Cleveland News - Fox 8
Highs in the 60s? It’s coming
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A few showers will linger into the early Monday morning commute with the mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be cooler than average, in the upper 60s and low 70s with a nice drop in humidity. Another round of showers will move in overnight Monday into early...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Showers, heavy downpours early Tuesday
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Chance for a sprinkle or two late tonight but most of the evening will remain quiet. Mostly cloudy and cool as we fall into the 60s and then 50s tonight. Showers will move in from the west late tonight and move into our area overnight into early tomorrow morning.
A soggy start to the week! Here’s a timeline
The few showers we see early Sunday will move out by the afternoon with a few breaks of sunshine.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
How much rain are we talking for Sunday?
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Clouds continue to build into the area this evening but most of us still staying quiet and dry. The few showers we see early tomorrow will move out by the afternoon with a few breaks of sunshine. Mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid 70s but humidity will be on the higher end. Showers and a few thunderstorms will move in after sunset Sunday into early Monday morning.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
So many Fall events to enjoy in the Cleveland Metroparks
There are so many wonderful events to enjoy this time of year in the Cleveland Metroparks. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany learn more about Nature at Night happening at the North Chagrin Nature Center and FallFest at the Brecksville Reservation.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
‘Made Cleveland’ showcases local creators
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Talk about a shoppers’ paradise! ‘Made Cleveland’ offers all kinds of items made by local craftspeople and artisans. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton shows us some of the beautiful and unique items for sale at Cleveland Heights shop. Click here for more information about Made Cleveland.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Vote Here: FNTD Game of the Week
CLEVELAND — FOX 8’s award-winning ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ is back for its 26th season and better than ever. Week #5 of ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ kicks off this Friday, September 16th at 11:00 p.m. Join P.J. Ziegler, Ken Carman, John Telich, the Commissioner Dan Coughlin...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Pet Lovers Road Trip: Luca’s Barkery
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Pet Lovers Road Trip: Blue Fish Aquarium
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Cleveland Spider-Man entertains
There’s a new superhero on the block: Cleveland’s own friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. You may have seen him late-night in the Flats or downtown. The 20-year-old Cleveland native and Marvel fan — who asked FOX 8 to protect his “secret identity” — said he bought his Spider-Man costume earlier this year as a collectible. But once he started wearing it around town for fun — chatting up streetwalkers, posing for selfies and backflipping off the streetscape — some kind of magic happened. The suit — and the persona and image it represents — took over.
viatravelers.com
20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Cleveland, Ohio
Sitting over 82.49 square miles, Cleveland is the second largest city in Ohio. It is one of the best places in the state to work, live, and explore with loved ones on vacation. Cleveland is home to museums, theatres, unique culture, natural parks, and several other attractions, making it an...
Grandparents get in free at CLE zoo
Grandparents can get into the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo free this Sunday. On Grandparents Day, grandparents can bring their grandchild to the zoo between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, and get free admission courtesy of MetroHealth.
Fall fun guide: Pumpkin patches, corn mazes and apple picking galore
Fall is upon us, meaning you're going to want to go apple picking and walk through corn mazes and maybe even take home a pumpkin. Thankfully, in Northeast Ohio, you can do all of those things quite easily this autumn.
4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
3 men shot on East 117 Street in Cleveland Friday afternoon
Three men were transported to the hospital in varying conditions after being shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to the Cleveland Police Department.
milb.com
Captains Regular Season Finale Canceled
(EASTLAKE, OH) – Due to inclement weather today’s scheduled game between the Lake County Captains (75-53) and Fort Wayne TinCaps (50-80) has been canceled. Tickets for the game can be exchanged at the ticket office for any 2022 playoff game or any 2023 games in April / May.
Should the historic Sidaway Bridge linking two Cleveland neighborhoods be rescued? Editorial Board Roundtable
In 1909, under leadership of the legendary Tom L. Johnson, Cleveland built a massive 675-feet-long pedestrian trestle bridge to better connect two neighborhoods of immigrant factory workers so they could access more jobs. Two decades later, with the bridge obstructing train traffic below, it was rebuilt as the city’s first -- and still only -- suspension bridge. Pedestrian traffic resumed until the 1966 Hough riots, when the bridge, then connecting a white neighborhood to a Black one, became a target; someone pulled apart the planking, and the bridge was partly burned.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
How Northeast Ohio remembered 9/11
(WJW) – Never forget: It’s the promise our country made 21 years ago. “It was horrible watching people unnecessarily attack us at home,” Retired Navy SEAL and former Deputy Commander of the U.S. Central Command, Bob Harward. Cities across Northeast Ohio kept that promise this Sunday. In...
Best breakfast restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We’ve all heard the mantra that “breakfast is the most important meal of the day.” As the name suggests, it is the meal that “breaks” the overnight fasting period and replenishes your body’s glucose levels to boost your energy levels and increase your alertness.
