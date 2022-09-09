Read full article on original website
2news.com
Sparks Police Seek Eight-Year-Old Boy Last Seen Near Scheels Drive
Sparks Police need your help finding an eight-year-old boy who was last seen near the Galaxy Theatres Legends early Sunday morning. Police say there's no current information the boy is in immediate danger, they just want to check on his welfare. Police say the boy is described as Hispanic and...
KOLO TV Reno
Target shooting apparently started east Sparks brush fire
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department believes target shooting started a brushfire in east Sparks Sunday afternoon that burned 8 acres to 10 acres. The fire department went to the fire east of Belmar Drive and South Los Altos Parkway at about 2 p.m. after receiving several calls about a fire.
2news.com
Storey County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect(s) who vandalized cemetery in Virginia City
Secret Witness is offering a cash reward in the amount of $500.00 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) wanted in connection with the vandalism of a cemetery in Virginia City, NV area. In recent days there has been vandalization to multiple headstones at St. Mary’s...
Record-Courier
Man in custody after Labor Day standoff in Johnson Lane
A man accused of being drunk when he crashed his car and then held deputies at bay for a half-hour on Labor Day will be held without bail until at least next week. Charles Edward Wilkinson, 25, was on court conditions Sept. 5 around 6:30 p.m. Monday when emergency personnel responded to a report of a collision at Highway 395 and Johnson Lane.
mynews4.com
Outdoor shooting range causes brush fire in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks Fire Department is working on scene of a brush fire in in the hills just east of Belmar Drive in Sparks Sunday afternoon. According to authorities, the fire is estimated to be at least eight to ten acres but forward progress was stopped.
NBC Bay Area
Family, Friends Remember Truckee Teenager Kiely Rodni at Gathering
Family and friends of teenager Kiely Rodni gathered Saturday for a celebration of her short life. The celebration was held on a quiet hillside in Truckee. There was lots of music, and many memories of Rodni. The 16-year-old’s body was found last month inside of her car at the bottom...
kkoh.com
Reno Police Release Photo of Shooting Suspect
Reno Police have released a photo of suspect who may be involved in a shooting in the parking lot of the Atlantis Casino back in June. On June 3rd, police were called to the casino on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an unidentified man with gunshot wounds.
Stockton man convicted of December murder in downtown Reno
A Stockton, Calif., man has been found guilty of murder in the December slaying of a Reno man during a drug deal. Ladonn Lee, 30, was convicted of first degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon after a two-week trial. He is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 26 by Judge Scott Freeman. ...
2news.com
Stockton Man Found Guilty Of First Degree Murder
A man from Stockton has been found guilty of first degree murder after killing a Reno man in 2021. Lee was found guilty by the jury of the December 6, 2021, murder of Taylor Dickins.
2news.com
Three Arrests and 13 Citations Issued in Motorcycle Safety Operation
The Reno Police Department Traffic Section conducted a Motorcycle Safety Operation on September 9, 2022 in areas of high traffic throughout the city. Officers focused on aggressive drivers through these areas and hazardous driving by motorcyclists. Three arrests were made including: one for driving under the influence, another for reckless...
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings August 29 through September 4
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Lancer Wagar, Fallon PD; Rogers County District Court, 12th Judicial District Court. Kyle...
mynews4.com
Heavy smoke from Mosquito Fire rolling into northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Authorities are reminding the public of heavy smoke rolling in from the Mosquito Fire that started Tuesday night on Sept. 9. The Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) says they have been receiving multiple reports of heavy smoke in the areas of Verdi and mogul. TMFR asks the public to avoid calling 9-1-1 as it is smoke from the Mosquito Fire settling in.
At least 1 Died In A Fatal Collision On I-80 (Reno, NV)
The officials reported that the crash happened on I-80 east near Wells Avenue on Thursday. The emergency crew rushed to the scene. The officials did not disclose the number of injuries that occurred during the crash. The identities of the victims were not released by the Police. No additional information...
2news.com
Forward progress stopped on 8-10 acre brush fire east of Sparks
Crews with the Sparks Fire Department have stopped forward progress on a 8-10 acre brush fire burning east of Sparks. The fire was reported around 2:20 p.m. in the hills east of Belmar Drive and South Los Altos Parkway on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Crews are currently mopping up any...
mynews4.com
City of Fallon hosts annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony honoring first responders, victims
FALLON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — On the 21st anniversary of the deadly terrorist attacks, the City of Fallon hosted a ceremony at the Fallon 9/11 memorial to honor the victims and first responders. At the ceremony, City of Fallon Mayor Ken Tedford delivered a speech alongside...
mynews4.com
Deadly crash slows traffic on eastbound I-80 near Wells Ave. in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after a crash involving two cars on Interstate 80 in Reno Thursday morning. The crash was reported on eastbound I-80 near Wells Ave. just after 10 a.m. on Sept. 8. Trooper Amanda Powell with Nevada State Police...
Mosquito Fire smoke means air quality will continue to be unhealthy in Reno region
Despite the abysmal cloud of smoke socking in Northern Nevada, it could be worse, according to Brendan Schnieder, air quality specialist at the Washoe County Health District. In the first eight months of last year, Washoe County had 34 unhealthy air days. This year, through Aug. 31, there was just one day of...
Mountain biker body found after wife reports him missing
DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A mountain biker was found dead on Sunday near Downieville along the town’s famous Downieville Downhill Trail, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they received a call from the wife of Scott Fraser saying that he had not returned from his ride in Downieville even though […]
FOX Reno
PHOTOS: Bear breaks into home in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — A bear looking for goodies broke into a home in South Lake Tahoe on Thursday morning. Deb Knisley came back home to her house in the Tahoe Keys only to be greeted by a large black bear inside. She said the bear busted through a window screen and helped themselves.
KOLO TV Reno
Hazen Railroad Tie Fire Video By Todd Jones
Smoke and haze from the Mosquito Fire will drift our way at times over the next few days. The heat will lessen through the weekend, with increasing clouds and a chance of showers and T-storms. -Jeff. The Great Reno Balloon Race. Updated: 4 hours ago. This is a recurring recording...
