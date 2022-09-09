ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

click orlando

Volusia deputies looking for man who robbed DeBary gas station

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are looking for a man who robbed a gas station in DeBary early Saturday morning. The robbery happened at 4 a.m. at a Circle K located along Dirksen Drive, deputies said. [TRENDING: Shooting scare at Mainland High School was a ‘cruel prank’...
DEBARY, FL
click orlando

Escaped convict found asleep in car stolen from Orlando, troopers say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers arrested an escaped convict Monday after he was found asleep in a car that was stolen in Orlando, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a New York man reported the car as stolen to the Orlando police at 4:30 a.m. [TRENDING: Shooting scare...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Daytona Beach bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 56-year-old Daytona Beach man riding a bicycle was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on International Speedway Boulevard near 4th Street. [TRENDING: Shooting scare at Mainland High...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Deputy shoots, kills armed man in Clermont, sheriff’s office says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who threatened Lake County sheriff’s deputies with a rifle was shot and killed Sunday evening in Clermont, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to Reagans Run Drive in Clermont in response to...
CLERMONT, FL
click orlando

17-year-old fatally shot in Orlando identified

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police on Sunday shared a Crimeline statement offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in a fatal shooting that took the life of a 17-year-old boy Friday night in Orlando. Identified as Hamishee “Mishee” D. Williams Jr., the teen...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

1 dead in Orange County crash, troopers say

Orange County, Fla. – A 52-year-old Orlando man died after being involved in a late morning crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Saturday at 11:58 a.m. at the intersection of Edgewater Drive and Edgewater Commerce Parkway, troopers said. [TRENDING: Health inspector...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Kissimmee woman killed in Osceola County crash, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 62-year-old Kissimmee woman died from her injuries in an afternoon crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 12:38 p.m. on Saturday, according to the FHP. According to troopers, the woman’s 2019 Toyota Camry was stopped at a stop...
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Threat against Lyman High School in Longwood deemed not credible

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A threat posted on social media against Lyman High School in Longwood has been deemed noncredible, school officials said early Monday. Seminole County Public Schools said the person who made the threat was identified. [TRENDING: Shooting scare at Mainland High School was ‘cruel prank,’ police...
LONGWOOD, FL
click orlando

Apopka man wins $1M from Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man from Apopka claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket purchased at a grocery and convenience store in Seminole County, Florida Lottery officials announced in a news release on Monday. Robert White, 61, claimed the prize from the $20 Gold Rush Limited...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Thai Farm Kitchen closes Orlando location just months after opening

ORLANDO, Fla. – After nearly 9 months in business, Thai Farm Kitchen has closed its College Park location permanently. “Dear friends, we regret to announce our closing. We are great full of your friendship and support. We wish everyone happiness and prosperity. With love from us all at ‘Thai Farm Kitchen’ ALWAYS,” the business wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday.
ORLANDO, FL

