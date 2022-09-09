Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Hundreds Participate in ‘Walk to End Epilepsy’
450 people were out walking the morning of September 11 to fight against epilepsy. They wore purple at Saratoga Spa State Park in light of the event. “We hope that we can help people when they begin their journey…” Executive Director Jeannine Garab said. “… if you kind of find us early on, we feel like we can be the most effective.”
yonkerstimes.com
NEW YORK STATE DENIES HEALTHCARE WORKER BONUS FOR MOST FRONTLINE WORKERS IN ASSISTED LIVING FACILITIES
Despite how the Healthcare Worker Bonus is being touted by New York’s government representatives, the program’s rules regarding who is an eligible employer and who is an eligible employee are deeply flawed, unfair and discriminatory. The state’s Healthcare Worker Bonus Program is an acknowledgement by the NYS Legislature...
WNYT
Thousands of Minnesota nurses launch 3-day walkout over pay
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses in Minnesota launched a three-day strike Monday over issues of pay and what they say is understaffing that has been worsened by the strains of the coronavirus pandemic. The labor action includes 15,000 nurses and seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and...
The CannaBus, serving up THC-infused drinks around the Capital Region
A Thursday night event at the historic Malta Drive-In Theatre had an interesting choice for a showing: "Trailer Park Boys." The event definitely wasn't for everyone, as this was for those 21 years or older who like to consume marijuana.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Community block party coming to South Glens Falls
This weekend, the Moreau Community Center prepares to blow the block down at its South Glens Falls headquarters. The annual Moreau Community Center Block Party is set with food, exhibitors, and a glimpse into how the center helps the South Glens Falls and Moreau communities.
Brown Bags Will Soon Be No More at All New York Walmart Stores
Attention Walmart customers. Say goodbye to brown bags. First, it was plastic. Now it's paper. Walmart will be removing all bags from New York stores. Plastic bags are long gone in New York after legislation was signed in 2019 banning single-use plastic bags in the state. Now paper bags will soon follow suit, at least at Walmart stores.
NY health care worker bonuses: How much? When are they coming? How to get them
Albany, N.Y. — New York’s new health care worker bonus program, passed earlier this year as part of the state budget process, is officially under way. Qualifying health care workers in the state are now eligible for bonuses of up to $3,000 through the program, which will cost $1.3 billion. The bonuses are aimed at improving recruitment and retention in the health care field.
WNYT
Orthodox Jewish leaders voice opposition to state Board of Regents proposal
The New York State Board of Regents is proposing new rules that would require private schools to provide an education that is equivalent to public schools. The board is meeting Monday, before they vote Tuesday. Members of the Orthodox Jewish community have voiced opposition to the proposal. Some were standing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hochul lets NY’s COVID state of emergency end
NEW YORK (PIX11) — They’ve been renewed again and again, but Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday she planned to let her COVID emergency powers lapse. She waited until after school started to see if there was any significant spike. After seeing the numbers, she felt it was safe to end the state of emergency. “We’re […]
10,000 Jobs Coming To New York State Thanks To Major Renovation Of Airport
A major renovation to an airport in New York State is expected to bring 10,000 jobs. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Thursday, September 9, 2022, about the $9.5 billion renovation of John F. Kennedy International Airport. The project was initially expected to break ground in 2020, but it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2.4 million square foot, state-of-the-art renovation is expected to create 10,000 jobs, including 6,000 construction jobs.
Police Say Group of Children Demolished Art Space in New York State
Officials say a roaming group of vandals "ransacked" an art residency in New York state, leaving severe damage in their wake. The organization that was vandalized said the suspects smashed windows, overturned furniture, stole money, and sprayed graffiti on the walls of the building. Art Net says the pack of bandits are now facing a lengthy list of charges after the alleged invasion on August 28.
No Joke: Bodies Are Buried in This New York Home Depot Parking Lot
There are people buried in this Long Island Home Depot parking lot. Yes, really. Well, it might be more accurate to say that this Home Depot parking lot was constructed around an old graveyard. But regardless of the semantics, it's pretty damn weird. Sitting along the Jericho Turnpike is a...
Polio state of emergency declared in New York
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday, following increased detections of the polio virus in New York. The virus has been found in wastewater samples in New York City and Nassau, Orange, Rockland and Sullivan Counties. Most recently, a sequence analysis of a...
This Is How Much Tax New York State Places On Marijuana Sales
Let's be honest; the real reason New York State legalized adult-use recreational cannabis is due to the potential tax revenue it will produce. Although marijuana was decriminalized, the state fast-tracked approval of the legalization of marijuana after COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the budget. So much money was provided for COVID-19 relief and to protect residents, that the state had few options to recoup the money. Then those in power realized that cannabis (and online sports betting) were the answer. Vices usually are, lol. People spend a lot of money on things like gambling, alcohol, tobacco, sex, drugs, and marijuana.
Gov. Kathy Hochul: 1.75 million New Yorkers to get $270 checks
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $475 million had been set aside to provide a one-time child credit to eligible residents to combat inflation and improve affordability. Earlier, the New York state legislature approved the Additional NYS Child and Earned Income Tax Payment of $270 as part of the FY 2023 Enacted Budget.
Low Income Families In New York State Will Soon Get Tax Relief Checks
Certain low-income residents in New York State will be getting millions of dollars in tax relief. Governor Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders made the announcement today, September 8, 2022. New Yorkers who meet income eligibility will have access to $475 million in tax relief to help their families combat inflation.
You Need To Do This To Win The Lottery In New York
Let's be honest, you have had the dream of what you would do if you ever won the lottery. Maybe you would buy a big house, pay off all your debt, move to a private island, or get that cool car you have had your eye on. Well, the odds...
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to New York State, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
ValueWalk
New Stimulus Check from New York: Gov. Issues New Child Tax Credit for Low-income Families
In an effort to combat inflation and improve affordability, lawmakers in New York have announced millions of dollars of tax relief. This new stimulus check from New York will go to residents who received the Empire State Child Credit or the Earned Income Credit on their 2021 tax returns. Under...
Crime Stoppers WNY offering $5,000 reward for information about Buffalo August shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for a shooting assault last month in the City of Buffalo. Information is being sought on four suspects in a shooting that happened on Academy Road...
Comments / 1