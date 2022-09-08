Read full article on original website
MPD, MFD honor lives lost on 9/11 with 11th Memorial Blood Drive
MADISON, Wis- The Madison Police and Fire Departments teamed up with the American Red Cross for the 11th Annual 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive. At Fire Station 14 on Dairy Drive Saturday morning, organizers celebrated the achievement of reaching 1,000 donors throughout the history of this program. They say donating blood...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s election challenger placed on administrative leave after filing lawsuit
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to News 3 Now that Sheriff Kalvin Barrett’s election challenger has been placed on administrative leave. Detective Anthony Hamilton, who is challenging Barrett in November’s election for the top post in the department, says he was placed on administrative leave and escorted out of the Sheriff’s Department building on Thursday. Hamilton claims he was told he was being placed on leave for sharing confidential information. The Dane County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to News 3 Now that Hamilton was placed on leave effective Thursday, September 8.
Large police presence investigating at home on west side of Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they are investigating a weapons violation Sunday evening on the city’s west side. A large number of police vehicles responded to 6 Darien Circle shortly before 3:30 p.m. News 3 Now crews counted more than ten police vehicles outside the home. Officers...
Drinking in the history with artifacts at Janesville brewery
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Brewing has long been a part of Wisconsin’s history, and that was on display in Janesville on Saturday. The “History of Brewing in Janesville” event showcased the work of local historian Robert Bier and volunteers who have been uncovering parts of a brewery that was built in 1857.
Belleville lights up the darkness for Suicide Awareness Month
BELLEVILLE, Wis. — Belleville held its annual “Light Up the Darkness” event Saturday to raise awareness for mental health care during Suicide Awareness Month. The event featured activities for kids, food, drink and live music, but behind it all was a deeper message. “No one is alone,”...
In the 608: Forward Madison Week on News 3 Now This Morning
MADISON, Wis. – All week on News 3 Now This Morning, Josh Spreiter is going to be highlighting different features on Forward Madison FC and also Breese Stevens Field, located along East Washington Avenue near downtown. Don’t miss his live reports between 4:30-7am Monday through Thursday. There will also...
Arrest For Domestic Disorderly Conduct in Iowa County
Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a domestic disturbance at an address on Brown Street in Arena Thursday around 7pm. Arena Police and an Iowa County Deputy responded to the scene. As a result, 35 year old Dennis Gleichauf of Arena was arrested for Domestic Disorderly Conduct, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer, and 5 counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping, as well as 4 Iowa County Warrants and an out of county warrant. Gleichauf was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and remains in custody.
Family of fallen Mineral Point fire captain has mortgage paid off
MINERAL POINT, Wis. — The family of a Mineral Point fire captain who was killed earlier this year won’t have to worry about paying the mortgage on their home. Capt. Brian Busch and firefighter James Ludlum died in a crash in January while responding to another crash. The incident brought the Mineral Point community together, and thousands of dollars were raised to support the first responders’ families.
Residents displaced after apartment fire in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Several people were displaced after a fire at a 30-unit apartment building in Madison Saturday night. The fire started around 5 p.m. in the 200 block of N Thompson Dr. and crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, according to a press release. No injuries...
Prison Guard Injured in Visitation Attack
A guard at the Wisconsin Secure Program Facility in Boscobel is on medical leave after an inmate attack. Clint Blaha, currently serving a 15-year sentence for distributing meth, was charged last week with three counts related to the assault, including battery by a prisoner, substantial battery with a repeater, and a count of retraining the victim against his will. Blaha could face a maximum jail time of 22 additional years and up to $40,000 in fines if convicted. The attack occurred in the visitation room on August 8th and was recorded by security cameras. The video shows Blaha jumping on the guard, repeatedly hitting him on the head, beating him with a chair, and kicking him. Since July of 2021, there have been four assaults in the Boscobel prison.
Vision Zero dropping speed limit on part of Old Sauk Rd. starting Monday
MADISON, Wis. — Drivers in Madison will have to slow down on another stretch of road starting Monday. As of September 12, the speed limit on less than a mile of Old Sauk Rd. between Westfield Rd. and the Beltline will drop from 35 mph to 30 mph. As with other Vision Zero speed limit reductions around the city, digital signboards will line the stretch of road to remind drivers of the lower limit, and permanent signs will also reflect the change.
Restraining Order Violation Sends Woman To Jail in Lafayette County
A deputy from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to an incident that occurred just before 5pm Thursday on River Bend Road in Argyle. 49 year old Amanda Chapin of Monroe was placed under arrest for a Restraining Order Violation. Chapin was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where she remains in custody.
Man killed after walking in front of semi on interstate, State Patrol says
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol says northbound lanes of Interstate 39/90 near Buckeye Rd. in Madison were closed for several hours Sunday after a man reportedly took his own life by walking in front of a semi truck. Authorities say the man, a 45-year-old from Madison, reportedly...
Schuster’s Farm, Little John’s Kitchens partner to highlight food insecurity this season
MADISON, Wis. — Schuster’s Farm and a local non-profit are partnering this year to take on food insecurity with a specially designed corn maze. The partnership between Schuster’s and Little John’s Kitchens aims to raise awareness about decreasing food access. On Sept. 17 and 18 — Schuster’s opening weekend — $1 from each admission ticket will be donated to Little John’s to put toward their new facility on Verona Road.
Man arrested following high-speed chase in Dodge County, sheriff’s office says
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A 42-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon after the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said he led deputies on a high-speed chase in the Beaver Dam area. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a deputy stopped the rural Columbus man on Madison Road...
Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Richland County
A fatal crash occurred in Richland County early Friday. Just before 6am, Richland County Deputies responded to a report of a head-on collision involving a semi and a car on Highway 14, just East of Highway 58. When emergency personnel arrived, both lanes of Highway 14 were closed to allow for cleanup and an investigation. Based on witness statements and evidence recovered from the scene, it is believed that the driver of the car who was heading Westbound deviated from the lane of traffic and entered the Eastbound Lane. The semi driver, who was traveling Eastbound attempted to avoid hitting the car, but was unable to avoid a collision and struck the car head-on. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the semi was uninjured. A Wisconsin State Patrol Reconstruction Team was contacted to assist with processing the accident scene. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by the Richland Center Fire Department, Richland EMS, and the Richland County Coroner’s Office. The crash is still under investigation and the identities of the parties involved are being withheld until proper notification of family members.
One Vehicle Rollover Accident In Belmont Township
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sherrif’s department responded to County Highway Double-X in Belmont Township Thursday shortly before 3am for a one vehicle rollover accident. 25 year old Brooklyn Elliott of Belmont was traveling east on Double-X when she lost control of her vehicle, causing it to go off the road, enter a ditch and roll over several times. Elliott’s vehicle had severe damage and was towed from the scene. Southwest Health EMS assisted at the scene. Elliot was taken to Southwest Health for non-life threatening injuries. She was charged with Operating while Intoxicated, Failure to Keep Her Vehicle under Control and Inattentive Driving.
Verona edges Middleton 13-7 for third straight win
Ironman 70.3 athletes cross sunny finish line Saturday, rainy weather awaits full triathlon Sunday
MADISON, Wis.- Athletes competing in the Ironman half triathlon were spared from rain Saturday, as full triathlon athletes warm-up for what might be a more soggy race to follow. For the Half, or Ironman 70.3, racers swim for 1.2 miles, Bike for 56 miles, then run 13.1 miles. Every triathlete...
Badgers waste chances, fall to Washington State at home
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers dominated in every statistic except the one that counts, and it cost them the game as they lost to Washington State, 17-14. Quarterback Graham Mertz had a strong game, passing for 227 yards, but a late-game interception all but sealed the win for the Cougars. He relied heavily on short-yardage plays, with his go-to target Chimere Dike averaging 7.8 yards over four catches. Mertz was able to find Clay Cundiff twice for two touchdowns.
