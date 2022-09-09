ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sanders vows to oppose controversial Schumer-Manchin side deal

By Alexander Bolton
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I9GQA_0hntqAdg00

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Thursday blasted the side deal that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) struck earlier this summer to pass a controversial proposal to make it easier to develop fossil fuel-based energy projects.

Schumer told reporters Wednesday that he plans to attach Manchin’s permitting reform bill to the stopgap spending measure that needs to pass by Sept. 30 to prevent a government shutdown.

Sanders slammed the agreement as “a huge giveaway to the fossil fuel industry” and angrily warned that it would undermine President Biden’s pledge to reduce carbon emissions by 50 percent by the year 2030.

“I rise this morning to express by strong opposition to the so-called side deal that the fossil fuel industry is pushing to make it easier for them to pollute the environment and destroy our planet,” Sanders said.

He said the legislation crafted by Manchin would make it easier for the fossil fuel industry to receive permits and complete what he called “some of the dirtiest and most polluting oil and gas projects in America.”

He added the bill would speed the approval of a pipeline spanning from West Virginia to North Carolina that would “generate emissions equivalent to 37 coal plants or over 27 million cars each and every year.”

“Really, at a time when climate change is threatening the very existence of our planet, why would anybody be talking about substantially increasing carbon emissions and expanding fossil fuel production in the United States?” Sanders asked.

Sanders said he understood the power of oil, gas and coal companies “in our corrupt political system” but called on his colleagues to vote against the deal.

Pairing permitting reform to a continuing resolution gives it a very good chance of passing, even though opposition is building among progressive House Democrats.

Schumer said he promised to pass the bill in exchange for securing Manchin’s vote last month for the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which will invest more than $300 billion in programs to combat climate change and further develop domestic energy production.

“Permitting reform is part of the IRA, and we will get it done,” Schumer said.

The Democratic leader admitted last month that he was not thrilled to agree to permitting reform, but he noted that it could help the development of renewable energy projects as well as those to extract fossil fuels.

“In terms of the permitting reform, I didn’t like it but it was something that Sen. Manchin wanted,” Schumer told reporters in early August. “And in fact it has some very good things for the environment. It’s going to make permitting easier for clean energy.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

New Hampshire House primary emerges as GOP proxy war

One of the last Republican House primaries of the midterm cycle has emerged as a proxy battle between House GOP leaders and factions of the Republican party.  Candidates vying to face vulnerable Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District are jockeying over how Trumpy and conservative they are, as millions of outside […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WGN Radio

Harris on voting rights: ‘Everything is on the line in these elections in just less than two months’

Vice President Harris expressed concern over threats to voting rights and democracy in an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” aired on Sunday, during which she emphasized the importance of getting out the vote for the midterm elections. “Everything is on the line in these elections in just less than two months,” she said while […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WGN Radio

GOP senators led by Graham slam Trump Jan. 6 pardon promise

Former President Trump’s promise to grant pardons to the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is running into strong opposition from Senate Republicans.  Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), one of Trump’s closest allies, told The Hill that granting pardons to Jan. 6 protesters is “a bad idea.”   “Pardons are given to people […]
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WGN Radio

Biden proposes strengthening offshore drilling safety regulations loosened by Trump

The Biden administration on Monday proposed to strengthen certain safety regulations for offshore oil and gas drilling that were loosened under the Trump administration.  After the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill that killed 11 workers and released 134 million gallons of fuel into the Gulf of Mexico, the Obama administration implemented new safety regulations.  In […]
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bernie Sanders
WGN Radio

Tim Scott on GOP Senate candidates: ‘Who we have on the field is who we’re going to play’

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) on Sunday dismissed concerns about the quality of Republican candidates for Senate as a number of candidates in key swing states backed by former President Trump struggle to create separation from their Democratic opponents. “The players are on the field. They’re eight weeks away, which is kind of like saying we’re […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WGN Radio

Hillary Clinton says ‘lessons still to be learned’ from 9/11

Hillary Clinton on Sunday said there are “lessons still to be learned” from the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, noting the country’s unity following the terrorist attacks. “We have also, I think, been reminded about how important it is to try to deal with extremism of any kind, especially when it uses violence to try to […]
POTUS
WGN Radio

Kamala Harris says threat from within US makes US ‘weaker’

Vice President Harris said during an interview broadcast on Sunday that she believes that the threat within the U.S. makes the nation “weaker.” “I think that it is a threat. I think it is very dangerous. I think it is very harmful and it makes us weaker,” Harris told host Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet […]
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Oil And Gas#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Schumer Manchin#Senate
WGN Radio

Falling gas prices give Democrats a sense of optimism for November

Weeks of falling gas prices are dulling what had previously been a sharp Republican weapon, giving Democrats another glimmer of hope ahead of the midterm elections.  Months ago, sky-high gas prices were a major reason why Democrats’ prospects looked bleak. But as candidates hit the homestretch ahead of the Nov. 8 midterms, the lower gas […]
BUSINESS
WGN Radio

Biden touts foreign policy, killing of al-Zawahiri in 9/11 speech

President Biden on Sunday touted the killings of two al Qaeda leaders following the 9/11 attacks as he marked the 21-year anniversary of the attacks during a ceremony at the Pentagon. “The enduring resolve of the American people to defend ourselves against those who seek us harm and deliver justice to those responsible for the […]
POTUS
WGN Radio

Maloney, Clyburn request investigation into airlines’ use of COVID-19 relief funds

Top House Democrats requested an investigation into airline companies use of pandemic funds on Thursday, following weeks of thousands of flights across the getting canceled and delayed. In a letter to Deputy Inspector General of the Treasury Richard Delmar, Reps. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) and James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said that they were “concerned” that federal funds […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WGN Radio

GOP reps warn program providing medical care for 9/11 survivors faces ‘impending funding shortfall’

Twelve Republican representatives in a letter dated Thursday urged the chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee to prioritize a bill funding a program that provides medical care for survivors of and responders to the 9/11 attacks, in light of an “impending funding shortfall” the program is facing. “As you are aware, the World Trade […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WGN Radio

DHS secretary: ‘Threat landscape has evolved considerably’ since 9/11

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday said the threats facing the U.S. in the 21 years since the Sept. 11 attacks have shifted from worries about foreign terrorists to growing concerns about domestic extremism. “The threat landscape has evolved considerably over the last 20 years,” Mayorkas said during an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Sunday […]
U.S. POLITICS
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy