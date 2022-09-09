Read full article on original website
WSMV
Man with 10 D.U.I. convictions arrested after crash in Madison
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after crashing his car while impaired and leaving the scene on Friday. According to the arrest affidavit, Cravon Trotter and a passenger were travelling on SR-45 when they crashed near Archwood Drive in Madison. Trotter fled the scene but was followed by a citizen, who alerted police to his location.
WSMV
Edgehill neighbors searching for answers after being awakened by gunfire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors in the Edgehill area are searching for answers after being woken by gunfire around 5 a.m. Sunday on what they said is normally a quiet street. People who live along the 1200 block of Sigler Street said they heard three shots ring out. One of...
wgnsradio.com
Stolen Car Recovered; Teen Arrested after Crash in Rutherford County
Nashville Metro Police officers this past Friday morning responded to a report of at least three young men breaking into vehicles in the 1700 block of Hobson Pike. As officers arrived during the early morning hours, they saw a red Nissan Sentra leave the area at a high rate of speed. The license plate did not match the car. The officers attempted to initiate a vehicle stop but the driver fled, crashing later in LaVergne.
Man charged with shooting at car on I-40 in North Nashville
A man is charged after police said he shot up a car as it drove on the interstate in North Nashville.
WSMV
10 abandoned dogs found in Dickson County home
The Dickson County Humane Society is calling for spay and neuter laws as they are overwhelmed and overrun by dogs.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Serious Auto Accident on I-24 in Murfreesboro Area this past Sunday
Around 5 o’clock on Sunday evening (09/11/22), there was a serious auto accident on I-24, two miles from the Joe B. Jackson interchange. As a result of the wreck, a 23-year-old woman had to be flown by LifeFlight Helicopter to a hospital in Nashville. Desiree McDaniel of Murfreesboro was...
WSMV
Franklin Co. homicide suspect captured
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office captured a man wanted for murder in Franklin County Monday afternoon. Steven Brian Henley had been on the run since early Monday morning and wanted for criminal homicide. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to a shooting at 1134 Norwood Road in Winchester at about 4:15 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found 36-year-old Quentin Nathaniel Stacy had been shot. According to deputies, medics tried to render aid, but Stacy did not survive.
1 killed, 2 injured after shooting outside Nashville taco shop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One person was killed and two others were injured on Friday after a shooting in the parking lot of a taco shop in Nashville, Tennessee, authorities said. Dyquan Poole, 19, and Omarian Arrington, 17, were charged with criminal homicide and two counts of criminal homicide, WTVF reported.
wgnsradio.com
Woman and Son Missing After Picking-Up Boyfriend At Jail
(MURFREESBORO) A Murfreesboro woman and her juvenile son have not been seen since they left home Thursday (9/8/2022) to pick-up her boyfriend who was being released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Stephanie Whittenberg is a 29-year old white female, about 5-feet and 7-inches tall and weighs around 200...
1 dead, 1 in hospital after shooting at Nashville store
One person is dead and another is hurt following a shooting in Nashville.
WSMV
WSMV
Suspect arrested after lengthy pursuit through several counties
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 22-year-old Nashville man was arrested after leading Mt. Juliet officers on a car chase that spanned several counties. According to the Mount Juliet Police Department, a driver in a red Ford Mustang drove away from officers and tried to strike their vehicles twice in the early morning hours on Saturday.
Criminal homicide warrant issued for man after deadly shooting in Nashville store
Metro police have issued a criminal homicide warrant for a 19-year-old following a deadly shooting that occurred inside a Nashville store on Saturday night.
radio7media.com
Teen Arrested in Weekend Shooting in Mr. Pleasant
A TEEN WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY OVER THE WEEKEND IN MAURY COUNTY IN CONNECTION WITH A SHOOTING INCIDENT. ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO A REPORT OF SHOTS BEING FIRED SATURDAY NIGHT AROUND 7 ON THIRD AVENUE IN MT. PLEASANT. UPON ARRIVAL, OFFICERS WITH THE MT PLEASANT POLICE DEPARTMENT DETERMINED THE SHOOTER WAS A 14-YEAR-OLD WHO SHOT AN ADULT MALE AT THE SCENE. THE MALE WAS AIRLIFTED TO VANDERBILT HOSPITLA WITH NON-LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.
wpsdlocal6.com
Officials believe small explosion destroys 25-year-old Franklin mansion
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Officials with the Franklin Fire Department believe a small explosion may have been the cause of the fire that destroyed a 25-year-old mansion on Long Lane and Gosey Hill. WSMV learned on the scene that the fire had spread from the downstairs area all the...
Body discovered in car in South Nashville
A body was found in a car early Friday morning in South Nashville.
Man charged after drugs found in Goodlettsville
A man is facing felony drug charges after being arrested at a motel in Goodlettsville.
Investigation underway after body found in burned vehicle under I-24
A death investigation is underway after police say a body was found inside a burned vehicle in South Nashville.
