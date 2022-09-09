ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles III to give televised address tomorrow

By Natalie Prieb
 4 days ago

King Charles III will deliver a televised address on Friday following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The series of official protocols and rituals following the death of a monarch, known in the case of Queen Elizabeth as Operation London Bridge , includes an address by the new king and the prime minister. King Charles’s address will be broadcast at 6 p.m. U.K. time, according to the Operation London Bridge plans.

He will be proclaimed king Friday by the Accession Council at St. James’s Palace, according to reports. Parliament will swear allegiance to King Charles and other parliamentary activities will be suspended for 10 days.

The newly ascended king put out a statement earlier today following the news of the queen’s death, writing that the royal family is mourning the loss of “a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.”

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” King Charles wrote.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96, after a 70-year reign .

