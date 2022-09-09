Read full article on original website
A sign of hope with some residents returning to Oakridge as evacuation levels decrease
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Weather conditions have been a catalyst to the Cedar Creek Fire. Despite growth and lack of containment so far, there is a sign of hope as parts of the Oakridge and Westfir areas are reduced to a Level 2 (Be Set) notification. While some have returned...
Cedar Creek Fire evacuation point and call center closing
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With the reduction of evacuation levels for much of the Oakridge and Westfir areas and fewer people seeking services, Lane County will close the temporary evacuation point at Lane Community College Sunday, September 11, at 5:00 p.m. Lane County announced additionally, due to significantly decreased...
OR 58 Hwy slowly begins to open as evacuation levels lower
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE (3:00 p.m.): The Oregon Department of Transportation just announced the east side closure point for the OR 58 Willamette Highway Cedar Creek Fire closure is now at Willamette Pass, milepost 62. ODOT says on the west side the road is open between Interstate 5 and Oakridge.
Some evacuation levels near Cedar Creek lower to Level 2, others remain at Level 3
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office announced with the fire teams that they were able to reduce the following areas to Level 2 (Be Set):. Oakridge west of Salmon Creek, south of Laurel Butte Road, and north of the Middle Fork Willamette River. The City of...
UPDATE: Oakridge transfer site to accept food waste after power outage on Wednesday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: The Oakridge Transfer Site will open on Wednesday, September 14, at 8:00 a.m. for normal operating hours; Pending fire activity. Lane County Waste Management will open the Oakridge transfer site from noon to 3:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12th. Residents returning home after a multi-day multi-day power outage can dispose of food waste.
Cedar Creek evacuees encouraged to check in at temporary evacuation point
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Lane County encourages people who have evacuated the Oakridge and Westfir areas to check in at the Temporary Evacuation Point or provide their contact information online. The Temporary Evacuation Point is located at Lane Community College (4000 E. 30th Avenue, Eugene) in Building 16. Lane County...
Cedar Creek Fire burns over 85,000 acres; containment drops to 0%
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A Level 3 evacuation remains in place for the greater Oakridge, Westfir, and High Prairie area as the Cedar Creek Fire continues. The size of the fire is now 85,926 acres, officials said. "The fire grew significantly due to the weekend’s weather event (over 32,000 acres),...
OR 58 Willamette Highway closed for fire activity
Due to extreme fire conditions, ODOT has extended its closure on OR 58 Willamette Highway is closed for fire activity. The west closure point has returned to milepoint 13.2 at the Lowell Bridge. The east closure point is Crescent Lake, milepost 70. Oakridge, Westfir, and unincorporated nearby areas are evacuated.
Rafter pronounced dead after raft overturned in McKenzie River
BLUE RIVER, Ore. — Sunday morning, September 11, at approximately 8:18 a.m., the Lane County Sheriff's Office received information that a raft had overturned in the McKenzie River near Paradise Campground. While LCSO was enroute, deputies learned that one of the three involved rafters was unconscious and CPR had...
Oakridge residents fearful of Cedar Creek Fire reaching their community
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Around 3,300 Oakridge residents were told to evacuate as fire weather conditions pushed the Cedar Creek Fire closer to the region. Lane Community College has become a check in point where Lane County Public Health will help direct residents where to go depending on need. If they need shelter, food or pet care, the Lane Event Center has become a hub of resources. It’s also become home to the fire command center.
Evacuations are underway as the Vitae Springs Fire rages on
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — Marion County Sheriff's Office is in close contact with the Salem Fire Department who is leading firefighting efforts against the Vitae Springs Fire. Deputies say after consulting with fire officials Saturday afternoon, existing Level 3 and Level 2 zones remain unchanged. Residents in evacuated areas need to be prepared for existing evacuations to remain in place overnight.
Cedar Creek Fire has now surpassed 70,000 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials expect the fire activity to be extreme on Saturday as East winds, low humidity, and high temperatures continue. A 'RED FLAG' warning is in effect. Officials say long-range fire spotting is anticipated, the fire will be carried by lichens and heavy fuels; expect a...
Eugene PD stays busy overnight with shootings, a stabbing, vehicle and dumpster fires
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department reports it had a busy weekend and officers were kept running call to call. There were multiple high priority calls, and the department highlighted a few of them in a Sunday morning news release:. At 10:14 p.m. September 10, EPD received and...
Energy companies restoring power as weather conditions decrease
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE (5:09 p.m.):. Pacific Power and Eugene Water & Electric Board both announced that power will be restoring to the affected communities in their areas. In a statement by EWEB, a Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service remains in place until 11...
Linn County Courthouse holds memorial in honor of 9/11
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — In remembrance of 9/11, a memorial was hosted at the Linn County Courthouse on Sunday morning. The event commemorated the loss of nearly 3,000 lives by a terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and airplane crash near Shanksville Pennsylvania.
Lebanon police stop incident; reports of shots fired
LEBANON, Ore. — Lebanon Police detained a subject in an ongoing investigation. The subject was detained on W Vine Street between S Main Street and S 2nd street. The area is safe and secure as officers secured the household where the subject was located. Police say this is not...
Eugene City libraries open to get relief from poor air quality
EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene would like to remind residents that the city libraries are open to those who need relief from the smoke and heat. Eugene Public Library Regular Hours and Locations:. Downtown Library. 100 W. 10th Avenue Eugene, OR 97401. Monday - Thursday: 10 a.m....
Lebanon neighborhood rattled by gunshots
LEBANON, Ore. — One man is in custody after firing shots into a Lebanon neighborhood Sunday afternoon. "I hid in my brother's room for a long time, and I heard all sorts of police in the alleyway." And bullet holes across the street. This all started at a home...
Police identify suspect in Lebanon neighborhood shooting
LEBANON, Ore. — Lebanon Police say a man fired multiple shots inside a Lebanon residence on Sunday, causing frightened neighbors to be advised to shelter in place when several of those bullets exited the residence. Lebanon Police gave this account of the incident:. On Sunday, September 11 at 2:52...
New president at Oregon State University hopes to keep up steady enrollment
Oregon State University was one of the few public universities nationwide that didn't report a decline in enrollment during the pandemic. The school's e-campus encouraged students to take classes online. OSU'S new president would like to see this continue. Jayathi Murthy started on the job on Friday and hopes for...
