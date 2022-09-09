ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Pelosi orders Capitol flags at half-staff to honor Queen Elizabeth

By Mychael Schnell
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05LGBA_0hntq6C100

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ordered flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff to honor Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96.

“Speaker Pelosi has ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff due to the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill wrote on Twitter .

The royal family announced the queen’s death on Twitter Thursday afternoon after Buckingham Palace earlier that day said she was “under medical supervision” following evaluation because doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.”

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” the royal family wrote.

Elizabeth assumed the role of queen in 1952, when she was 27 years old, after her father’s death. Her reign spanned 15 prime ministers and 14 U.S. presidents, the first being Harry Truman. She met 13 of the 14 American leaders, with the exception of Lyndon Johnson.

In May 1991, Queen Elizabeth delivered an address to a joint meeting of Congress, becoming the first British monarch to address the legislative chambers.

A number of congressional lawmakers released statements on Thursday mourning the queen’s loss.

“Today, Americans join the people of the United Kingdom in mourning the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” Pelosi wrote in a statement. “Over her seven decades on the throne, Her Majesty was a pillar of leadership in the global arena and a devoted friend of freedom.  On behalf of the United States Congress, I extend our deepest and most sincere condolences to the Royal Family during this sad time.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in a statement said, “The British people’s loss is the entire world’s loss.”

“Elaine and I extend our deepest sympathies to the Royal Family and to the many millions of people across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and the entire world who have drawn reassurance and inspiration from her historic reign, sterling character, and shining example,” he added.

