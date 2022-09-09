Read full article on original website
NJ2AZ
3d ago
The drug bust have been happening way before that trail park wall was erected. Thanks to Law Enforcement doing their jobs inspite of politics.
Reply
6
Lynne Caniglia
3d ago
These people are not walking across with drugs. They are in cars, trucks, semi’s. No o e ca. carry that amount of drugs across a desert.
Reply(1)
4
Francisca48
3d ago
Will Ducey never stop patting HIMSELF on the back for having tax payers support HIS 7 MILLION dollar failure at the border? Rather than spending time for photo ops .. how bout explaining to us Arizonan tax payers .. the same people who pay your salary .. WHEN were containers SO PRICEY?
Reply(1)
3
Related
AZFamily
Katie Hobbs won't debate Kari Lake before November general elections
Polls show close results for Arizona's Governor and U.S. Senate seat. A recent survey showed a close race between the Democratic and Republican candidates running for Arizona Governor and the U.S. Senate seat. Gov. Doug Ducey claims shipping container barrier near Yuma leading to drug busts. Updated: Sep. 8, 2022...
Arizona Dem prosecutor candidate Julie Gunnigle and her campaign staffers back defunding police, posts reveal
An Arizona left-wing attorney candidate attempting to lead the nation's third-largest prosecutor's office and several of her campaign staffers have expressed support for defunding police, according to a Fox News Digital review of videos and social media posts. Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic nominee for Maricopa County attorney, is vying to...
KTAR.com
Here’s what Arizona AG candidate Abraham Hamadeh says about qualifications, other issues
PHOENIX – Despite his relatively young age, Republican Abraham Hamadeh says he has the experience necessary to be Arizona’s next attorney general. “I’ll be the youngest attorney general since Bill Clinton, actually,” Hamadeh, 31, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show last week. Clinton was 30 when he was elected as Arkansas’ attorney general in 1976.
AZFamily
Democratic candidate for governor says will not debate Republican candidate Kari Lake
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs announced on Sunday that she will not take part in the only scheduled televised debate with her Republican opponent Kari Lake. “Debating a conspiracy theorist like Kari Lake – whose entire campaign platform is to cause enormous chaos and make...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kawc.org
Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs won't debate her Republican opponent
PHOENIX -- Arizona voters won't see a debate between the major gubernatorial hopefuls. Democrat Katie Hobbs said Sunday she won't share a stage with Republican Kari Lake. That came even after the Citizens Clean Election Commission offered last week to let Hobbs propose conditions on a head-to-head event. But the...
fox10phoenix.com
Nearly 70 Arizona sites renamed for containing Native American slur
PHOENIX - Nearly 70 geographical areas in Arizona were renamed by federal officials this week to replace a word considered to be derogatory toward Native American women. The U.S. government has quit using the term "squaw" by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands across the western United States and elsewhere.
azbigmedia.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
Arizona weekly gas price update
Arizona's gasoline prices have risen to 2.7 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.95/g on Monday. The post Arizona weekly gas price update appeared first on KYMA.
RELATED PEOPLE
azbigmedia.com
Moving laborers now earn an average of $110 per hour, study shows
With nearly half of Americans now turning to side-hustles to make ends meet, I thought you would be interested in a new study that identifies moving work as potentially the most lucrative side-hustle of them all — and Arizona as a hotbed for moving business. Based on current data research from HireAHelper, moving laborers are now earning an average of $110 per hour – and moving companies earn upwards of $352 per move.
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
Majority of Arizona students fail recent statewide tests
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It has no doubt been a difficult two and a half years for Arizona students with many still playing catchup after dealing with learning loss during the pandemic. New test results just released by the Arizona Department of Education show many Arizona students are falling behind....
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Counties with the most seniors in Arizona
PHOENIX (Stacker) - Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents.
citysuntimes.com
Nearly 50% of Arizona 8th graders have never heard of deadly drug fentanyl
On Sept. 7 the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission (ACJC), the leading criminal justice resource agency in the state, released the results of its biennial statewide survey that included over 50,000 students from 301 schools in eighth, 10th and 12th grades from all 15 counties across Arizona. The Arizona Youth Survey...
azbigmedia.com
How does owning a car in Arizona differ from other states in the U.S.?
Owning a car poses a range of financial implications, which can vary wildly from state to state. Purchase price, fuel costs, maintenance, and registration fees are all different depending on where you are, so if you’re planning a move, or even a visit, it’s worth making yourself aware of these differences.
Arizona governor's and U.S. Senate races highly competitive, poll shows
(The Center Square) – If a new poll is any indicator, Arizona will have at least a couple of highly-competitive statewide races on the ballot this November. The poll released by Emerson College this week found that the incumbent in the U.S. Senate race has a slight lead, and no one has a lead in the race to be the state's next governor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
santansun.com
Valley food banks getting some additional help
With one in nine Arizonans lacking reliable access to a source of nutritious, affordable food, food insecurity continues to grow along with the cost of living in the Valley. And access isn’t the only food issue facing Arizonans: More than half are expected to face a diet-related illness by 2030, such as heart disease or diabetes, according to state officials.
KTAR.com
ADHS expands monthly report on COVID-19 outcomes by vaccination status
PHEONIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services last week expanded its monthly report on COVID-19 outcomes by vaccination status. The updated report provides a deeper look at the benefits of becoming vaccinated, the department said Wednesday in a press release. It’ll now display outcomes for people who are...
prescottenews.com
YCSO, DPS Task Force, & PVPD Work Together to Shut Down Arizona Wide Catalytic Converter Hustle
On September 8, 2022, Todd Dawkins (39) of Prescott was arrested and booked on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges for his illegal business of purchasing, selling, and acquisition of several million dollars in revenue from the sale of stolen catalytic converters within the State of Arizona. Since February 2022, Yavapai...
AZFamily
Most Arizona students failed state assessment tests in English and math
Spinato's serves up the official pizza for the Phoenix Suns & Phoenix Mercury. A popular family-owned pizzeria chain has signed a three-year agreement to become *the* pizza of the basketball season. We sent out Colton Shone to try it out. Dinosaurs are taking over the Phoenix Zoo!. Updated: 4 hours...
Comments / 18