A TEEN WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY OVER THE WEEKEND IN MAURY COUNTY IN CONNECTION WITH A SHOOTING INCIDENT. ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO A REPORT OF SHOTS BEING FIRED SATURDAY NIGHT AROUND 7 ON THIRD AVENUE IN MT. PLEASANT. UPON ARRIVAL, OFFICERS WITH THE MT PLEASANT POLICE DEPARTMENT DETERMINED THE SHOOTER WAS A 14-YEAR-OLD WHO SHOT AN ADULT MALE AT THE SCENE. THE MALE WAS AIRLIFTED TO VANDERBILT HOSPITLA WITH NON-LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.

MAURY COUNTY, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO