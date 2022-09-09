ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Achingly Period-Correct 1993 Honda Civic Build Proves Less Can Be More, If Not the Most

Pore over the photos of this 1993 hatchback from Honda's fifth-generation Civic family, and it quickly becomes apparent there aren't dozens of modifications tacked on to every panel, nor are there any signs of a high-powered, turbo K-series engine swap. Even so, it'll stop most dedicated Honda nerds in their tracks. Scouring the spec list, which is shorter than most you've seen from us, you'll discover this Honda is full of virtually nonexistent JDM parts that, even if found, require dreadfully deep pockets to acquire.
Most Powerful Mustangs Ever Mass Produced

In modern years, Mustangs routinely produce over 400 horsepower. However, fans should respect the most powerful Mustangs, like the S550 GT500. The post Most Powerful Mustangs Ever Mass Produced appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Building New 6.8-Liter Gasoline V8 For F-150 Super Duty

Canadian trade union Unifor is heavily involved in Ford engine production at the brand's Windsor engine plant where the famous Windsor V8 is produced. The trade union released a statement - that was later deleted - that another V8 will come out of Windsor. Reportedly, this V8 will also be...
WanderBOX Outpost 35 Is A Massive Off-Road RV For Work Or Play

These days, off-road-capable camper vans are rather common. Finding a large RV capable of such adventure, however, isn't common at all. Enter WanderBOX, a Colorado-based company building the Outpost 35 – a Ford-based rig boasting all the amenities of home and work in a 4x4 package that can stay off-grid for weeks at a time. And at $399,000, it's less expensive than many similar-sized vehicles with off-road chops.
1966 El Camino Plays With LS Hemi Power

Don’t tell some of your Mopar friends, but Chrysler isn’t the only brand with a hemi engine. Hemispherical combustion chambers have been championed by Mopar for some time, but other brands have used them in the past, including some aftermarket manufacturers. That’s why even though this 1966 Chevy El Camino has an LS V8 under the hood, it’s also a hemi, and it’s all thanks to Arias.
Review: Can Taxa’s New Cricket Bring Overlanding to the Masses?

Table of Contents Taxa Cricket Overland, At a Glance Taxa Cricket Overland Design Setting Up and Using Taxa’s Cricket Overland The Verdict: Should You Buy It? If you’ve spent any time on the road in the last couple of years, you’ve undoubtedly seen more trailers and rigs built out to take on a variety of unruly outdoor settings (although many never make it that far), as part of the “overlanding” trend. To overland, for the newcomers, means to travel a long distance over land, but how you travel that distance is largely up to you. While popular options include going in Jeeps, 4Runners and other burly...
1968 GMC Truck Repurposed Into Apex-Shredding Track-Warrior

Some might call it evolution while others might argue adaptation, but either way, today's classic trucks are nothing like they were envisioned to be when built over 50 years ago. Back then, trucks like the Chevy C10 or its GMC cousin were designed and built by GM to work hard, haul cargo, and generally lead a tough life before being parked out back and replaced with a new truck. Some older trucks did get hot-rodded, but it's a relatively recent phenomenon that has these classic trucks of the '60s and '70s being made over into corner carving muscle trucks.
