the south. The Arizona Department of Transportation has reported zero visibility on the 1-10 near Wild Horse pass due...
arizonasuntimes.com
Pinal County Sheriff Slams Katie Hobbs over New Border Campaign Ad
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb blasted a new border security campaign ad from Democrat gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs in a statement Tuesday, claiming Arizona can’t afford to have her as governor. “Katie Hobbs has openly opposed filling the border wall gaps and supported ending Title 42, which makes our...
AZFamily
A storming Monday with more rain on the way
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning with lows in the lower 80′s. Today we will see a slight chance of storms and some stronger winds that will pass thru the area this afternoon and evening. The remnants of Hurricane Kay will begin moving east and push through Arizona Sunday night and into Monday. Strong to severe storms are possible in the Valley and across the state on Monday.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: More storms possible today, Flash Flood Watch in effect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A few remaining showers this morning in the Valley should die down over the next few hours. The storm threat returns for the Valley this afternoon and this evening. Mostly sunny this afternoon with a high near 99 degrees. Look for a 40% chance for storms. It’s a First Alert Weather Day for the flooding potential for much of Arizona.
