click orlando
Volusia deputies looking for man who robbed DeBary gas station
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are looking for a man who robbed a gas station in DeBary early Saturday morning. The robbery happened at 4 a.m. at a Circle K located along Dirksen Drive, deputies said. [TRENDING: Shooting scare at Mainland High School was a ‘cruel prank’...
click orlando
Escaped convict found asleep in car stolen from Orlando, troopers say
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers arrested an escaped convict Monday after he was found asleep in a car that was stolen in Orlando, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a New York man reported the car as stolen to the Orlando police at 4:30 a.m. [TRENDING: Shooting scare...
click orlando
Florida man accused of using fake deeds to take ownership of 2 homes
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Volusia County man accused of fraudulently taking ownership of two homes using fake deeds sought the services of multiple notaries as part of the scheme, newly released court records show. Javon Walden, 36, is facing an organized scheme to defraud charge, a first-degree felony...
click orlando
Couple struck in Lake County hit-and-run crash; 1 dead, 1 sent to hospital
LADY LAKE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a vehicle that hit two people in the Lady Lake area Sunday night and drove off. One person is dead, the other is in the hospital. [TRENDING: Shooting scare at Mainland High School was a ‘cruel prank’ by...
click orlando
Man pleads in voyeurism case at University of Florida, faces similar charges at UCF
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of secretly recording women on the University of Florida campus was sentenced in Alachua County on Sept. 8. A judge sentenced Deontre Mason to one year of house arrest and four years of probation with electronic monitoring after he pleaded no contest to nine counts of video voyeurism, court records show.
click orlando
Daytona Beach bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 56-year-old Daytona Beach man riding a bicycle was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on International Speedway Boulevard near 4th Street. [TRENDING: Shooting scare at Mainland High...
click orlando
Deputy shoots, kills armed man in Clermont, sheriff’s office says
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who threatened Lake County sheriff’s deputies with a rifle was shot and killed Sunday evening in Clermont, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to Reagans Run Drive in Clermont in response to...
click orlando
17-year-old fatally shot in Orlando identified
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police on Sunday shared a Crimeline statement offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in a fatal shooting that took the life of a 17-year-old boy Friday night in Orlando. Identified as Hamishee “Mishee” D. Williams Jr., the teen...
click orlando
‘Cruel prank’ by several students caused shooting scare at Mainland High, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A “cruel prank” orchestrated by several students is now blamed for the shooting scare at Mainland High School that brought every available law enforcement officer to the school Friday, according to Daytona Beach police. According to a police statement issued Sunday on Facebook,...
click orlando
Orlando man killed, 2 seriously injured in wrong-way, head-on crash in Volusia County, FHP says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old Orlando man was killed Sunday morning and two people were left with serious injuries in a wrong-way crash on State Road 472 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 6:32 a.m., west of SR-472′s intersection with East...
click orlando
1 dead in Orange County crash, troopers say
Orange County, Fla. – A 52-year-old Orlando man died after being involved in a late morning crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Saturday at 11:58 a.m. at the intersection of Edgewater Drive and Edgewater Commerce Parkway, troopers said. [TRENDING: Health inspector...
click orlando
‘In their memory:’ Central Florida firefighters don gear, climb stairs in tribute to victims of 9/11 terror attacks
ORLANDO, Fla. – For the 10th year now, many Orlando firefighters on Sunday climbed 110 floors at the City National Bank of Florida building in downtown Orlando, representing the 110 floors of the Twin Towers. Orlando Fire Lt. Bassel Ibrahim organized the effort. “I never imagined it being this...
click orlando
Orange County partners with former gang member for youth program
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County has started a new initiative called Credible Messengers, which is the first of its kind in Florida. And they brought in a man whom News 6 introduced about four years ago: Ruben Saldaña. Saldaña is a former gang member who served prison...
click orlando
Kissimmee woman killed in Osceola County crash, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 62-year-old Kissimmee woman died from her injuries in an afternoon crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 12:38 p.m. on Saturday, according to the FHP. According to troopers, the woman’s 2019 Toyota Camry was stopped at a stop...
click orlando
Threat against Lyman High School in Longwood deemed not credible
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A threat posted on social media against Lyman High School in Longwood has been deemed noncredible, school officials said early Monday. Seminole County Public Schools said the person who made the threat was identified. [TRENDING: Shooting scare at Mainland High School was ‘cruel prank,’ police...
click orlando
17-year-old boy dies after being found shot in Orlando neighborhood, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy died after he was found shot Friday night in an Orlando neighborhood, police said. According to a news release, officers responded to the Lake Mann Estates area around 10:59 p.m. after a caller advised they heard gunshots and observed a vehicle parked on Domino Drive.
click orlando
Apopka man wins $1M from Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man from Apopka claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket purchased at a grocery and convenience store in Seminole County, Florida Lottery officials announced in a news release on Monday. Robert White, 61, claimed the prize from the $20 Gold Rush Limited...
click orlando
Orange County Supervisor of Elections office to host voters with disabilities event
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – In honor of Disability Voting Rights Week, which runs Sept. 12-16, the Orange County Supervisor of Elections plans to host a demonstration of the ExpressVote System. The ExpressVote System allows voters with disabilities or impairments to vote privately, according to the event’s release. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
Thai Farm Kitchen closes Orlando location just months after opening
ORLANDO, Fla. – After nearly 9 months in business, Thai Farm Kitchen has closed its College Park location permanently. “Dear friends, we regret to announce our closing. We are great full of your friendship and support. We wish everyone happiness and prosperity. With love from us all at ‘Thai Farm Kitchen’ ALWAYS,” the business wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday.
click orlando
Lake, Seminole Counties see number of record requests amid election concerns
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Two supervisors of elections say they are battling a large number of record requests ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. “A lot of them are requesting data. They’re requesting to review all ballots, to look at signatures, to create reports,” Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson said.
