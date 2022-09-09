ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, MO

KYTV

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers educating land owners about acquisition study

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced it will host a second public workshop for the Beaver Lake land acquisition study. This workshop will provide information regarding potentially impacted properties as well as the new approach the USACE is taking to purchase land from sellers. Little Rock District leaders will be there to answer any questions on the acquisition process.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
KYTV

Chimney service calls picking up across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Homeowners across the Ozarks might be turning to their fireplaces for the upcoming heating season. Companies like LCS Kleen-Aire out of Springfield are seeing an increase in calls from area homeowners to have their chimneys and fireplaces inspected and cleaned. Seth Hemmy, a technician for LCS Kleen-Aire, is encouraged to see these calls come in.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Cedar County, Mo. boarding school can remain open, with oversight

STOCKTON, Mo. (AP) - A Christian boarding school in southwestern Missouri can remain open despite the state attorney general alleging a “dark pattern of behavior,” a judge ruled Monday. Judge David Munton’s ruling allows continued round-the-clock monitoring of Agape Boarding School in Stockton by Missouri child welfare workers....
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: US 400 Bypass Closing, Anderson Crash Arrest, and Queen Elizabeth’s 2 Grandsons

Baxter Springs, KS. — Some Kansas drivers may have to look out for a detour starting today. The Kansas Department of Transportation looks to close the US 400 Bypass east of Baxter Springs. It’s being closed for construction as KDOT continues work on the US 166 expansion in Cherokee County. There will be a signed detour on US 68A, K66, and K26.
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
KOLR10 News

3 killed in Vernon Co. pickup and semi-truck crash

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including two teens, were killed in a crash involving a pickup and a tractor-trailer unit in Vernon County early this morning, Sept. 12. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers responded to a 12:12 a.m. incident Monday morning involving a 2013 Ford F-150 with four passengers […]
VERNON COUNTY, MO
KYTV

OTC Veteran’s Upward Bound program expands its reach across southwest Missouri

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Ozarks Technical Community College’s Veterans Upward Bound program is expanding its reach. The U.S. Department of Education renewed OTC’s Federal TRIO Grant for an additional five years at $1.4 million. The initial grant in 2017 established a Veterans Upward Bound (VUB) program to assist Greene County veterans with their pursuit of post-secondary education. With the grant renewal, the VUB may now assist veterans from 15 counties throughout southwest Missouri.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Southwest Missouri fire departments give out free smoke alarms and explain their importance

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a device that could save your life from a fire. Battlefield firefighters went door-to-door putting in new smoke alarms for Greene County residents. They installed nearly 30 smoke detectors. Captain Brian Rush of the Battlefield Fire Protection District says they teamed up with the American Red Cross and canvassed several homes for free smoke detectors installations.
BATTLEFIELD, MO
KYTV

Chief of small Taney County police department explains impact of ‘humorous’ Facebook post about Narcan

MERRIAM WOODS, Mo. (KY3) - A Facebook post made by the Merriam Woods Police Department concerning the overdose treatment drug Narcan had many comments. The post read the department is carrying “pumpkin spice Narcan” for the fall season. Of course, there is no flavored Narcan. Chief Nathan Lewis says he knows it offended some. He says he made the post to generate talk about the drug and how it can save lives during an overdose.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic on I-44 near Lawrence-Jasper County lines

NEAR SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving semis on I-44 west of Springfield Saturday evening. The crash happened near mile-marker 34 near Sarcoxie around 5:30 p.m. The injury crash involved two tractor-trailers. One of the tractor-trailers caught fire. The semis blocked the eastbound...
SARCOXIE, MO
KYTV

Caught on Camera: Fire damages home in Ozark, Mo.

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a home in Ozark, Mo. Firefighters say the fire started Saturday night around 7:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of W Nettle Ct. The home was fully engulfed in flames. They say no one was home at the time of the fire. Two pets died in the fire.
OZARK, MO

