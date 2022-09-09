ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawmakers react to death of Queen Elizabeth

By Julia Mueller
 4 days ago

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle were quick to share their condolences Thursday after news broke that Queen Elizabeth II died at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland, as well as celebrating the legacy she leaves behind after a record-breaking reign.

“When it comes to Queen Elizabeth II, the combination of longevity, impeccable character, and incredible leadership over seven decades of war and peace is likely never to be seen again,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) wrote on Twitter . “Well done, Your Majesty.”

The monarch “bent the arc of history over her 70-year reign,” s aid Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

“She took the throne at an age when most people are beginning their adult lives and was tasked with the immense responsibility of leading her nation in the aftermath of World War II,” wrote Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) of the queen.

“In her 70 years on the throne, she bore witness to the most consequential events that our world has ever seen and helped foster the close and important relationship that the United States shares with the United Kingdom,” she added.

The Royal Family announced Thursday that the queen had died peacefully after Buckingham Palace announced earlier in the day that he doctors were concerned about her health.

Among the many members of the upper chamber who posted to lament the queen’s passing was Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who called the late queen “an example for leaders around the world” and praised her “life of steadfast service” as Britain’s leader.

“Today is a sad day. Queen Elizabeth II was an extraordinary leader and historic friend of the U.S. who strengthened America’s relationship with the United Kingdom and helped bring stability to the world,” wrote Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) .

From the House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) remembered being present on the House floor when Queen Elizabeth addressed Congress in 1991, and welcoming the monarch as Speaker when she visited the U.S. in 2007.

The queen “helped advance a new global order of security, prosperity and peace” and “offered a masterclass in grace and strength, power and poise,” Pelosi wrote on Twitter .

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said the late monarch “represented what it means to lead with conviction, selflessness, and faith in God and in her people.”

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) added that Queen Elizabeth “will go down in history as one of the most consequential monarchs.”

