WNYT

Hundreds Participate in ‘Walk to End Epilepsy’

450 people were out walking the morning of September 11 to fight against epilepsy. They wore purple at Saratoga Spa State Park in light of the event. “We hope that we can help people when they begin their journey…” Executive Director Jeannine Garab said. “… if you kind of find us early on, we feel like we can be the most effective.”
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Thousands of Minnesota nurses launch 3-day walkout over pay

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses in Minnesota launched a three-day strike Monday over issues of pay and what they say is understaffing that has been worsened by the strains of the coronavirus pandemic. The labor action includes 15,000 nurses and seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and...
DULUTH, MN
Lite 98.7

Brown Bags Will Soon Be No More at All New York Walmart Stores

Attention Walmart customers. Say goodbye to brown bags. First, it was plastic. Now it's paper. Walmart will be removing all bags from New York stores. Plastic bags are long gone in New York after legislation was signed in 2019 banning single-use plastic bags in the state. Now paper bags will soon follow suit, at least at Walmart stores.
POLITICS
Syracuse.com

NY health care worker bonuses: How much? When are they coming? How to get them

Albany, N.Y. — New York’s new health care worker bonus program, passed earlier this year as part of the state budget process, is officially under way. Qualifying health care workers in the state are now eligible for bonuses of up to $3,000 through the program, which will cost $1.3 billion. The bonuses are aimed at improving recruitment and retention in the health care field.
HEALTH SERVICES
WNYT

Orthodox Jewish leaders voice opposition to state Board of Regents proposal

The New York State Board of Regents is proposing new rules that would require private schools to provide an education that is equivalent to public schools. The board is meeting Monday, before they vote Tuesday. Members of the Orthodox Jewish community have voiced opposition to the proposal. Some were standing...
ALBANY, NY
PIX11

Hochul lets NY’s COVID state of emergency end

NEW YORK (PIX11) — They’ve been renewed again and again, but Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday she planned to let her COVID emergency powers lapse. She waited until after school started to see if there was any significant spike. After seeing the numbers, she felt it was safe to end the state of emergency. “We’re […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
96.1 The Breeze

10,000 Jobs Coming To New York State Thanks To Major Renovation Of Airport

A major renovation to an airport in New York State is expected to bring 10,000 jobs. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Thursday, September 9, 2022, about the $9.5 billion renovation of John F. Kennedy International Airport. The project was initially expected to break ground in 2020, but it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2.4 million square foot, state-of-the-art renovation is expected to create 10,000 jobs, including 6,000 construction jobs.
LIFESTYLE
Hudson Valley Post

Police Say Group of Children Demolished Art Space in New York State

Officials say a roaming group of vandals "ransacked" an art residency in New York state, leaving severe damage in their wake. The organization that was vandalized said the suspects smashed windows, overturned furniture, stole money, and sprayed graffiti on the walls of the building. Art Net says the pack of bandits are now facing a lengthy list of charges after the alleged invasion on August 28.
VANDALISM
96.1 The Eagle

This Is How Much Tax New York State Places On Marijuana Sales

Let's be honest; the real reason New York State legalized adult-use recreational cannabis is due to the potential tax revenue it will produce. Although marijuana was decriminalized, the state fast-tracked approval of the legalization of marijuana after COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the budget. So much money was provided for COVID-19 relief and to protect residents, that the state had few options to recoup the money. Then those in power realized that cannabis (and online sports betting) were the answer. Vices usually are, lol. People spend a lot of money on things like gambling, alcohol, tobacco, sex, drugs, and marijuana.
INCOME TAX
Polarbear

Gov. Kathy Hochul: 1.75 million New Yorkers to get $270 checks

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $475 million had been set aside to provide a one-time child credit to eligible residents to combat inflation and improve affordability. Earlier, the New York state legislature approved the Additional NYS Child and Earned Income Tax Payment of $270 as part of the FY 2023 Enacted Budget.

