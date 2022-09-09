ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

House Republicans ‘gravely concerned’ about Biden’s use of Marines in speech

By Jordan Williams
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13dN5I_0hntqQW400

House Republicans told the Department of Defense that they are “gravely concerned” about President Biden using Marines as “political props” during his Sept. 1 speech in Philadelphia.

In a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the lawmakers said it appeared that the Marines “participated in a political event” that “jeopardizes their compliance” with Pentagon regulations against participating in political activities while in uniform.

“We are gravely concerned that throughout the entirety of this partisan, politically charged, and divisive address to the nation, two United States Marines were visibly present flanking the President in the background,” the lawmakers wrote.

“The President’s use of active-duty Marines as political props undermines the apolitical nature of our servicemembers and erodes trust in our military,” they continued.

The letter was signed by House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), House Armed Services Committee ranking member Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) and House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense ranking member Ken Calvert (R-Calf.).

The Pentagon referred questions on the use of the Marines to the White House, but said “as with any letter the Secretary receives from lawmakers, his team will reply to the authors of the letter in due time.”

Biden’s use of the Marines during his speech sparked debate , with many who liked the president’s remarks criticizing the positioning of Marines behind him during a speech that was largely seen as political.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre later insisted that Biden had the Marines there out of respect for the military and its role in defending democracy.

“It is not abnormal. It is actually normal for presidents from either side of the aisle to give speeches in front of members of the military,” she added. “It is not an unusual sight or is not an unusual event to have happen.”

Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder declined to comment on the use of the Marines during Biden’s speech on Tuesday, referring to comments made by Jean-Pierre last week.

In their letter, the lawmakers asked Austin to respond to questions regarding his knowledge of Biden’s use of the Marines during the speech.

They asked if anyone in the Defense Department knew of the contents of Biden’s speech before he gave it, if the agency knew that two active-duty service members would be involved and what guidance was given to the White House regarding their participation in the event, among other things.

“You’ve expressed your concern about politicization of the military and have insisted the military will not become a political instrument under your watch. Unfortunately, that is exactly what happened with the participation of the Marines at this political event,” the lawmakers wrote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Biden touts foreign policy, killing of al-Zawahiri in 9/11 speech

President Biden on Sunday touted the killings of two al Qaeda leaders following the 9/11 attacks as he marked the 21-year anniversary of the attacks during a ceremony at the Pentagon. “The enduring resolve of the American people to defend ourselves against those who seek us harm and deliver justice to those responsible for the […]
POTUS
WGN Radio

GOP senators led by Graham slam Trump Jan. 6 pardon promise

Former President Trump’s promise to grant pardons to the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is running into strong opposition from Senate Republicans.  Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), one of Trump’s closest allies, told The Hill that granting pardons to Jan. 6 protesters is “a bad idea.”   “Pardons are given to people […]
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elise Stefanik
Person
Ken Calvert
WGN Radio

New Hampshire House primary emerges as GOP proxy war

One of the last Republican House primaries of the midterm cycle has emerged as a proxy battle between House GOP leaders and factions of the Republican party.  Candidates vying to face vulnerable Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District are jockeying over how Trumpy and conservative they are, as millions of outside […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WGN Radio

Kamala Harris says threat from within US makes US ‘weaker’

Vice President Harris said during an interview broadcast on Sunday that she believes that the threat within the U.S. makes the nation “weaker.” “I think that it is a threat. I think it is very dangerous. I think it is very harmful and it makes us weaker,” Harris told host Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet […]
U.S. POLITICS
WGN Radio

Harris on voting rights: ‘Everything is on the line in these elections in just less than two months’

Vice President Harris expressed concern over threats to voting rights and democracy in an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” aired on Sunday, during which she emphasized the importance of getting out the vote for the midterm elections. “Everything is on the line in these elections in just less than two months,” she said while […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#House Republicans#Pentagon#United States Marines#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Department Of Defense#The White House
WGN Radio

Why Barr is breaking from Trump — and the GOP — over Mar-a-Lago search

Former Attorney General William Barr has emerged as one of the most prominent conservatives to suggest former President Trump may be in serious legal jeopardy over his handling of sensitive materials, underscoring the growing divide between the former president and his onetime staunch ally. Barr has become a regular presence on Fox News over the […]
POTUS
WGN Radio

Here’s how Biden has shifted the war on terror

More than 20 years after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, President Biden has shifted the way America fights the war on terror by launching fewer drone strikes, embracing an over-the-horizon approach to killing terrorists in Afghanistan and leveraging alliances.  Following last year’s pullout of U.S. forces from Afghanistan — ending a war that the 9/11 attacks tipped off — Biden […]
U.S. POLITICS
WGN Radio

Hillary Clinton says ‘lessons still to be learned’ from 9/11

Hillary Clinton on Sunday said there are “lessons still to be learned” from the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, noting the country’s unity following the terrorist attacks. “We have also, I think, been reminded about how important it is to try to deal with extremism of any kind, especially when it uses violence to try to […]
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
WGN Radio

Tim Scott on GOP Senate candidates: ‘Who we have on the field is who we’re going to play’

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) on Sunday dismissed concerns about the quality of Republican candidates for Senate as a number of candidates in key swing states backed by former President Trump struggle to create separation from their Democratic opponents. “The players are on the field. They’re eight weeks away, which is kind of like saying we’re […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WGN Radio

Biden honors 9/11 victims at Pentagon: ‘So many heroes were made here’

President Biden traveled to the Pentagon on Sunday to mark the 21-year anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, remembering the attack’s victims while vowing to stand up for democracy in their honor. “Here at the Pentagon, which was both the scene of the horrific terrorist attack and the command center for our response to defend […]
POTUS
WGN Radio

DHS secretary: ‘Threat landscape has evolved considerably’ since 9/11

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday said the threats facing the U.S. in the 21 years since the Sept. 11 attacks have shifted from worries about foreign terrorists to growing concerns about domestic extremism. “The threat landscape has evolved considerably over the last 20 years,” Mayorkas said during an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Sunday […]
U.S. POLITICS
WGN Radio

Former Trump White House lawyer says chance of him being indicted ‘very high’

A former Trump White House lawyer says he thinks there is a “very high” chance that former President Trump will face an indictment. Ty Cobb, who represented the White House during former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign’s contacts with Russia, told CBS News’s “The Takeout” podcast that he believes the former […]
POTUS
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy