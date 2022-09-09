Read full article on original website
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers educating land owners about acquisition study
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced it will host a second public workshop for the Beaver Lake land acquisition study. This workshop will provide information regarding potentially impacted properties as well as the new approach the USACE is taking to purchase land from sellers. Little Rock District leaders will be there to answer any questions on the acquisition process.
Supporters of C-Street’s Jefferson Avenue Footbridge hope for funding to begin restoration
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield is applying for a grant to repair the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge on historic Commercial Street. A public-private group has been working to fix the bridge for six years. It remains closed. “The biggest thing we’ve been focusing on is getting the funding...
Chimney service calls picking up across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Homeowners across the Ozarks might be turning to their fireplaces for the upcoming heating season. Companies like LCS Kleen-Aire out of Springfield are seeing an increase in calls from area homeowners to have their chimneys and fireplaces inspected and cleaned. Seth Hemmy, a technician for LCS Kleen-Aire, is encouraged to see these calls come in.
Neighbors express concerns over flooding from the Kansas Expressway Extension project
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors have complaints about the Kansas Expressway Extension project in southern Greene County. Some neighbors said they’re dealing with rainwater damage of thousands of dollars. Homeowner Bill Lach’s backyard connects to the roughly $30 million project. He says the flooding coming from it is...
Cedar County, Mo. boarding school can remain open, with oversight
STOCKTON, Mo. (AP) - A Christian boarding school in southwestern Missouri can remain open despite the state attorney general alleging a “dark pattern of behavior,” a judge ruled Monday. Judge David Munton’s ruling allows continued round-the-clock monitoring of Agape Boarding School in Stockton by Missouri child welfare workers....
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: US 400 Bypass Closing, Anderson Crash Arrest, and Queen Elizabeth’s 2 Grandsons
Baxter Springs, KS. — Some Kansas drivers may have to look out for a detour starting today. The Kansas Department of Transportation looks to close the US 400 Bypass east of Baxter Springs. It’s being closed for construction as KDOT continues work on the US 166 expansion in Cherokee County. There will be a signed detour on US 68A, K66, and K26.
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: What happened to the downtown Springfield child care group Uptown Kids?
I haven’t thought much about child care in some 27 years. My son is 32 now, and for the most part, I have no idea when he eats, sleeps or, thankfully, when he has a burning, itchy rash. But I read most of the stories that ran in the...
Ebenezer, Mo. firefighters battle fire at the Noble Hill landfill; impacting air quality
NEAR WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - The stench of burnt garbage from a Greene County landfill fire is causing concern over air quality. The fire ignited at the Noble Hill landfill north of Willard Thursday night. The Ebenezer Fire Protection District says the garbage burned for about an hour,r and the cause is undetermined. Many 911 callers saw the smoke from Highway 13.
SPONSORED The Place: New advancements in roofing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Cox Roofing in Springfield has invested in roofing equipment that is helping to modernize its business. Find out what technology they’re investing in.
Recreational pot petition will stay on MO ballot; judge rules
A judge in Cole County has ruled in favor of the Missouri Secretary of state in a lawsuit disputing whether signatures that were certified at the last minute were valid because they were verified by the state instead of the county.
“It’s a win-win for the state and voters;” Breaking down the recreational marijuana ballot measure
After a court ruling in Cole County Friday, voters in Missouri could pass a constitutional amendment allowing the use of recreational marijuana in Missouri.
3 killed in Vernon Co. pickup and semi-truck crash
VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including two teens, were killed in a crash involving a pickup and a tractor-trailer unit in Vernon County early this morning, Sept. 12. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers responded to a 12:12 a.m. incident Monday morning involving a 2013 Ford F-150 with four passengers […]
OTC Veteran’s Upward Bound program expands its reach across southwest Missouri
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Ozarks Technical Community College’s Veterans Upward Bound program is expanding its reach. The U.S. Department of Education renewed OTC’s Federal TRIO Grant for an additional five years at $1.4 million. The initial grant in 2017 established a Veterans Upward Bound (VUB) program to assist Greene County veterans with their pursuit of post-secondary education. With the grant renewal, the VUB may now assist veterans from 15 counties throughout southwest Missouri.
Southwest Missouri fire departments give out free smoke alarms and explain their importance
BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a device that could save your life from a fire. Battlefield firefighters went door-to-door putting in new smoke alarms for Greene County residents. They installed nearly 30 smoke detectors. Captain Brian Rush of the Battlefield Fire Protection District says they teamed up with the American Red Cross and canvassed several homes for free smoke detectors installations.
Where you can get an updated COVID-19 booster next week in Springfield
Doses of the new COVID-19 bivalent booster shot will be available in Springfield soon. Here's a guide on where you can get one and whether you need to make an appointment.
Recreational pot in Missouri: A judge will determine if it stays on the ballot
Whether the issue of recreational marijuana legalization will stay on the ballot is now up to a judge in Cole County, who has until Friday morning to file a judgment in the lawsuit.
Greene County judge gets promotion; Judge Holden replaced
Missouri Governor announced five judicial appointments in the state Friday, revealing two judges from Springfield will soon hold new positions in the state.
Chief of small Taney County police department explains impact of ‘humorous’ Facebook post about Narcan
MERRIAM WOODS, Mo. (KY3) - A Facebook post made by the Merriam Woods Police Department concerning the overdose treatment drug Narcan had many comments. The post read the department is carrying “pumpkin spice Narcan” for the fall season. Of course, there is no flavored Narcan. Chief Nathan Lewis says he knows it offended some. He says he made the post to generate talk about the drug and how it can save lives during an overdose.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic on I-44 near Lawrence-Jasper County lines
NEAR SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving semis on I-44 west of Springfield Saturday evening. The crash happened near mile-marker 34 near Sarcoxie around 5:30 p.m. The injury crash involved two tractor-trailers. One of the tractor-trailers caught fire. The semis blocked the eastbound...
Caught on Camera: Fire damages home in Ozark, Mo.
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a home in Ozark, Mo. Firefighters say the fire started Saturday night around 7:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of W Nettle Ct. The home was fully engulfed in flames. They say no one was home at the time of the fire. Two pets died in the fire.
