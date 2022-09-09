ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

King Charles III: Queen’s death will be ‘deeply felt throughout the country’

By Julia Shapero
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZL7NY_0hntpyIR00

The newly ascended King Charles III said in a statement on Thursday that the royal family is mourning the loss of “a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother,” following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” the king said.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world,” he added. “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96, after a 70-year reign . Charles immediately ascended to the throne following his mother’s death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Queen death – latest: Thousands queue through night to pay respects after Charles leads coffin vigil

Mourners are paying their respects to the late Queen through the night in Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral.King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew kept vigil by the oak coffin as mourners started to be let in from 7pm on Monday.The new monarch, with his siblings, bowed their heads in silence as they stood – for about 12 minutes – around the coffin of their mother who died aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon after a 70-year reign.The Queen’s coffin will remain in the cathedral until this afternoon, when it will be flown down to Buckingham...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
TheConversationAU

The certainty of ever-growing living standards we grew up with under Queen Elizabeth is at an end

Much has been written about how, with the passing of the Queen, we have lost one of our last continuing links to the second world war. We have, but we have also lost something even more profound – the link she gave us back to when the kind of world we know began. On Tuesday last week Queen Elizabeth appointed a new prime minister of Britain, Liz Truss, who was born in 1975. Seven decades earlier, Elizabeth II ascended to the role alongside Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who was born in 1874. That her first and last prime ministers were born a century...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#King Charles#Uk#Commonwealth#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WGN Radio

Police: Suburban father poisons kids; son dies, daughter critical

INVERNESS, Ill. — A suburban father allegedly poisoned his children before he died by suicide, killing his son and putting his daughter in critical condition. Inverness officers were called to the 2200 block of Palatine Road at around 4:20 p.m. Sunday for a well-being check. Inside, a father and his son, 10-year-old Austin Chang, were […]
INVERNESS, IL
WGN Radio

9/11 victims honored at memorial ceremony in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Sunday marks 21 years since terrorists hijacked four planes, crashing two of them into the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan. Nearly 3,000 people were killed and thousands more injured on New York City’s darkest day. In the more than two decades since, cancer and other health issues have claimed the […]
POLITICS
WGN Radio

@#$%&! Which cities are the rudest?

A survey conducted by the e-learning platform Preply asked over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas to rate the rudeness of the average resident in their city on a scale of one to ten.
POLITICS
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy