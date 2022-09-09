ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

SFGate

Endangered status sought for snail near Nevada lithium mine

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists are seeking Endangered Species Act protection for a tiny snail half the size of a pea that is known to exist only in high-desert springs near a huge lithium mine planned in Nevada along the Oregon state line. The Western Watersheds Project filed the...
RENO, NV
SFGate

Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday, while crews also battled major blazes that blanketed large swaths of Oregon and Washington in smoke. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento...
OREGON STATE
SFGate

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3 Evening' game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 3 Evening" game were:. ¶ Ticket-holders with all three winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The Daily 09-12-22 Stunning footage shows waterfalls appearing in Death Valley

It's been a summer of extreme extremes in California's Death Valley.  From flash flooding in August that left a vehicle swallowed in the mud to an extremely high, possibly record-breaking, September temperature of 127 degrees at Furnace Creek. Now, the aftermath of Hurricane Kay has led to more heavy rainfall and an unlikely sight — waterfalls in one of the driest, hottest places in the world. • There are 4 green sand beaches on Earth. Hawaii's is 'desecrated'
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 10, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central. Mariposa and southwestern Tuolumne Counties through 230 PM PDT... At 143 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10. miles northwest of Yosemite Valley, or 24...
ENVIRONMENT

