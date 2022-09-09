Read full article on original website
PWMania
MVP to Reform Hurt Business With Returning and New Members?
The Hurt Business, which included Bobby Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin, was split up by WWE in early 2021 after enjoying success during the pandemic era. Lashley and MVP were kept together as Lashley would be managed by MVP. Early this year, that changed when MVP sided with...
411mania.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says WWE Forgot to Cut the Feed for Ending of WWE Clash at the Castle
– If you thought the ending to WWE Clash at the Castle was strange, it appears that portion of the show was never meant to make the live television broadcast. Fans thought it was odd that the cameras continued rolling when Tyson Fury came to the ring to console Drew McIntyre and started singing Don McClean’s “American Pie.” According to actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. on Wrestling with Freddie, that moment was never meant to make it on the air.
wrestlinginc.com
Karrion Kross Names WWE Star He Was Careful Not To Call Out During First Run
Karrion Kross wanted to mix it up with a slew of WWE talent during his first main roster run, and was often asked about the stars he wanted to share the ring with. However, he was wary of calling for a match with one major WWE superstar. Speaking to Quetzalli...
wrestlinginc.com
Steve Austin Names WWE's Biggest Draw Other Than Roman Reigns
Within today's WWE, Steve Austin views Brock Lesnar as wrestling's equivalent to the gift that keeps on giving. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Austin beamed when asked for his opinion about Lesnar's return to WWE. "Love Brock Lesnar," Austin said. "That guy's been in the game forever....
PWMania
New Match Revealed for Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 One-Year Anniversary Special
A new match has been announced for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0, which will mark the one-year anniversary of WWE’s rebranding of NXT. WWE announced today that Fallon Henley vs. Lash Legend has been added to the card following their recent feud. Henley teamed up with Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, while Legend teamed up with Pretty Deadly.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (9/12/22)
The Road to Extreme Rules will continue with tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, which will be broadcast live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. RAW will feature the in-ring return of Johnny Gargano, who will be working his first match since WWE NXT WarGames on December 5, 2021. Bianca Belair will also defend the RAW Women’s Title in an Open Challenge on this week’s RAW. There has been no announcement regarding who she will face as of yet.
Dave Meltzer provides an update on the status of AEW’s CM Punk
Welp, after taking part in the brawl of the century after All Out, a regular Chicago locker room fight, if you will, ex-AEW World Champion CM Punk has officially begun the rehab process… on his triceps. That’s right, while fans are still in the dark as to whether or...
wrestlinginc.com
Dolph Ziggler Names WWE Star He Wants To Wrestle For An Hour At WrestleMania
Dolph Ziggler has had an overwhelming amount of matches and opponents in his time with WWE. Ranging from feuds with John Cena to his legendary ladder match with the Miz, Ziggler has had an illustrious career. However, Ziggler has one dream match in his mind for the future, as he shared in an interview on "Casual Conversations with The Classic."
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Provides Update On Her Plans For The Future
Sasha Banks still has yet to make her reported return to WWE, but she recently joined the "Star Wars" podcast "Ahch-To Radio" to discuss her role in "The Mandalorian." While the conversation centered on her "Mandalorian" character, Koska Reeves, and Banks' experience of joining the "Star Wars" universe, host Alden Diaz did ask Banks about her upcoming plans for the future.
PWMania
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Jacksonville, FL 9/9/22
The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT Live event at the from the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, FL. * Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons defeated Kiana James & Ariana Grace. * NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defeated Hank Walker. * Cora Jade defeated Amari Miller. * NXT...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Names Her Favorite Match Since Returning To WWE
Ronda Rousey has had quite a notable year after returning from an extended absence back in January, from her Royal Rumble victory to a loss against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38. However, it's a different bout with The Queen that has been the highlight of the current run for Rousey so far. During a recent stream of the game "Rogue Legacy 2," the wrestler and MMA legend responded to a viewer question about her favorite match since returning to WWE earlier this year.
wrestlinginc.com
Alexa Bliss Admits She Misses One Of Her Former Gimmicks
Right now Alexa Bliss is working in a tag team alongside Asuka, having most recently teamed with her and Bianca Belair in a losing effort against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY at WWE'S Clash At The Castle. However, the former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion took to social media to admit that she misses one of her old gimmicks.
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Spokane, WA 9/10/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA. Drew Gulak issues an open challenge. Karrion Kross accepts, Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett) defeated Drew Gulak. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Happy Corbin. WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match.
PWMania
WWE RAW Rematch Announced for Next Week’s SmackDown
Next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX will determine the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. The New Day, Alpha Academy, The Street Profits, and Los Lotharios will all be participating in a Fatal 4 Way. The winners will become the new #1 contenders for a title shot against The Usos, which will most likely take place at WWE Extreme Rules on Saturday, October 8.
wrestlingrumors.net
Jerry Lawler Reflects On His Death On Monday Night Raw Ten Years Ago
That’s as serious as you can get. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling, but there are also various health issues that would be classified as a bit more serious. This can include all kinds of things that you might not see, but some of them can be life threatening. Unfortunately that was the case one night on Monday Night Raw and now someone is talking about a special anniversary.
PWMania
Possible WWE RAW Spoilers on Johnny Gargano and Seth Rollins
Tonight is a night that a lot of wrestling fans have been waiting for. It’s been 281 days since Johnny Gargano stepped inside of a wrestling ring. But who will he face?. PWInsider reports that Gargano’s opponent on tonight’s edition of RAW will be Alpha Academy’s, Chad Gable. Gargano last wrestled during the War Games match on December 21st 2021.
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Questions Element Of MJF's AEW Return Promo
In the aftermath of Sunday night's "All Out" pay-per-view and the controversy that followed, this week's "AEW Dynamite" opened with a promo from Maxwell Jacob Friedman that referenced rival company WWE several times, both directly and indirectly. MJF spoke about a potential bidding war between AEW and WWE for the...
PWMania
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. – Seth Rollins in-ring promo. – Matt Riddle vs. Finn Balor. – Promo...
PWMania
Strong Hearts Making Their GCW Debut Later This Month
Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Strong Hearts; CIMA, El Lindaman, and T-Hawk will make their GCW debut at the September 27th event from Shinkiba 1stRING in Tokyo. This will be the first time the promotion has visited the country since the COVID-19 pandemic, and they will be there for three shows on September 26, September 27, and October 4.
