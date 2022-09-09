ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 5

Susan
4d ago

He was only 3, how could the mom blame the owner of the house? He shouldn't have be left alone outside.... So sad, so preventable....

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

More Phoenix seniors on a fixed income are on the brink of homelessness

On Monday, Nieder went home with a new ReWalk Robotics exoskeleton, allowing him to stand and walk on his own. Sisters remember their brother that was killed in Phoenix shooting. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Officers say 31-year-old Quincy McCoy was killed a week ago in a shooting. Police announced...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Sisters remember their brother that was killed in Phoenix shooting

On Monday, Nieder went home with a new ReWalk Robotics exoskeleton, allowing him to stand and walk on his own. Wedding photographer says items missing after using valet service at Arizona Biltmore. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Wedding photographer Ethan Beazley says it appeared someone rummaged through his car after...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Sisters remember Phoenix man killed during shootout; childhood friends arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix family is grieving after one of their own was gunned down at a Labor Day barbeque. Officers say 31-year-old Quincy McCoy was killed a week ago, with police announcing on Monday that his childhood friends Devon and Deon Bean are the two suspects in the shooting. “I just wish that we could have another dinner with him,” Quincy’s sister Titeanna Neal said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Spinato's serves up the official pizza for the Phoenix Suns & Phoenix Mercury

This October, journey back in time at the Phoenix Zoo! Immerse yourself in a world where colossal dinosaurs and other ancient beasts dominate the landscape. Most Arizona students failed state assessment tests in English and math. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Overall, 41% of Arizona students passed the English Language...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Yuma, AZ
AZFamily

More storms on the way to Phoenix

Spinato's serves up the official pizza for the Phoenix Suns & Phoenix Mercury. A popular family-owned pizzeria chain has signed a three-year agreement to become *the* pizza of the basketball season. We sent out Colton Shone to try it out. Dinosaurs are taking over the Phoenix Zoo!. Updated: 7 hours...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Former manager shares concerns about Phoenix group home following deadly shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Following the fatal shooting of a group home resident, one former employee is speaking out. She said she wasn’t surprised by the death of the 18 year old, citing that lack of staffing and security have long been problems. T’revonsay Sales was shot just a day after his 18th birthday, and he died three days later. It happened at North Star, a Phoenix group home on Mountain View Road near 19th Avenue.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Doug Ducey
AZFamily

Dinosaurs are taking over the Phoenix Zoo!

More Phoenix seniors on a fixed income are on the brink of homelessness. According to the Maricopa Association of Governments, senior homelessness shot up 20% this summer and 38% since June 2021. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Following the fatal shooting of a group home resident, one former employee says...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman shot at Scottsdale short-term rental after hair dispute with men she met at bar, police say

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is recovering after being shot late last week while staying at an Airbnb in south Scottsdale. It began early Friday morning when five women staying at a short-term rental on East Hubbel Street, located near Hayden and McDowell roads, decided to go to a bar in Phoenix. According to documents filed by Scottsdale police, the group met two men at the bar, later identified as Sincere Hooks-Lilly, 23, and Aron Melvin, 24. One of the women reportedly invited them to come back with them to the rental.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

AZ Newbies

Before you visit Antelope Canyon, make sure you know the differences between the tours of Upper and Lower Antelope!. Rescue officials ask hikers to put safety first this Memorial Day weekend. Updated: May. 27, 2022 at 12:48 PM MST. |. By Dani Birzer. When in doubt of your physical condition...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Swimming#Gold City#British
AZFamily

Interim Phoenix police chief starts job on Monday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Police Department has a new police chief beginning Monday, following the retirement of Chief Jeri Williams. Michael Sullivan is joining the department as interim police chief after serving as Deputy Commissioner of the Compliance Bureau for the Baltimore Police Department. Sullivan was hired in late July, almost three months after Williams announced she would be retiring. Because it’s a temporary position, the city manager could hire him without Phoenix City Council approval.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Thousands gather for 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Tempe

Spinato's serves up the official pizza for the Phoenix Suns & Phoenix Mercury. A popular family-owned pizzeria chain has signed a three-year agreement to become *the* pizza of the basketball season. We sent out Colton Shone to try it out. Dinosaurs are taking over the Phoenix Zoo!. Updated: 7 hours...
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR News

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 9-11

PHOENIX — Nearly 70 geographical features in Arizona were renamed by federal officials to replace a word considered derogatory toward Native American women, a New York woman was given prison time for interfering with flight crew members on a plane that diverted to Phoenix, and police released video Friday of a suspect who fatally shot two people before turning the gun on himself last month.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
12 News

Fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is currently investigating the events surrounding a fatal motorcycle crash that took place Sunday morning on Interstate 10 in downtown Phoenix. Officials said that the crash took place at roughly 2 a.m. Sunday morning on the westbound lanes at milepost 146,...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man with samurai sword shot, killed by police in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Officers shot and killed a man armed with a samurai sword on Saturday evening, the Phoenix Police Department said. The incident occurred at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road in north Phoenix. Police say that 40-year-old Aaron Baughman was using the sword to hit a fence at the Cactus Park police station.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa kindergartner gives back through lemonade stand

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s great to share lessons on charity, giving and sharing. It’s even better when those lessons come from a kindergartner!. A young boy from Mesa named Mason Mayer wanted to buy his own Magna-Tiles, a popular magnetic building set. Being more than $200, his parents helped him set up a stand in his neighborhood to sell lemonade and homemade M&M cookies.
MESA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy