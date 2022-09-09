ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Ganahl, analysts weigh in on Polis campaign ad

By Scott Doane
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qc1hD_0hntrgj100

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The 2022 campaign season is getting into full swing, with more and more candidates dropping TV ads, including Gov. Jared Polis.

The governor’s new ad uses news reports to list off what Polis sees as some of his accomplishments in the last four years. Many of them focus on saving Coloradans money.

Polis’ republican challenger, Heidi Ganahl, sent this statement about the ad through her campaign:

“The fact our early TABOR refunds made it into Jared Polis’ first campaign ad of the season is proof they were just a $3M campaign trick. Polis certainly has not walked in the shoes of every-day Coloradans like Heidi has. Heidi has lived the American Dream, building her business from the ground up and guiding it through the 2008 recession. She’s fighting to make sure all Coloradans have access to that dream by lowering our out of control crime rate and cost of living and raising our quality of education through transparency and choice.”

Heidi Ganahl, Republican candidate for Colorado governor

Analysts give takes on Polis campaign ad

This Sunday on “ Colorado Point of View ,” our political analysts break down that ad.

“He doesn’t touch on anything like crime or fentanyl or some of these other issues that are important to people,” Republican strategist Michael Fields said. “I just don’t agree with that premise that he’s saving people money. The budget’s bigger than ever. It’s coming out of our pockets.”

State Rep. Leslie Herod enters Denver mayoral race

“This is an introductory ad,” Democratic strategist Andy Boian said. “Most people know who Jared Polis is but don’t know much about him. They do know he’s highly effective. He has a high approval rating by both Democrats and Republicans, as well as independents.”

You can watch more analysis on the governor’s race, and see our full interview with Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe O’Dea , on “ Colorado Point of View ” this Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 7

4doorsmorewhores
4d ago

vote for Heidi Ganahl! it's passed time for a positive change. vote red down the card Colorado!

Reply
6
