ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 1

WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fBEbe_0hntr1ob00

Fantasy Football expert Jake Ciely of The Athletic joins WAVY Sports Director Craig Loper for Week 1 of the Washington Huddle.

This year, Ciely joins Loper from his Athletic studio.

More Huddle content: https://www.wavy.com/washington-huddle/

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Man accused of killing 21-year-old on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a 21-year-old man was fatally shot on September 3 in Newport News. 26-year-old De’Aundre Malique Jarrett, of Newport News, was arrested around 11 p.m. Friday and also charged with use of a firearm, Newport News said in announcing his arrest Monday.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Athletic#Nexstar Media Inc
WAVY News 10

Man shot Sunday night in Young Terrace area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Sunday night on Nicholson Street in the Young Terrace area of Norfolk. Police say they were called to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 8:20 p.m. for a walk-in gunshot victim with non life-threatening injuries. The investigation so far has found the...
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

Norfolk man on trial, accused of killing 2 women over 8 months

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The jury trial began Monday in Norfolk for a man accused of killing two women over an eight month period. Michael Ebong is charged with two counts of second degree murder. He also faces other felony charges. 36-year-old Sheena West was found dead in Ebong’s...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

43K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy