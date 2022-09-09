ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Man with 10 D.U.I. convictions arrested after crash in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after crashing his car while impaired and leaving the scene on Friday. According to the arrest affidavit, Cravon Trotter and a passenger were travelling on SR-45 when they crashed near Archwood Drive in Madison. Trotter fled the scene but was followed by a citizen, who alerted police to his location.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Stolen Car Recovered; Teen Arrested after Crash in Rutherford County

Nashville Metro Police officers this past Friday morning responded to a report of at least three young men breaking into vehicles in the 1700 block of Hobson Pike. As officers arrived during the early morning hours, they saw a red Nissan Sentra leave the area at a high rate of speed. The license plate did not match the car. The officers attempted to initiate a vehicle stop but the driver fled, crashing later in LaVergne.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Rutherford County, TN
Crime & Safety
Murfreesboro, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Murfreesboro, TN
County
Rutherford County, TN
WSMV

Franklin Co. deputies looking for armed murder suspect

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a murder suspect in Franklin and Coffee counties. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded at about 4:15 a.m. Monday to a shooting at 1134 Norwood Road in Winchester. When deputies arrived, they found 36-year-old Quentin Nathaniel Stacy had been shot. Medics tried to render aid, but Stacy did not survive, according to deputies.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Franklin Co. homicide suspect captured

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office captured a man wanted for murder in Franklin County Monday afternoon. Steven Brian Henley had been on the run since early Monday morning and wanted for criminal homicide. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to a shooting at 1134 Norwood Road in Winchester at about 4:15 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found 36-year-old Quentin Nathaniel Stacy had been shot. According to deputies, medics tried to render aid, but Stacy did not survive.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Crime#Murfreesboro Police#Mpd#Gmc Uhaul
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

1 killed, 2 injured after shooting outside Nashville taco shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One person was killed and two others were injured on Friday after a shooting in the parking lot of a taco shop in Nashville, Tennessee, authorities said. Dyquan Poole, 19, and Omarian Arrington, 17, were charged with criminal homicide and two counts of criminal homicide, WTVF reported.
wgnsradio.com

Woman and Son Missing After Picking-Up Boyfriend At Jail

(MURFREESBORO) A Murfreesboro woman and her juvenile son have not been seen since they left home Thursday (9/8/2022) to pick-up her boyfriend who was being released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Stephanie Whittenberg is a 29-year old white female, about 5-feet and 7-inches tall and weighs around 200...
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Suspect arrested after lengthy pursuit through several counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 22-year-old Nashville man was arrested after leading Mt. Juliet officers on a car chase that spanned several counties. According to the Mount Juliet Police Department, a driver in a red Ford Mustang drove away from officers and tried to strike their vehicles twice in the early morning hours on Saturday.
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Teen Arrested in Weekend Shooting in Mr. Pleasant

A TEEN WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY OVER THE WEEKEND IN MAURY COUNTY IN CONNECTION WITH A SHOOTING INCIDENT. ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO A REPORT OF SHOTS BEING FIRED SATURDAY NIGHT AROUND 7 ON THIRD AVENUE IN MT. PLEASANT. UPON ARRIVAL, OFFICERS WITH THE MT PLEASANT POLICE DEPARTMENT DETERMINED THE SHOOTER WAS A 14-YEAR-OLD WHO SHOT AN ADULT MALE AT THE SCENE. THE MALE WAS AIRLIFTED TO VANDERBILT HOSPITLA WITH NON-LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.
MAURY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy